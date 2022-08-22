Theres probably a wide spectrum of managerial ability between Guardiola and Barney



Guardiola is of course a world-class manager, but there's obviously nuance needed.He did take that Barca squad up a notch. They were the same dressing room/politics mess in 07/08 (but with great talent), and no one can deny Guardiola took them to a new level starting in 08/09. You can argue that few, if any managers in the world, could've matched his 09-11 performance with Barca.Yet, he definitely didn't have the same effect at Bayern. It's not like Bayern were finishing 2nd/3rd to clubs in Germany, and then Pep transformed them. Not at all. He never reached Jupp's heights. Subsequent Bayern success has really shown that Pep didn't achieve something outstanding there.With City, it's more his longevity that's impressive. The spending is out of control, so it's hardly earth-shattering to win titles when you've got a billion pound squad. Multiple managers could've done that. Yet, he's been able to keep players engaged. That's the annoying part. Hell, Mourinho and Conte each got 90+ points with out of control spending at Chelsea. I bet Conte could've gotten to 95+ points with City too. But he would've walked the next year because the coffee machine didn't work one morning. Likewise, a Tuchel could've won a CL with City's money before Pep, but he would've also fallen out with half the squad by next year.His robotic football based on spending is nothing earth-shattering at City. Don't think he's really overachieved. But I do think that there are few managers that could keep winning and keep hitting high points totals year after year. Most would've burned out or at least burned out the players. Despite the crazy spending, he's still relatively reliant on a few core players. You know Mourinho could've hit 100 points and then alienated half those core players by mid-next season.So maybe the longevity and squad buy-in is impressive. Even with the money, not every manager could keep a squad engaged. He's been good at not falling for the "star" trap and doing what United do in signing older, big ego players.80 points is a crazy bar (many could do it). On the other hand, it's probably true that very few could hit 90+ repeatedly and even fall off (2020 and 2021) but still get back to 90+ again without the wheels falling off (ala third season Mourinho).