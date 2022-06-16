« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1882357 times)

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28640 on: Yesterday at 05:53:57 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
5 points this early on is not great but its not insurmountable...and I am not fully aware of Haaland's injury issues or how frequent etc, but am hoping he and De Bruyne have extended issues for them
It's a distinct possibility:

Halaand: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560

De Bruyne: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/kevin-de-bruyne/verletzungen/spieler/88755

Looking at De Bruyne's history it's amazing he's still going at such an intense and high level, although I've read he regularly plays through the pain with injections in key games - such is his importance to them.

Also, the Athetic did an interesting piece on Halaand and his injuries/physical development - even citing Michael Owen as someone who had a similar trajectory and injuries from an early age (although they're clearly very different players and physiques).

https://theathletic.com/3356940/2022/06/16/erling-haaland-injury-record-manchester-city-dortmund/?amp=1
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline M4tt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28641 on: Today at 10:35:08 am »
Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.

They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.

Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.

Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!

They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:23 am by M4tt »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,622
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28642 on: Today at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm
Its only 5 points.
Once Haaland starts with his usual injuries we will see a very different Man City.

I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28643 on: Today at 11:44:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.
You may be right, hopefully not tho.
Maybe pep whipped up a huge batch of his magic juice when Haaland signed.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,998
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28644 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.

Horse placenta and inhalers. Plus the owners will know where his family lives if he plays below par.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,317
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28645 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm »
I know its Troy fucking Deeney but still this hyperbolic wankfest over Haaland is physically nauseating

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62791018

Unstoppable' Erling Haaland could redefine striker role for next 10 years

 ::) :puke2

 
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,988
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28646 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 10:35:08 am
Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.

They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.

Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.

Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!

They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs

Forest and Bournemouth at home were never going to be anything but gimmes, we put 9 past Bournemouth a week later, whereas Forest lost at home to Bournemouth next game and have a whole new squad to blend in.

The annoying one was West Ham away as that was a tricky opening fixture but West Ham never turned up and were slow starters this season. By Spurs and Chelsea last week they were more up to speed. Compare to how up for it Fulham were against us (and how much West Ham will be up for it by the time they play us). Palace should have beat City but for outrageous refereeing decisions. Newcastle and Villa took points off them which was unexpected.

It looks like their slower starts to 19/20 and 20/21 but Haaland will bang in all kinds of goals to mask in and we've had an awful start. If they got the injuries we got they just wouldn't cope (20/21 as well as now).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,879
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28647 on: Today at 03:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.

 ;D

Although Haalands problems where more likely greatly aided by BVB, who seem to have baffling injury issues and crisis every season. I dont think he had many issues prior to Dortmund in his short-ish career.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28648 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football.

14 years of sportswashing has truly made them by far the most vile fanbase in the country. They deserve nothing but relegation to the fourth tier for cheating the system and ruining the game for over a decade
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,597
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28649 on: Today at 04:12:10 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:10:58 pm
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football.

14 years of sportswashing has truly made them by far the most vile fanbase in the country. They deserve nothing but relegation to the fourth tier for cheating the system and ruining the game for over a decade

What on fucking earth is that guy smoking?
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28650 on: Today at 04:19:56 pm »
It's the sense of entitlement for me, It's vile in itself. Not that this will happen but I would love them to be properly investigated and found out for all their wrongdoings , dodgy spending etc.  How on earth do they DESERVE a champions league? They've bought every trophy they have won since they were taken over by that corrupt sheikh. They have given nothing to football. They were always a small club who fought relegation year on year. They still are a small club and their fans are among the most vile in the country.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28651 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:10:58 pm
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football.

14 years of sportswashing has truly made them by far the most vile fanbase in the country. They deserve nothing but relegation to the fourth tier for cheating the system and ruining the game for over a decade
Just shows how brainwashed they are. All they have done is attempt to kill the competitiveness of the English game, and they have very nearly succeeded. They all know they have cheated in every way possible to get where they are.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,475
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28652 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 04:10:58 pm
Just had an argument with a City fan who is adamant the club deserve a Champions League trophy because of what they've been through and what they've given to football....

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

What they've given to football?  :puke2

Yes, thanks for ruining the game.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Up
« previous next »
 