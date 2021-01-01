Gutless as the governing bodies are in clamping down on these sportswashing projects and their dodgy activities, wouldn't it almost be better for City to win the league by 20 points or so for the next couple of seasons?



Seems like it's the only way the casual fan would start to take notice of how terrible this vile regime has been for football. I honestly don't understand why there haven't been protests on the level of the Super League to stop these homophobes ruining the sport for their own ends once and for all.