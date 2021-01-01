« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:50:17 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm
Some midtable club will pay big money for Walker once City see his legs are going. That club will sign an absolute dud.
He's always been a footballing dud, he/was an excellent athlete with amazing pace and stamina, technically and tactically he always was a weak link.
wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm
Some midtable club will pay big money for Walker once City see his legs are going. That club will sign an absolute dud.
Pep already licking his lips at the prospect of buying another fullback.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:50:17 pm
He's always been a footballing dud, he/was an excellent athlete with amazing pace and stamina, technically and tactically he always was a weak link.
Has he lost a yard because ASM waltzed past him a few times? He's decent technically but is probably one of their least secure players in possession and this includes their GK.
PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Good to see they aren't perfect already.
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
Goal aside, Haaland wasnt up to much again. Looks like hes been signed just to get on the end of those cutbacks.

They could have just signed Alvarez for that though, or stuck with Jesus. Haaland was about signing a star to try and make them relevant because nobody gives a fuck about them. So if Haaland becomes more of a world star it'll help grow their name and fanbase in an era where a lot of people follow players rather than clubs (i.e. Messi/Ronaldo). They tried to sign Ronaldo last year and Messi the year before.  You only need to see the hype from the media and Sky over Haaland.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
They could have just signed Alvarez for that though, or stuck with Jesus. Haaland was about signing a star to try and make them relevant because nobody gives a fuck about them. So if Haaland becomes more of a world star it'll help grow their name and fanbase in an era where a lot of people follow players rather than clubs (i.e. Messi/Ronaldo). They tried to sign Ronaldo last year and Messi the year before.  You only need to see the hype from the media and Sky over Haaland.
They signed him to win the European Cup.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
Because that would mean admitting he didn't pick the perfect starting XI ?

yeah, thats likely one reason  ;D

Also of course, they get their own way in this league with how teams play against them most of the time, so its not like he needs to change things as most managers would. 
Fitzy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
Interesting game today. Looked like theyd get a winner when it went 3-3 but somehow fell short. Conceded three goals - an encouraging sign.

AndyMuller

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
We need to have a go at these in our two league games instead of the weird standoffish way weve played against them lately (in the league).
keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Good to see they aren't perfect already.
And Newcastle showing that teams that have a go at City can get something.

City have conceded 10 against us in our last 4 games alone, Leicester and Spurs each put 3 past them last season, as did Real (twice), and Leipzig got 5 over 2 legs. They conceded twice at Palace, twice in their last 2 games of the season (West Ham and Villa), and despite Pep's success with midfield/attack over the years, their big weakness has always been their back line when under pressure. For Newcastle's second, Saint Maximin caused chaos by running directly at their defence, and all 4 of them struggled to cope with him and Callum Wilson at times - encouraging to watch.

I think there's more teams now that might have a go, which could be a real leveller (and long overdue). Newcastle, Brentford, Palace, Southampton, Brighton, Spurs and even Arsenal are all teams that could cause them problems this season, and a few others can also be a handful (including us of course). They also have a terrible record under Pep when conceding the first goal, and I don't think this will be the procession that some were fearing last week.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Pep already licking his lips at the prospect of buying another fullback.

As if he'd have to wait for Walker to leave for that to happen, he'll buy another one next summer anyway.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on August 19, 2022, 01:57:26 am
Isn't it actually stuff by a middle east telco (rather than the club) that is trying to actually get some promotional use out of the fake sponsorship they have with city?
Honestly don't know mate  ;D
The whole fake, false, crock of cheating bullshit scummy c*nt of a set up all blends into one for me.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:11:23 am
...And yes, the transition is awkward, but then so is the whole concept of states owning football clubs; a disconnect of tone is impossible to avoid, which is why these cherished institutions, these beacons of local pride, these theatres of excitement and fun, should never have been allowed to fall into the hands of foreign states looking to gain influence and burnish their images. It should never have become the case that fans should have their weekend recreation tainted by the activities of a distant court.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/aug/21/thrills-aplenty-in-the-premier-leagues-great-sportswashing-derby
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:22:38 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
Which is absolutely mental considering the money sent. Hes struggled to keep all the egos happy and lost 3 big players this summer, fingers crossed for a few injuries suspensions as the season progresses

They are protected by refs, so the second one wont happen.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:09:08 am
If Walker has really lost a yard, they are screwed.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:24:06 am
Such a blatant penalty by Stones leading with his arm. They do seem to get so many incredible decisions in their favour. I wonder why that is.
Knight

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:27:34 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:09:08 am
If Walker has really lost a yard, they are screwed.

He must have. Hes getting torched by attacking players, that never used to happen. When Diaz went past him with the ball in the community shield I thought it was down to pre season but he got done today too.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:31:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:27:34 am
He must have. Hes getting torched by attacking players, that never used to happen. When Diaz went past him with the ball in the community shield I thought it was down to pre season but he got done today too.

Diaz and Saint-Maximin must be two of the toughest to deal with in the league for anyone though. Hopefully hes lost that recovery pace that makes him a useful idiot with the way they play. Will be happier watching someone more average skinning him though.
JasonF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:32:43 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:27:34 am
He must have. Hes getting torched by attacking players, that never used to happen. When Diaz went past him with the ball in the community shield I thought it was down to pre season but he got done today too.

He could still be a bit undercooked as they had a light pre season but it'd be nice if he has lost a yard. Saint Maximin is a handful but he seemed to have him on toast every time he went at him.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:33:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:17 am
Diaz and Saint-Maximin must be two of the toughest to deal with in the league for anyone though. Hopefully hes lost that recovery pace that makes him a useful idiot with the way they play. Will be happier watching someone more average skinning him though.
Even Joe Willock beat him in a foot race.
IgorBobbins

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:41:51 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:37:22 pm
Haaland looks like the actor who was in the Power of the Dog. Dont know his name (not Cumberbatch).
Jesse Plemons?

BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:18:37 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
Interesting game today. Looked like theyd get a winner when it went 3-3 but somehow fell short. Conceded three goals - an encouraging sign.

What was more interesting is that their opposition didn't just give up after going down so early in the match. Far too many times last year teams got steam rolled once Man City took the lead.
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:26:27 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:24:06 am
Such a blatant penalty by Stones leading with his arm. They do seem to get so many incredible decisions in their favour. I wonder why that is.

The remarkable thing is knowing they wouldn't have got that decision 15 years ago. Can't imagine why like.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:56:34 am
Walker is vital to them stopping counters from other teams with his pace but he was in bird brain mode yesterday

League might come to down to who copes with injuries better, our midfield or their defence. Ake off yesterday, Laporte is still injured too

bit weird they only used one sub, they were all over the shop at 3-1  but to be fair within 10 minutes they had the game nearly turned on its head

fantastic match
Knight

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:49:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:33:06 am
Even Joe Willock beat him in a foot race.

Yeah that was very encouraging.
Linudden

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:54:19 pm
There are two sides to the Pep coin - on one hand he spends so much on backups and average players that it gets ridiculous, but on the other he always manages to get some of his overpriced dross to play really good football. Mark my words, put almost any other manager in the league in charge of their current squad and they'd struggle to get 80 points in a season.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:56:18 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:54:19 pm
There are two sides to the Pep coin - on one hand he spends so much on backups and average players that it gets ridiculous, but on the other he always manages to get some of his overpriced dross to play really good football. Mark my words, put almost any other manager in the league in charge of their current squad and they'd struggle to get 80 points in a season.
I think youre wrong.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:03:08 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:54:19 pm
There are two sides to the Pep coin - on one hand he spends so much on backups and average players that it gets ridiculous, but on the other he always manages to get some of his overpriced dross to play really good football. Mark my words, put almost any other manager in the league in charge of their current squad and they'd struggle to get 80 points in a season.

I'd be fairly confident I could manage a squad of £50m+ players to 80 points
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:09:55 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:54:19 pm
There are two sides to the Pep coin - on one hand he spends so much on backups and average players that it gets ridiculous, but on the other he always manages to get some of his overpriced dross to play really good football. Mark my words, put almost any other manager in the league in charge of their current squad and they'd struggle to get 80 points in a season.

No chance Im marking your words.

I know its an opposition fan thing to claim all other teams players mostly rubbish, but that squad he has is high in quality, and full of technically excellent players.  Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Foden, Gudogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez are all top players whether we want to admit it or not.

then the next level of player they have are still higher than most clubs, Ederson Stones, Walker (but yes, past his best). Then the jury is out on Grealish for many I am sure, and Philipps being as he just got there.

Im sure hes said more than once himself, that to play his very technical, intricate, robotic style, he has to have gifted and intelligent players. Theres no way hes getting lesser squads to the highs he gets his teams, he has to have very good players.
Linudden

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:30:31 pm
City have a core of seven-eight really good players but that's not enough on its own. The only reason people doubt Pep's skills as a day-to-day coach of players is that he's never had to do it with a lesser team. But there is something he does to vastly improve the players he has. He took Busquets, Pedro, Fernandinho, Sané, Rodri, Sterling, Gündogan et cetera to levels people didn't see in them. I'd argue Piqué hasn't been the same since he lost Pep either. He's not the best operator in the transfer market when signing lads like Aké, Grealish and Kalvin frigging Phillips but very few managers can outdo his player development skills. It's baffling that people ignore that even after a decade. United spent just as much but look at what they got instead and how their players regressed after setting foot in Salford.
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:31:19 pm
It would just be nice if they show a bit of vulnerability from time to time this season rather than going on 10 game runs.
Im in the camp that they are usually too good for the teams they play rather than teams rolling over. I mean if you have a better chance of a result by staying compact rather than opening up and going for them then stay compact (I know its not worked but city have been too good for some to go at and are often pinned back anyway).
If City them selves arnt able to impose them selves like they usually do, make mistakes and are soft in the middle, then they wont go on the winning runs. it would be so refreshing.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:31:46 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:03:08 pm
I'd be fairly confident I could manage a squad of £50m+ players to 80 points

Im pretty sure you (or any of us) couldnt.
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:33:44 pm
Theres probably a wide spectrum of managerial ability between Guardiola and Barney :D

Laughable to say that any other manager would struggle to hit 80 points with this squad, and thats with me using my Linudden filter.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:36:01 pm
80 points is probably a bit low but Man City were not a juggernaut before him and there were often rumours of players wanting rid of managers and their form would drop off a cliff. Think they had to win the last game to even get Champions League in Pellegrini's last season. They've got a lot of big players and egos and he manages to keep them in check. That is extremely difficult and it shouldn't be underestimated. It's very easy for them to overrun a manager and sink a club. Ask Man United.
