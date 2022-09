Yes because United arenít winning stuff.



The glazers have actually out spent city now since fergie retired



Itís all utter shit. Youíll note Arsenal have stopped the Kroenke out stuff aswell at the moment



I know, I'm sure he'd be singing the praises of the Glazers had they been winning stuff the last decade. I fully expect the Arsenal fans to revert back to form at some point this year when they have a patchy run of form so that know DT can go on AFTV and act like a twat as usual.