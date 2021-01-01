Am I thinly one that things these are not looking good this season? I think the Haaland goals are masking a lot of issues.

The only teams they have beaten comfortably are West Ham, Bournemouth and Forest, three possible relegation candidates. They shouldve lost against palace, and but for two more inexcusable VAR decisions they would have, ruling out Palaces 3rd goal and not sending Haaland off were two of the worst decisions I have ever seen and that is saying something at the moment with shockers happing on a weekly basis. Newcastle had them on the ropes and could well have won that but a draw was fair, then even Villa almost beat them , yet again another disgraceful decision , this time from the linesman.

They will always look good going forward but Abu Dhabis defence is looking all over the place when capable teams go at them. I think they will struggle more than people expect.



Haaland has made a great start but some of the marking on him has been shocking, especially considering his goals for Dortmund and the wealth of data about how and where he plays.However, City have played a declining West Ham, plus Bournemouth, Forest, Villa, Palace and Newcastle - and their defence collectively shit themselves against those last two and Villa also found lots of space. They've also had virtually no injuries.As starts go, they've had a relatively easy run, especially as we've already had Everton/Utd away (regardless of how poor we think they are). It'll be interesting to see how they do against better attackers and defences, especially as Palace and Newcastle have already torn their defence to shreds.Without Sterling and Jesus, there's a lot on Halaand's shoulders, and although for now he's enjoying a purple patch, he remains an injury prone player and hasn't come up against particularly strong defences yet. He might well sustain this form, but surely the marking of him will improve over time and he'll find less space against more organised defences. He barely even touches the ball during the game and although his scoring rate is prolific, he's not going to add anything else to City in the way players like Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Diaz and Jota have for us.Time will tell, but the points gap is much more about their easy start and us being out of form/having injuries than it is about their dominance, quality or superiority over us. They have Spurs, Wolves away, Utd, and us in their next 5 games, so let's see where we are after we've played them at Anfield before writing the season off with 96 points still to play for.