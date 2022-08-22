« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Offline El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28400 on: August 22, 2022, 05:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on August 22, 2022, 04:57:04 pm
Okay, put it this way then. Put Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain in charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2016. Then put José Mourinho and Ed Woodward in their respective roles at Manchester City at the same time. Which club would do the best today? If you don't say the red Mancs you'd be out of your mind ;D

Thats not putting it a different way, thats just making a completely and substantially different point :D :duh
Offline skipper757

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28401 on: August 22, 2022, 05:00:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August 22, 2022, 04:33:44 pm
Theres probably a wide spectrum of managerial ability between Guardiola and Barney :D
Guardiola is of course a world-class manager, but there's obviously nuance needed.

He did take that Barca squad up a notch.  They were the same dressing room/politics mess in 07/08 (but with great talent), and no one can deny Guardiola took them to a new level starting in 08/09.  You can argue that few, if any managers in the world, could've matched his 09-11 performance with Barca.

Yet, he definitely didn't have the same effect at Bayern.  It's not like Bayern were finishing 2nd/3rd to clubs in Germany, and then Pep transformed them.  Not at all.  He never reached Jupp's heights.  Subsequent Bayern success has really shown that Pep didn't achieve something outstanding there.

With City, it's more his longevity that's impressive.  The spending is out of control, so it's hardly earth-shattering to win titles when you've got a billion pound squad.  Multiple managers could've done that.  Yet, he's been able to keep players engaged.  That's the annoying part.  Hell, Mourinho and Conte each got 90+ points with out of control spending at Chelsea.  I bet Conte could've gotten to 95+ points with City too.  But he would've walked the next year because the coffee machine didn't work one morning.  Likewise, a Tuchel could've won a CL with City's money before Pep, but he would've also fallen out with half the squad by next year.

His robotic football based on spending is nothing earth-shattering at City.  Don't think he's really overachieved.  But I do think that there are few managers that could keep winning and keep hitting high points totals year after year.  Most would've burned out or at least burned out the players.  Despite the crazy spending, he's still relatively reliant on a few core players.  You know Mourinho could've hit 100 points and then alienated half those core players by mid-next season.

So maybe the longevity and squad buy-in is impressive.  Even with the money, not every manager could keep a squad engaged.  He's been good at not falling for the "star" trap and doing what United do in signing older, big ego players.

80 points is a crazy bar (many could do it).  On the other hand, it's probably true that very few could hit 90+ repeatedly and even fall off (2020 and 2021) but still get back to 90+ again without the wheels falling off (ala third season Mourinho).
Offline Linudden

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28402 on: August 22, 2022, 05:01:22 pm »
Given how often Lobo facepalms when I'm around I'm worried about him catching CTE  :-X
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28403 on: August 22, 2022, 05:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on August 22, 2022, 04:57:04 pm
Okay, put it this way then. Put Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain in charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2016. Then put José Mourinho and Ed Woodward in their respective roles at Manchester City at the same time. Which club would do the best today? If you don't say the red Mancs you'd be out of your mind ;D

So a chunk of City's success is down to Begiristain, rather than just Ped himself?

What if you have Woodwood and Ped, and Ticky and Jose?
Offline Linudden

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28404 on: August 22, 2022, 05:11:39 pm »
I think Pep could tame Woodward if he reduced him to a mere cheque-signer and got given Mancs budgets. It wouldn't be easy to do considering Ed's gigantic ego though.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28405 on: August 22, 2022, 06:18:49 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on August 22, 2022, 05:00:58 pm
Guardiola is of course a world-class manager, but there's obviously nuance needed.

He did take that Barca squad up a notch.  They were the same dressing room/politics mess in 07/08 (but with great talent), and no one can deny Guardiola took them to a new level starting in 08/09.  You can argue that few, if any managers in the world, could've matched his 09-11 performance with Barca.

Yet, he definitely didn't have the same effect at Bayern.  It's not like Bayern were finishing 2nd/3rd to clubs in Germany, and then Pep transformed them.  Not at all.  He never reached Jupp's heights.  Subsequent Bayern success has really shown that Pep didn't achieve something outstanding there.

With City, it's more his longevity that's impressive.  The spending is out of control, so it's hardly earth-shattering to win titles when you've got a billion pound squad.  Multiple managers could've done that.  Yet, he's been able to keep players engaged.  That's the annoying part.  Hell, Mourinho and Conte each got 90+ points with out of control spending at Chelsea.  I bet Conte could've gotten to 95+ points with City too.  But he would've walked the next year because the coffee machine didn't work one morning.  Likewise, a Tuchel could've won a CL with City's money before Pep, but he would've also fallen out with half the squad by next year.

His robotic football based on spending is nothing earth-shattering at City.  Don't think he's really overachieved.  But I do think that there are few managers that could keep winning and keep hitting high points totals year after year.  Most would've burned out or at least burned out the players.  Despite the crazy spending, he's still relatively reliant on a few core players.  You know Mourinho could've hit 100 points and then alienated half those core players by mid-next season.

So maybe the longevity and squad buy-in is impressive.  Even with the money, not every manager could keep a squad engaged.  He's been good at not falling for the "star" trap and doing what United do in signing older, big ego players.

80 points is a crazy bar (many could do it).  On the other hand, it's probably true that very few could hit 90+ repeatedly and even fall off (2020 and 2021) but still get back to 90+ again without the wheels falling off (ala third season Mourinho).
The fact that he needs every single advantage to produce his robotic football proves he's a fraud
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28406 on: August 23, 2022, 02:59:08 am »
His recent interview makes me think he is tired of club football and is ready to take over a national team and this will be his last season at the cheats.
Wishful thinking perhaps.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28407 on: August 23, 2022, 10:22:38 am »
I think it would actually do the league good to see Manchester City win it by 20-30 points

It's only LIverpool that has made the league not look utterly shite and I'd be happy to do these c*nts no favours at all
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28408 on: August 23, 2022, 10:26:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 23, 2022, 10:22:38 am
I think it would actually do the league good to see Manchester City win it by 20-30 points

It's only LIverpool that has made the league not look utterly shite and I'd be happy to do these c*nts no favours at all

Saudi Arabia will be along soon enough to make it competitive again. Nothing is going to change. Saudi v Abu Dhabi until another despotic state buys a club. What a prospect.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28409 on: August 23, 2022, 10:30:42 am »
That's the thing, if we ever have a drop off - there will be other oil countries taking our place.

Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28410 on: August 23, 2022, 04:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 23, 2022, 10:26:13 am
Saudi Arabia will be along soon enough to make it competitive again. Nothing is going to change. Saudi v Abu Dhabi until another despotic state buys a club. What a prospect.
Its maybe 2, at most 3 seasons away IMO. Coincides with Klopp calling it a day at end of his contract.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28411 on: August 23, 2022, 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 23, 2022, 04:02:55 pm
Its maybe 2, at most 3 seasons away IMO. Coincides with Klopp calling it a day at end of his contract.
Yeah, lots of supporters will be turning it in at that point, my interest has waned the last 20 years from where I was as a football fan, with the advent, and normalisation of State backed blood soaked oil cheats, what's the point long term?

Might start going to watch my local team again.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28412 on: August 23, 2022, 06:53:48 pm »
Ugh, the thought of Newcastle v Manchester City as the top two clubs of the Premier League is sickening. Not just because of who they're owned by but the fact that they are small clubs who, without the blood money, would otherwise be nowhere near the title.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28413 on: August 24, 2022, 12:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 23, 2022, 06:11:10 pm
Yeah, lots of supporters will be turning it in at that point, my interest has waned the last 20 years from where I was as a football fan, with the advent, and normalisation of State backed blood soaked oil cheats, what's the point long term?

Might start going to watch my local team again.

Turned it in this season.
Haven't watched single match, even ours.
Stopped our football feeds on my twitter and Rawk is the only football site I visit, mainly for the other threads though.
Footballs dead as far as the game I used to enjoy.
Its like a despot funded WCW now.
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28414 on: Yesterday at 06:11:09 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 23, 2022, 06:53:48 pm
Ugh, the thought of Newcastle v Manchester City as the top two clubs of the Premier League is sickening. Not just because of who they're owned by but the fact that they are small clubs who, without the blood money, would otherwise be nowhere near the title.

This is an important point. Who the owners are deserves a lot of attention, but sometimes it distracts from how these clubs are just upending the competitive, sporting side. Even if you put to one side what the origin of the money is, from a competition point of view it's ridiculous that shit clubs that have earned nothing are suddenly thrust to the pinnacle of the sport.

The whole point of sport is winning by earning it within the established rules. Champions should become champions by having both more talent, but also by having worked harder, built themselves up, and made better decisions over a long period. City, PSG and Newcastle have just thrown that in the bin. Any piece of crap club can now just go to the top on cheat mode, and even though this is actually against the rules in principle, the governing bodies won't do a thing, and the media will celebrate it because they love the money being thrown around so they can write about signings.

Sport is getting rendered meaningless in a way. It's a different kind of problem, but the way the F1 season finished last year, where (and I'm no Hamilton fan), someone got completely robbed of the championship because they made up the rules as they went along in a race in order to manufacture drama for the final lap. That's not sport, it's bullshit. And football is also becoming bullshit rather than sport. The people in charge should be concerned about this, because I think more people are going to turn off than they realise, when those people start seeing that success is now almost as meaningless as Lance Armstrong doping his way to all those Tour de Frances.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28415 on: Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm »
between the oil clubs ruining any sense of competition, plus FIFA and UEFA bleeding every last penny from fans (with more and more bullshit club competitions and international tournaments - running players into the ground nonstop) the game will eat itself alive soon.

more and more traditional fans will fall off, and no number of young FIFA-raised fans will ever replace them.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28416 on: Today at 12:05:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
between the oil clubs ruining any sense of competition, plus FIFA and UEFA bleeding every last penny from fans (with more and more bullshit club competitions and international tournaments - running players into the ground nonstop) the game will eat itself alive soon.

more and more traditional fans will fall off, and no number of young FIFA-raised fans will ever replace them.
The think that's already under way and the critical mass of "new fans" has already been reached.
Offline rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28417 on: Today at 12:23:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
between the oil clubs ruining any sense of competition, plus FIFA and UEFA bleeding every last penny from fans (with more and more bullshit club competitions and international tournaments - running players into the ground nonstop) the game will eat itself alive soon.

more and more traditional fans will fall off, and no number of young FIFA-raised fans will ever replace them.

Spot on

The 97pts and 94pts seasons habe killed something in me if Im
Being honest. They are 2 league winning campaigns thwarted by money and corruption

Im not just saying this but even if theyd done that to a United team Id be buzzing United didnt win league but also Id feel very conscious that I was celebrating the death of the game I once knew

Feel a little flat and very much in the boundaries of what youre saying at the moment
Offline a little break

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28418 on: Today at 12:29:27 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:23:19 am
Spot on

The 97pts and 94pts seasons habe killed something in me if Im
Being honest. They are 2 league winning campaigns thwarted by money and corruption

Im not just saying this but even if theyd done that to a United team Id be buzzing United didnt win league but also Id feel very conscious that I was celebrating the death of the game I once knew

Feel a little flat and very much in the boundaries of what youre saying at the moment

Couldn't agree more, mate. I remember sitting in my seat in Anfield in 2019 and walking around town with me Dad in silence afterwards and feeling legitimately heartbroken, Madrid quelled the pain. But, sitting in the ground after Villa threw away the 2 goal lead just killed me. I was almost numb watching the CL final. It's definitely fucked me up football wise. Mad feeling.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28419 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Looks like Bernardo is staying at city which is a bummer.

Pep Guardiola announces Bernardo Silva wont leave City despite Barça interest: Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City, there are no negotiations.

We dont have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva
Offline Fortneef

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28420 on: Today at 02:47:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 23, 2022, 06:53:48 pm
Ugh, the thought of Newcastle v Manchester City as the top two clubs of the Premier League is sickening. Not just because of who they're owned by but the fact that they are small clubs who, without the blood money, would otherwise be nowhere near the title.

Nonsense.

The problem with those two clubs is 100% the source of the money.

"Small club"?  lol.  Liverpool aint that big a place and legions of plastic scouse scandinavians  etc. dont fucking count. Wind your fucking neck in.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28421 on: Today at 04:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 02:47:21 pm
Nonsense.

The problem with those two clubs is 100% the source of the money.

"Small club"?  lol.  Liverpool aint that big a place and legions of plastic scouse scandinavians  etc. dont fucking count. Wind your fucking neck in.
I just don't get the idea that fans from outside a club's immediate locality "don't count."

Their money certainly counts towards the economy of our city and our club itself. Many out of towners and foreign fans dedicate much of their lives and their income on following Liverpool. I've come into contact with so many quality people from far and wide who follow our club and spend a lot of money doing so. These people certainly do count.

The old Newcastle and Man City were well supported, but their support was, and still is, very much local to their home cities. Both clubs are, in the scheme of things, not big clubs as far as legitimate income, widespread fanbase and legitimate success is concerned. Neither were big players before the despots bought them out to launder themselves.

Big clubs? No. Big political sportswashing vehicles? Now, very much yes. Far reaching appeal with fanbase size to match? Laughably not.

It always makes me chuckle when anyone tries to write off a big slice of big clubs' fanbases by suggesting they somehow don't count. I know Everton fans are big on it, but only because they have nothing outside of their locality and some ex pats in north Wales. Mind you, a few years ago there was mention of a Chinese consortium looking to invest in them. Suddenly, they were cock-a-hoop and going on how they'd pickup millions of Chinese fans and have more fans than Liverpool. They're even that desperate for outsiders to like them that they insist that having a new ground on the river will bag them a few cruise liner passenger fans. Totally forgetting that by the time you are old enough to be able to afford a cruise, you'll have formed any club allegiance decades earlier.  :lmao

I suppose Man United's out of town / foreign fans don't count either? The very same people who piss their money into that club through tickets, merch, subscription etc...

Facts are, Liverpool and Man United are massive locally, nationally and internationally. Newcastle are big in their own city. Abu Dhabi aren't even big in their own city.

I've just spent a week in Wales and Anglesey. I saw one child in a Newcastle top and didn't see a single reference to the ex Man City anywhere. However, Liverpool and Man United were represented all over. These people count. Some will be match going. Plenty will help finance the club via merch, kit etc. They matter.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28422 on: Today at 04:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 02:47:21 pm
Nonsense.

The problem with those two clubs is 100% the source of the money.

"Small club"?  lol.  Liverpool aint that big a place and legions of plastic scouse scandinavians  etc. dont fucking count. Wind your fucking neck in.

Bullshit gatekeeping response  :boring
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28423 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
Zaha set to miss Crystal Palaces game against City through injury ::)
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28424 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:11:08 pm
Looks like Bernardo is staying at city which is a bummer.
His departure has been forbidden.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28425 on: Today at 05:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 02:47:21 pm
Nonsense.

The problem with those two clubs is 100% the source of the money.

"Small club"?  lol.  Liverpool aint that big a place and legions of plastic scouse scandinavians  etc. dont fucking count. Wind your fucking neck in
A Palace fan talking about what constitutes a big club, what fucking planet did you just land from?

I'm not talking about the size of the city or the number of local fans you simpleton. Without their money, both Abi Dhabi and Saudi would be rotting away in the bottom half of the table.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28426 on: Today at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:57:47 pm
A Palace fan talking about what constitutes a big club, what fucking planet did you just land from?

I'm not talking about the size of the city or the number of local fans you simpleton. Without their money, both Abi Dhabi and Saudi would be rotting away in the bottom half of the table.
I think you are wrong.
The club now known as Abu Dhabi City wouldve been relegated by now.
