Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.



They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.



Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.



Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!



They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs