Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1883676 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28640 on: September 5, 2022, 05:53:57 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on September  5, 2022, 12:39:58 pm
5 points this early on is not great but its not insurmountable...and I am not fully aware of Haaland's injury issues or how frequent etc, but am hoping he and De Bruyne have extended issues for them
It's a distinct possibility:

Halaand: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560

De Bruyne: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/kevin-de-bruyne/verletzungen/spieler/88755

Looking at De Bruyne's history it's amazing he's still going at such an intense and high level, although I've read he regularly plays through the pain with injections in key games - such is his importance to them.

Also, the Athetic did an interesting piece on Halaand and his injuries/physical development - even citing Michael Owen as someone who had a similar trajectory and injuries from an early age (although they're clearly very different players and physiques).

https://theathletic.com/3356940/2022/06/16/erling-haaland-injury-record-manchester-city-dortmund/?amp=1
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28641 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 am »
Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.

They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.

Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.

Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!

They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28642 on: Yesterday at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on September  5, 2022, 12:33:12 pm
Its only 5 points.
Once Haaland starts with his usual injuries we will see a very different Man City.

I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28643 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.
You may be right, hopefully not tho.
Maybe pep whipped up a huge batch of his magic juice when Haaland signed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28644 on: Yesterday at 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.

Horse placenta and inhalers. Plus the owners will know where his family lives if he plays below par.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28645 on: Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm »
I know its Troy fucking Deeney but still this hyperbolic wankfest over Haaland is physically nauseating

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62791018

Unstoppable' Erling Haaland could redefine striker role for next 10 years

 ::) :puke2

 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28646 on: Yesterday at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 10:35:08 am
Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.

They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.

Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.

Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!

They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs

Forest and Bournemouth at home were never going to be anything but gimmes, we put 9 past Bournemouth a week later, whereas Forest lost at home to Bournemouth next game and have a whole new squad to blend in.

The annoying one was West Ham away as that was a tricky opening fixture but West Ham never turned up and were slow starters this season. By Spurs and Chelsea last week they were more up to speed. Compare to how up for it Fulham were against us (and how much West Ham will be up for it by the time they play us). Palace should have beat City but for outrageous refereeing decisions. Newcastle and Villa took points off them which was unexpected.

It looks like their slower starts to 19/20 and 20/21 but Haaland will bang in all kinds of goals to mask in and we've had an awful start. If they got the injuries we got they just wouldn't cope (20/21 as well as now).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28647 on: Yesterday at 03:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.

 ;D

Although Haalands problems where more likely greatly aided by BVB, who seem to have baffling injury issues and crisis every season. I dont think he had many issues prior to Dortmund in his short-ish career.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28648 on: Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm »
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football.

14 years of sportswashing has truly made them by far the most vile fanbase in the country. They deserve nothing but relegation to the fourth tier for cheating the system and ruining the game for over a decade
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28649 on: Yesterday at 04:12:10 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football.

14 years of sportswashing has truly made them by far the most vile fanbase in the country. They deserve nothing but relegation to the fourth tier for cheating the system and ruining the game for over a decade

What on fucking earth is that guy smoking?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28650 on: Yesterday at 04:19:56 pm »
It's the sense of entitlement for me, It's vile in itself. Not that this will happen but I would love them to be properly investigated and found out for all their wrongdoings , dodgy spending etc.  How on earth do they DESERVE a champions league? They've bought every trophy they have won since they were taken over by that corrupt sheikh. They have given nothing to football. They were always a small club who fought relegation year on year. They still are a small club and their fans are among the most vile in the country.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28651 on: Yesterday at 06:06:52 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football.

14 years of sportswashing has truly made them by far the most vile fanbase in the country. They deserve nothing but relegation to the fourth tier for cheating the system and ruining the game for over a decade
Just shows how brainwashed they are. All they have done is attempt to kill the competitiveness of the English game, and they have very nearly succeeded. They all know they have cheated in every way possible to get where they are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28652 on: Yesterday at 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football....

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

What they've given to football?  :puke2

Yes, thanks for ruining the game.  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28653 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm »
Is it just me or does Haaland look knackered already in this game. Apologies I know its boring watching Man City in games and I agree but just watched final 10 mins or so of first half and whilst good at doing his running man piece he looked knackered running back

Or is it just the way he plays?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28654 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm »
Jesus christ I thought I was sick of these cheats before. It's now even more nauseating. Just seen a tweet from the BBC wanking over the fact the human rights t shirt wearer now has more champions league goals than Romario, Van Basten and Johann fucking Cruyff.
I just bought next weeks TV magazine, open it and see a picture of the ugly fuck.

I fucking hate them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28655 on: Yesterday at 09:52:22 pm »
Someone on 5 live before going on about how great it is to have the world's best striker in the PL after we had to watch the Ronaldo/Messi era from afar.

Fairytale.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28656 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm
Jesus christ I thought I was sick of these cheats before. It's now even more nauseating. Just seen a tweet from the BBC wanking over the fact the human rights t shirt wearer now has more champions league goals than Romario, Van Basten and Johann fucking Cruyff.
I just bought next weeks TV magazine, open it and see a picture of the ugly fuck.

I fucking hate them.

I hate what footballs become

To be beaten to worthy premier league titles the way we have by a team doing what they have had pushed me to the edge

Now they have one good window against a net billion spent of blood money and the press are decrying all questions of ffp against them. Then youve got var idiocy, play acting, time wasting. You watch 50 mins of 90 mins game now

Im nearly done at the mo
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28657 on: Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:22 pm
Someone on 5 live before going on about how great it is to have the world's best striker in the PL after we had to watch the Ronaldo/Messi era from afar.

Fairytale.

You have to remember not everybody is totally indoctrinated and tribal about football. If youre somebody who likes watching football without having the inclination to care about politics and anything off the pitch you probably would be quite excited to have one of the best in your home nation. People just cant see past the end of their nose on here sometimes when it comes to other teams. Its like everyone must be held up to their own lofty moral standards. People need to step outside a bit. Its not how the real world works. People exist who just like watching good players play. Hard to believe I know.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28658 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Haaland is a fucking robot with an unquenchable thirst for scoring goals, created by a mad German scientist.

Perfect for Guardiolas brand of ruthlessly effective robotic soccer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28659 on: Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
You have to remember not everybody is totally indoctrinated and tribal about football. If youre somebody who likes watching football without having the inclination to care about politics and anything off the pitch you probably would be quite excited to have one of the best in your home nation. People just cant see past the end of their nose on here sometimes when it comes to other teams. Its like everyone must be held up to their own lofty moral standards. People need to step outside a bit. Its not how the real world works. People exist who just like watching good players play. Hard to believe I know.

Children and man children then
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28660 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
You have to remember not everybody is totally indoctrinated and tribal about football. If youre somebody who likes watching football without having the inclination to care about politics and anything off the pitch you probably would be quite excited to have one of the best in your home nation. People just cant see past the end of their nose on here sometimes when it comes to other teams. Its like everyone must be held up to their own lofty moral standards. People need to step outside a bit. Its not how the real world works. People exist who just like watching good players play. Hard to believe I know.


Not about football though is it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28661 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm »
Sportswashed ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28662 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm

Not about football though is it.

Most people on this forum have nothing better to do than know the ins and outs of almost every team. Im one of them. Who owns them, what kind of characters play for them, what the club stands for etc. That forms my opinions and leads me to hating them. Its also extremely easy to understand that not everybody else is like me. That appears to be a concept some people on here struggle to comprehend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28663 on: Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm
Most people on this forum have nothing better to do than know the ins and outs of almost every team. Im one of them. Who owns them, what kind of characters play for them, what the club stands for etc. That forms my opinions and leads me to hating them. Its also extremely easy to understand that not everybody else is like me. That appears to be a concept some people on here struggle to comprehend.

Quite the contrary

Most are like you (and me). Thats why we all hate each other

Its the fans that do it for me. I take the hate we receive extremely personally so I dole it out with the same force it arrived with and some more

And on the ballet will go. I mean, imagine if we all liked each other and got on ? I cant even process what football and the world would be like. Not as rich, I know that

Sad fact is Footballs driving energy is not football and its not money. Its hate
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28664 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
You have to remember not everybody is totally indoctrinated and tribal about football. If youre somebody who likes watching football without having the inclination to care about politics and anything off the pitch you probably would be quite excited to have one of the best in your home nation. People just cant see past the end of their nose on here sometimes when it comes to other teams. Its like everyone must be held up to their own lofty moral standards. People need to step outside a bit. Its not how the real world works. People exist who just like watching good players play. Hard to believe I know.

Those people should be educated then.
It's not right that countries that murder journalists for having an opinion and put you in prison for being gay are controlling the most popular sport in the world.
Those that want to just watch a game of football with their ears covered need to be told the consequences of them choosing not to listen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28665 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm »
The Haaland train is coming unfortunately.. Had a small walk down the local (norgie) team the other day and first city/haaland shirt spotted. pretty similar to solskjar and his dodgy agent mate.. footballing terms - great, but just greedy/ignorant/stupid.. haaland is good; his career well handled though - best team in norway; red bull - dortmund (all - no pressure etc but you can shine), city. we'll see - tougher times ahead and if he is leading vocal playing twice a week; his hamstrings will not like that
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28666 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
I know its Troy fucking Deeney but still this hyperbolic wankfest over Haaland is physically nauseating

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62791018

Unstoppable' Erling Haaland could redefine striker role for next 10 years

 ::) :puke2

So it turns out that if you put a striker who is very big, very strong, very quick and a very good finisher into a team that won the league last season they score lots of goals. Revolutionary!!!

More seriously, there is maybe an interesting question as to whether the signings of Haaland/Nunez represent a shift in tactical approach. To be honest I think it is probably more of a case that they were the best strikers available to us/City and there was a big enough gap in quality from them to alternatives that might have fitted our 'traditional' forward roles more closely. Plus it is a pretty parochial discussion if you are just looking at two clubs and not at what the rest of the top clubs in Europe are doing. Even just looking at the PL it doesn't feel like suddenly the league is flooded with old-school number 9s?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28667 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
You have to remember not everybody is totally indoctrinated and tribal about football. If youre somebody who likes watching football without having the inclination to care about politics and anything off the pitch you probably would be quite excited to have one of the best in your home nation. People just cant see past the end of their nose on here sometimes when it comes to other teams. Its like everyone must be held up to their own lofty moral standards. People need to step outside a bit. Its not how the real world works. People exist who just like watching good players play. Hard to believe I know.

I can see where you are coming from. There are plenty of players from rival teams who I've begrudgingly enjoyed watching from a football perspective. Interestingly the City ones are pretty thin on the ground - probably just De Bruyne and Silva (maybe also the occasions when Toure went into one-man-team mode). That said, whilst Haaland is an elite player in terms of output I'm never going to get excited about watching him bully his way to hatfuls of goals from around the six yard box.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28668 on: Today at 12:16:10 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
So it turns out that if you put a striker who is very big, very strong, very quick and a very good finisher into a team that won the league last season they score lots of goals. Revolutionary!!!

More seriously, there is maybe an interesting question as to whether the signings of Haaland/Nunez represent a shift in tactical approach. To be honest I think it is probably more of a case that they were the best strikers available to us/City and there was a big enough gap in quality from them to alternatives that might have fitted our 'traditional' forward roles more closely. Plus it is a pretty parochial discussion if you are just looking at two clubs and not at what the rest of the top clubs in Europe are doing. Even just looking at the PL it doesn't feel like suddenly the league is flooded with old-school number 9s?

Haaland, Nunez, Isak, Scamacca and Kalajdić are all traditional forwards brought into the league this season. If you consider we havent had a recognised striker for years and City have preferred to play Sterling/Foden down the middle, its fair to say its a change in style. Wolves are even after Diego Costa, bring on the era of ale house forwards!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28669 on: Today at 12:16:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
you probably would be quite excited to have one of the best in your home nation.

Sorry mate; me and erling was born within the same national/geographical boundaries.. I made my decision probably 10 years ago that I would never go to dubai/saudi or even use their airlines. haaland and his family made their choices. I have no joy or pride regardless of how many goals he scores. he is ok for the national team (hypocrite me), but he is also pretty basic so to speak so que sera sera
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28670 on: Today at 01:04:19 am »
Haaland being compared to Messi and Ronaldo now

Yeah just like them. Administration fee alone

I just love watching a bloke pass it off run like something out of lord of the rings into the box and and boot it in. Messi in his pomp stuff
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28671 on: Today at 01:14:43 am »
I Just think Haaland has the potential to make football over the next 10 years as dull as ditchwater, he could actually destroy the game as we know it, turn it into a form of Australian Rules football, the Jonah Lomu of football
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28672 on: Today at 01:46:20 am »
https://twitter.com/SevillaFC_ENG/status/1567249587747885070?s=20&t=9yjDlQDBySIfZsS-2QGjCA

Yet they have the biggest revenue in the World. Makes sense. Definitely legit. Seriously, why the British media aren't digging into the shenanigans at this cheating club more is beyond me
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28673 on: Today at 01:54:26 am »
Quote
including 774 Man City fans.

But remember they deserve to win the Champions League
