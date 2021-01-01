« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1878522 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 02:01:09 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:54:09 am
Yes because United arent winning stuff.

The glazers have actually out spent city now since fergie retired

Its all utter shit. Youll note Arsenal have stopped the Kroenke out stuff aswell at the moment
I know, I'm sure he'd be singing the praises of the Glazers had they been winning stuff the last decade. I fully expect the Arsenal fans to revert back to form at some point this year when they have a patchy run of form so that know DT can go on AFTV and act like a twat as usual.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 02:29:32 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:31:59 am
It's pretty evident the majority of the mainstream media that covers football isn't arsed talking about the likes of City or Newcastle and the nature of their ownership. They would rather have "bantz" or entry-level analysis of the game than talk about issues such as sports washing.

I was pleased to see that The Guardian referred to the Newcastle - Man City game as the "Sportswash Derby" both in their articles and podcast, including lists of the latest Saudi human rights atrocities. They've been accused of glossing over Man City's dark side before, but they were pretty strong on this occasion. A pre-emptive RIP to the writers' assorted body parts.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 02:33:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:29:32 am
I was pleased to see that The Guardian referred to the Newcastle - Man City game as the "Sportswash Derby" both in their articles and podcast, including lists of the latest Saudi human rights atrocities. They've been accused of glossing over Man City's dark side before, but they were pretty strong on this occasion. A pre-emptive RIP to the writers' assorted body parts.
Hopefully such coverage becomes the norm for when those teams play.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 06:28:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:54:09 am
Yes because United arent winning stuff.

The glazers have actually out spent city now since fergie retired

Its all utter shit. Youll note Arsenal have stopped the Kroenke out stuff aswell at the moment

To be fair to Arsenal you can excuse the Kroenke stuff a bit as they were accusing him of not putting in any money. I dont know his full background and how he acquired the club but at least he isnt in the Saudi/Russian/Abu Dhabi group of sportswashers.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 07:31:37 am »
Am I thinly one that things these are not looking good this season? I think the Haaland goals are masking a lot of issues.
The only teams they have beaten comfortably are West Ham, Bournemouth and Forest, three possible relegation candidates. They shouldve lost against palace, and but for two more inexcusable  VAR decisions they would have, ruling out Palaces 3rd goal and not sending Haaland off were two of the worst decisions I have ever seen and that is saying something at the moment with shockers happing on a weekly basis. Newcastle had them on the ropes and could well have won that but a draw was fair, then even Villa almost beat them , yet again another disgraceful decision , this time from the linesman.
They will always look good going forward but Abu Dhabis defence is looking all over the place when capable teams go at them. I think they will struggle more than people expect.
Offline keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 08:36:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:37 am
Am I thinly one that things these are not looking good this season? I think the Haaland goals are masking a lot of issues.
The only teams they have beaten comfortably are West Ham, Bournemouth and Forest, three possible relegation candidates. They shouldve lost against palace, and but for two more inexcusable  VAR decisions they would have, ruling out Palaces 3rd goal and not sending Haaland off were two of the worst decisions I have ever seen and that is saying something at the moment with shockers happing on a weekly basis. Newcastle had them on the ropes and could well have won that but a draw was fair, then even Villa almost beat them , yet again another disgraceful decision , this time from the linesman.
They will always look good going forward but Abu Dhabis defence is looking all over the place when capable teams go at them. I think they will struggle more than people expect.
Haaland has made a great start but some of the marking on him has been shocking, especially considering his goals for Dortmund and the wealth of data about how and where he plays.

However, City have played a declining West Ham, plus Bournemouth, Forest, Villa, Palace and Newcastle - and their defence collectively shit themselves against those last two and Villa also found lots of space. They've also had virtually no injuries.

As starts go, they've had a relatively easy run, especially as we've already had Everton/Utd away (regardless of how poor we think they are). It'll be interesting to see how they do against better attackers and defences, especially as Palace and Newcastle have already torn their defence to shreds.

Without Sterling and Jesus, there's a lot on Halaand's shoulders, and although for now he's enjoying a purple patch, he remains an injury prone player and hasn't come up against particularly strong defences yet. He might well sustain this form, but surely the marking of him will improve over time and he'll find less space against more organised defences. He barely even touches the ball during the game and although his scoring rate is prolific, he's not going to add anything else to City in the way players like Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Diaz and Jota have for us.

Time will tell, but the points gap is much more about their easy start and us being out of form/having injuries than it is about their dominance, quality or superiority over us. They have Spurs, Wolves away, Utd, and us in their next 5 games, so let's see where we are after we've played them at Anfield before writing the season off with 96 points still to play for.
Online The North Bank

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 08:41:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:28:50 am
To be fair to Arsenal you can excuse the Kroenke stuff a bit as they were accusing him of not putting in any money. I dont know his full background and how he acquired the club but at least he isnt in the Saudi/Russian/Abu Dhabi group of sportswashers.

Yes our problem with silent Stan was purely football, from my point of view anyway,  selling our best players to city Chelsea United every season and taking us from the top table of English football to midtable. Theyve started to back the manager properly in recent windows, what they shouldve done in 2007 when Wenger was still incredible. So the protests died down. If Liverpool dont spend any money for the next 7 years because of the stadium your fans wont be happy either.
Kroenke is just another billionaire American investor and he eventually realized that being In CL is critical to income so has finally pushed the boat out to get back there. We even spent 10m so that our big screens inside the stadium now show the full match and not just replays of goals/chances. What a waste of money!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:37 am
Am I thinly one that things these are not looking good this season? I think the Haaland goals are masking a lot of issues.
The only teams they have beaten comfortably are West Ham, Bournemouth and Forest, three possible relegation candidates. They should’ve lost against palace, and but for two more inexcusable  VAR decisions they would have, ruling out Palace’s 3rd goal and not sending Haaland off were two of the worst decisions I have ever seen and that is saying something at the moment with shockers happing on a weekly basis. Newcastle had them on the ropes and could well have won that but a draw was fair, then even Villa almost beat them , yet again another disgraceful decision , this time from the linesman.
They will always look good going forward but Abu Dhabi’s defence is looking all over the place when capable teams go at them. I think they will struggle more than people expect.

Its been mentioned a few times but i am not convinced. Firstly Haaland is getting really easy chances to score which shows City are creating a shit load of chances. If he was scoring worldies then i would be more encouraged as thats not sustainable, but he and City are not.

Also, they almost always drop points and have some odd results at the start which is why all of us were hoping for a fast start from the reds.

Maybe they do decline but i still see them at some point going on a run where they are at 2.3-2.5PPG and look to establish a huge lead.

We are not out of it at all but we need to get our form and patterns of play going and look to get on a run before they do.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 09:16:57 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:37 am
Am I thinly one that things these are not looking good this season? I think the Haaland goals are masking a lot of issues.
The only teams they have beaten comfortably are West Ham, Bournemouth and Forest, three possible relegation candidates. They shouldve lost against palace, and but for two more inexcusable  VAR decisions they would have, ruling out Palaces 3rd goal and not sending Haaland off were two of the worst decisions I have ever seen and that is saying something at the moment with shockers happing on a weekly basis. Newcastle had them on the ropes and could well have won that but a draw was fair, then even Villa almost beat them , yet again another disgraceful decision , this time from the linesman.
They will always look good going forward but Abu Dhabis defence is looking all over the place when capable teams go at them. I think they will struggle more than people expect.

I think Haaland is that good that they can have a dodgy defence at times and get away with it.

I also think they feed of us so if we're not winning games they probably drop a bit and know they don't have to win every single game as well.

If Haaland got a bad injury or KDB they'd struggle lots more.

Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 09:18:47 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:36:52 am
Haaland has made a great start but some of the marking on him has been shocking, especially considering his goals for Dortmund and the wealth of data about how and where he plays.

However, City have played a declining West Ham, plus Bournemouth, Forest, Villa, Palace and Newcastle - and their defence collectively shit themselves against those last two and Villa also found lots of space. They've also had virtually no injuries.

As starts go, they've had a relatively easy run, especially as we've already had Everton/Utd away (regardless of how poor we think they are). It'll be interesting to see how they do against better attackers and defences, especially as Palace and Newcastle have already torn their defence to shreds.

Without Sterling and Jesus, there's a lot on Halaand's shoulders, and although for now he's enjoying a purple patch, he remains an injury prone player and hasn't come up against particularly strong defences yet. He might well sustain this form, but surely the marking of him will improve over time and he'll find less space against more organised defences. He barely even touches the ball during the game and although his scoring rate is prolific, he's not going to add anything else to City in the way players like Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Diaz and Jota have for us.

Time will tell, but the points gap is much more about their easy start and us being out of form/having injuries than it is about their dominance, quality or superiority over us. They have Spurs, Wolves away, Utd, and us in their next 5 games, so let's see where we are after we've played them at Anfield before writing the season off with 96 points still to play for.
I was thinking king the same about Haaland, yes he is very good at moving into space but defenders do seem to just be giving him a wide berth for some reason.
I remember a few years ago when some teams used to assign someone to man mark the opponents most dangerous player and it often worked. Maybe the the approach to take , maybe not, but defenders should Atleast stick close to him and try and put him off his game.

Its pretty much just KDB to Haaland at the moment. Disrupt that and Abu Dhabi will not look half as good.
Online lamonti

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28610 on: Today at 09:48:42 am »
Haven't really watch a City game this season but I can see even from the highlights that Haaland would have scored even more if City always passed to him in the box. His movement is unreal.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28611 on: Today at 09:57:08 am »
It sounds ironic but I think they are more solid without Haaland because they control and kill games better when employing a strikerless system. His fewer touches indicates that they are trying to keep the ball with 10 and not 11 men which increases the risk that they'll lose it and exposes their high line to more counters. Their security guard, Walker, has lost a yard.

Their opponents are getting more joy this season which is a confidence boost and every man and his dog knows that Ederson is a bit dodgy. So they don't look as invincible as they were last season. Hopefully we can get our house in order to take advantage.
