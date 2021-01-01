There are two sides to the Pep coin - on one hand he spends so much on backups and average players that it gets ridiculous, but on the other he always manages to get some of his overpriced dross to play really good football. Mark my words, put almost any other manager in the league in charge of their current squad and they'd struggle to get 80 points in a season.
No chance Im marking your words.
I know its an opposition fan thing to claim all other teams players mostly rubbish, but that squad he has is high in quality, and full of technically excellent players. Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Foden, Gudogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez are all top players whether we want to admit it or not.
then the next level of player they have are still higher than most clubs, Ederson Stones, Walker (but yes, past his best). Then the jury is out on Grealish for many I am sure, and Philipps being as he just got there.
Im sure hes said more than once himself, that to play his very technical, intricate, robotic style, he has to have gifted and intelligent players. Theres no way hes getting lesser squads to the highs he gets his teams, he has to have very good players.