Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1854451 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28360 on: Yesterday at 08:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm
Some midtable club will pay big money for Walker once City see his legs are going. That club will sign an absolute dud.
He's always been a footballing dud, he/was an excellent athlete with amazing pace and stamina, technically and tactically he always was a weak link.
Offline wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28361 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm
Some midtable club will pay big money for Walker once City see his legs are going. That club will sign an absolute dud.
Pep already licking his lips at the prospect of buying another fullback.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28362 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:50:17 pm
He's always been a footballing dud, he/was an excellent athlete with amazing pace and stamina, technically and tactically he always was a weak link.
Has he lost a yard because ASM waltzed past him a few times? He's decent technically but is probably one of their least secure players in possession and this includes their GK.
Online PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28363 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm »
Good to see they aren't perfect already.
Online Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28364 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
Goal aside, Haaland wasnt up to much again. Looks like hes been signed just to get on the end of those cutbacks.

They could have just signed Alvarez for that though, or stuck with Jesus. Haaland was about signing a star to try and make them relevant because nobody gives a fuck about them. So if Haaland becomes more of a world star it'll help grow their name and fanbase in an era where a lot of people follow players rather than clubs (i.e. Messi/Ronaldo). They tried to sign Ronaldo last year and Messi the year before.  You only need to see the hype from the media and Sky over Haaland.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28365 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
They could have just signed Alvarez for that though, or stuck with Jesus. Haaland was about signing a star to try and make them relevant because nobody gives a fuck about them. So if Haaland becomes more of a world star it'll help grow their name and fanbase in an era where a lot of people follow players rather than clubs (i.e. Messi/Ronaldo). They tried to sign Ronaldo last year and Messi the year before.  You only need to see the hype from the media and Sky over Haaland.
They signed him to win the European Cup.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28366 on: Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
Because that would mean admitting he didn't pick the perfect starting XI ?

yeah, thats likely one reason  ;D

Also of course, they get their own way in this league with how teams play against them most of the time, so its not like he needs to change things as most managers would. 
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28367 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm »
Interesting game today. Looked like theyd get a winner when it went 3-3 but somehow fell short. Conceded three goals - an encouraging sign.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28368 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm »
We need to have a go at these in our two league games instead of the weird standoffish way weve played against them lately (in the league).
Offline keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28369 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Good to see they aren't perfect already.
And Newcastle showing that teams that have a go at City can get something.

City have conceded 10 against us in our last 4 games alone, Leicester and Spurs each put 3 past them last season, as did Real (twice), and Leipzig got 5 over 2 legs. They conceded twice at Palace, twice in their last 2 games of the season (West Ham and Villa), and despite Pep's success with midfield/attack over the years, their big weakness has always been their back line when under pressure. For Newcastle's second, Saint Maximin caused chaos by running directly at their defence, and all 4 of them struggled to cope with him and Callum Wilson at times - encouraging to watch.

I think there's more teams now that might have a go, which could be a real leveller (and long overdue). Newcastle, Brentford, Palace, Brighton, Spurs and even Arsenal are all teams that could cause them problems this season, and few others can also be a handful (including us of course). They also have a terrible record under Pep when conceding the first goal, and I don't this will be the procession that some were fearing last week.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28370 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Pep already licking his lips at the prospect of buying another fullback.

As if he'd have to wait for Walker to leave for that to happen, he'll buy another one next summer anyway.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28371 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on August 19, 2022, 01:57:26 am
Isn't it actually stuff by a middle east telco (rather than the club) that is trying to actually get some promotional use out of the fake sponsorship they have with city?
Honestly don't know mate  ;D
The whole fake, false, crock of cheating bullshit scummy c*nt of a set up all blends into one for me.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28372 on: Today at 07:11:23 am »
...And yes, the transition is awkward, but then so is the whole concept of states owning football clubs; a disconnect of tone is impossible to avoid, which is why these cherished institutions, these beacons of local pride, these theatres of excitement and fun, should never have been allowed to fall into the hands of foreign states looking to gain influence and burnish their images. It should never have become the case that fans should have their weekend recreation tainted by the activities of a distant court.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/aug/21/thrills-aplenty-in-the-premier-leagues-great-sportswashing-derby
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28373 on: Today at 07:22:38 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
Which is absolutely mental considering the money sent. Hes struggled to keep all the egos happy and lost 3 big players this summer, fingers crossed for a few injuries suspensions as the season progresses

They are protected by refs, so the second one wont happen.
