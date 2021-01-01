Good to see they aren't perfect already.



And Newcastle showing that teams that have a go at City can get something.City have conceded 10 against us in our last 4 games alone, Leicester and Spurs each put 3 past them last season, as did Real (twice), and Leipzig got 5 over 2 legs. They conceded twice at Palace, twice in their last 2 games of the season (West Ham and Villa), and despite Pep's success with midfield/attack over the years, their big weakness has always been their back line when under pressure. For Newcastle's second, Saint Maximin caused chaos by running directly at their defence, and all 4 of them struggled to cope with him and Callum Wilson at times - encouraging to watch.I think there's more teams now that might have a go, which could be a real leveller (and long overdue). Newcastle, Brentford, Palace, Southampton, Brighton, Spurs and even Arsenal are all teams that could cause them problems this season, and a few others can also be a handful (including us of course). They also have a terrible record under Pep when conceding the first goal, and I don't think this will be the procession that some were fearing last week.