Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28640 on: Yesterday at 05:53:57 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
5 points this early on is not great but its not insurmountable...and I am not fully aware of Haaland's injury issues or how frequent etc, but am hoping he and De Bruyne have extended issues for them
It's a distinct possibility:

Halaand: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560

De Bruyne: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/kevin-de-bruyne/verletzungen/spieler/88755

Looking at De Bruyne's history it's amazing he's still going at such an intense and high level, although I've read he regularly plays through the pain with injections in key games - such is his importance to them.

Also, the Athetic did an interesting piece on Halaand and his injuries/physical development - even citing Michael Owen as someone who had a similar trajectory and injuries from an early age (although they're clearly very different players and physiques).

https://theathletic.com/3356940/2022/06/16/erling-haaland-injury-record-manchester-city-dortmund/?amp=1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28641 on: Today at 10:35:08 am
Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.

They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.

Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.

Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!

They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28642 on: Today at 11:06:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm
Its only 5 points.
Once Haaland starts with his usual injuries we will see a very different Man City.

I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28643 on: Today at 11:44:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.
You may be right, hopefully not tho.
Maybe pep whipped up a huge batch of his magic juice when Haaland signed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28644 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:02 am
I suspect he will suddenly stop being injured as much.  No idea how Ped does it to be honest.

Horse placenta and inhalers. Plus the owners will know where his family lives if he plays below par.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28645 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm
I know its Troy fucking Deeney but still this hyperbolic wankfest over Haaland is physically nauseating

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62791018

Unstoppable' Erling Haaland could redefine striker role for next 10 years

 ::) :puke2

 
