Nonsense.



The problem with those two clubs is 100% the source of the money.



"Small club"? lol. Liverpool aint that big a place and legions of plastic scouse scandinavians etc. dont fucking count. Wind your fucking neck in.



I just don't get the idea that fans from outside a club's immediate locality "don't count."Their money certainly counts towards the economy of our city and our club itself. Many out of towners and foreign fans dedicate much of their lives and their income on following Liverpool. I've come into contact with so many quality people from far and wide who follow our club and spend a lot of money doing so. These people certainly do count.The old Newcastle and Man City were well supported, but their support was, and still is, very much local to their home cities. Both clubs are, in the scheme of things, not big clubs as far as legitimate income, widespread fanbase and legitimate success is concerned. Neither were big players before the despots bought them out to launder themselves.Big clubs? No. Big political sportswashing vehicles? Now, very much yes. Far reaching appeal with fanbase size to match? Laughably not.It always makes me chuckle when anyone tries to write off a big slice of big clubs' fanbases by suggesting they somehow don't count. I know Everton fans are big on it, but only because they have nothing outside of their locality and some ex pats in north Wales. Mind you, a few years ago there was mention of a Chinese consortium looking to invest in them. Suddenly, they were cock-a-hoop and going on how they'd pickup millions of Chinese fans and have more fans than Liverpool. They're even that desperate for outsiders to like them that they insist that having a new ground on the river will bag them a few cruise liner passenger fans. Totally forgetting that by the time you are old enough to be able to afford a cruise, you'll have formed any club allegiance decades earlier.I suppose Man United's out of town / foreign fans don't count either? The very same people who piss their money into that club through tickets, merch, subscription etc...Facts are, Liverpool and Man United are massive locally, nationally and internationally. Newcastle are big in their own city. Abu Dhabi aren't even big in their own city.I've just spent a week in Wales and Anglesey. I saw one child in a Newcastle top and didn't see a single reference to the ex Man City anywhere. However, Liverpool and Man United were represented all over. These people count. Some will be match going. Plenty will help finance the club via merch, kit etc. They matter.