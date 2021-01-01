« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Reply #28560 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm
« Reply #28560 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm »
Destruction:
Sigh if only that c*nt Levy sold them Kane for 150million he would spent half the season injured and may have declined in his early 30's rather than Haaland who is just getting started.
They wouldve signed Haaland aswell. There is no limit to what they can sponsor themselves.
Reply #28561 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm
« Reply #28561 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm »
At least he is likely to be at Madrid in 2-3 years.
Reply #28562 on: Today at 04:11:19 pm
« Reply #28562 on: Today at 04:11:19 pm »
killer-heels:
At least he is likely to be at Madrid in 2-3 years.

The least he can do for us us to announce as he leaves that MC were always just a stepping stone!
Reply #28563 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm
« Reply #28563 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
Linudden:
Bundesliga teams knew how to somewhat contain the diving twat Haaland with a lot less money in defence at a much greater rate so there are some shite coaches in the Premier League alright. Hopefully sooner or later he'll be figured out. Can't stand the manbaby, even if Norwegians are our siblings, with him they didn't send their sharpest tool in the shed.

He's the kind of player you wish failure by default. Everything about him just oozes arrogance and a bad attitude.

He got 62 goals in 67 games for Dortmund so Id hardly say German teams knew how to contain him
 
Reply #28564 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm
« Reply #28564 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm »
City look more vulnerable with him in the team and let's not forget that in 19/20 they scored 17 more goals than us... and finished 18 points behind.

They are there to be got at and the general standard of the league is pretty high, so I think it's still mid/low eighties for the title.
Reply #28565 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm
« Reply #28565 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm »
Believe:
City look more vulnerable with him in the team and let's not forget that in 19/20 they scored 17 more goals than us... and finished 18 points behind.

They are there to be got at and the general standard of the league is pretty high, so I think it's still mid/low eighties for the title.


The title could be won by that margin, but City are getting more than that.
Reply #28566 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm
« Reply #28566 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm »
killer-heels:
At least he is likely to be at Madrid in 2-3 years.

Is he actually though?

Seems like wishful thinking to me. They will, however, not have Pep in 2/3 years which is far more important
Reply #28567 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm
« Reply #28567 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
killer-heels:
The title could be won by that margin, but City are getting more than that.

Possibly, maybe even probably but there's a lot of football to be played yet.

Also worth noting that in Salah's record season we finished fourth, so having one dominant player that scores a great deal of goals it not always a guarantee of success.
Reply #28568 on: Today at 05:06:37 pm
« Reply #28568 on: Today at 05:06:37 pm »
Believe:
Possibly, maybe even probably but there's a lot of football to be played yet.

Also worth noting that in Salah's record season we finished fourth, so having one dominant player that scores a great deal of goals it not always a guarantee of success.

Of course. But City have won all bar 1 game thus far. They are not an inconsistent side like we were in that Salah season.
Reply #28569 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm
« Reply #28569 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm »
Gutless as the governing bodies are in clamping down on these sportswashing projects and their dodgy activities, wouldn't it almost be better for City to win the league by 20 points or so for the next couple of seasons?

Seems like it's the only way the casual fan would start to take notice of how terrible this vile regime has been for football. I honestly don't understand why there haven't been protests on the level of the Super League to stop these homophobes ruining the sport for their own ends once and for all.
