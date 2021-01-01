« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1842571 times)

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 08:34:29 am »
No,no,no,no it's just genius business replacing Gabriel Jesus with Haaland at near identical fees.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28281 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm
Why are city fans going on about the Haaland fee being great business , an astute signing and comparing it to other transfer fees?
The release fee was conspired by his agent and father and the transfer to city was likely arranged even before Haaland signed for Dortmund. Just another shady, underhand deal.

There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28282 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:49:51 am
There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
Exactly, yet the Cityzens just believe it was a great deal :lmao
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28283 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,365
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28284 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:07 am
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.

I think a lot of it has to do with their style of play. Both Haaland and Nunez seem incredibly scruffy footballers in terms of their touch of the ball and general play. I think more aesthetically pleasing footballers like Mbappe would have had most fans hailing them as incredible even if they had iffy pre-season players.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28285 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Yeah they are more of an old school forward

Think Nunez will add another dimension to our attack without taking away from others, Haaland will add another for city but it just depends on whether others are effected by him taking goals off them.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28286 on: Today at 09:56:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:07 am
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28287 on: Today at 10:13:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:50 am
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
exactly

and it is tiresome
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,746
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28288 on: Today at 10:49:11 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:29:04 am
Exactly, yet the Cityzens just believe it was a great deal :lmao

Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28289 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:49:11 am
Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.
Yeah, theyre too far gone. Sportswashing complete.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28290 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:49:11 am
Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.
Yet when we sell someone then buy someone "ah yeah net spend fc"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28291 on: Today at 11:07:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on August  8, 2022, 10:06:06 pm
Peps style is your fave?
Dear me.
Like saying Lance Armstrongs cycling style is your fav.

Ignoring the financial doping, city's tactics don't seem very interesting to watch, it is clearly effective with just the merest application of ludicrous amounts of money, but quite a sterile and almost robotic style. You saw something similar when he was at Bayern, he made them more effective in the league, but took a lot of the excitement out of that Heynckes side that won the treble the year before he arrived.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,564
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28292 on: Today at 11:12:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:50 am
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.

Idiocracy is becoming true
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28293 on: Today at 11:14:58 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:12:52 am
Idiocracy is becoming true

Sadly not if you are referring to the movie, that was actually more optimistic than where we are now because the stupid people could at least recognise that there were smarter people than them, unlike now where we are in an age of ignoring experts in favour of some twat on facebook.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,587
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28294 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:12:52 am
Idiocracy is becoming true

It is not a satire.. Its a documentary..
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,073
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28295 on: Today at 11:48:18 am »
Has someone put the numbers in writing of the cost of the two strikers Haaland and Nunez as actual costs?. We need it in writing like this, because the general message of Nunez as the most expensive of the two is constantly propagated nonsense.
The Echo mentioned that the Swiss ramble showed the actual cost of Haaland at £52million for the signing on fee and £44million to his dad as his agent. The wages then at £375k per week for 5 years is £97.5 million, so he will cost the cheats £193million for the three main cost factors. Nunez by contrast is £77.1Million with the easy bonuses, £15.4 Million to his agent at the Mendez standard 20%, and £44 million in wages for his first 5 years as per his current contract (I know his contract is a year longer, I'm making them comparable). Which is £136.5m for the same period Haaland is costing them £193M, as things stand, employing the same metrics for both. Plus of course, City cheated his former club out of a big chunk of his selling fee by having the private arrangement with the Dad, with those 84% fees.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:39 am by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,830
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28296 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Who cares? Even the numbers we know about are as likely to be correct as what they say they pay Guardiola. Just give it a nice eyeroll and move on
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,071
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28297 on: Today at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:26:05 am
doesnt surprise me

had a city fan tell me them buying dias and ake was no different to us buying Davies and Kabak

when i pointed out their pair cost 100m, ours cost 2m and one was a loan was told

"lol what are you talking about it is the same thing"

clueless

not only clueless - but a fucking loser really.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28298 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:57:06 am
Who cares? Even the numbers we know about are as likely to be correct as what they say they pay Guardiola. Just give it a nice eyeroll and move on
Of course thats all we can do. It just gets more and more annoying seeing their paid for media peddling all the nonsense about City being a legitimate, well run club.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28299 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:42 pm
not only clueless - but a fucking loser really.
Plenty backing him too

then again you throw enough clowns into a circus they will eventually all start hugging
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28300 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:42 pm
not only clueless - but a fucking loser really.

Hellrazors ok.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28301 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,071
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28302 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:17:42 pm
Hellrazors ok.

have you seen the company he keeps?
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28303 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:49:11 am
Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.

They're a bunch of thick twats if they think their club only paid £51 million for Haaland, especially given that 12 months earlier his transfer fee was being quoted at £100 million plus. They'll be signing world class players on a free next. Corrupt to the very core, even their supporters have jumped on board.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,874
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28304 on: Today at 03:35:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:54 pm
have you seen the company he keeps?
dont be so hard on yourselves lads
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28305 on: Today at 05:03:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:54 pm
have you seen the company he keeps?

It's appauling
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28306 on: Today at 09:24:46 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 11:48:18 am
Has someone put the numbers in writing of the cost of the two strikers Haaland and Nunez as actual costs?. We need it in writing like this, because the general message of Nunez as the most expensive of the two is constantly propagated nonsense.
The Echo mentioned that the Swiss ramble showed the actual cost of Haaland at £52million for the signing on fee and £44million to his dad as his agent.

Hasn't he actually got an agent getting a big payday from this deal plus his father getting a large amount too?

Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28307 on: Today at 09:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:24:46 pm
Hasn't he actually got an agent getting a big payday from this deal plus his father getting a large amount too?

Swiss Ramble has it £199m for Haaland vs. £144m for Nunez assuming all add-ons are met in total costs. Not perfectly accurate and we'll probably never get that but it's a reasonable comparison.

The other thing Haaland has is a release clause that kicks in 2 years from now. Meaning him, his dad and the ghost of Mino Raiola are getting paid again in 24 months as either Madrid will pay it and then give them new deals or ManC will buy it out with a new deal and they all get paid as well.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28308 on: Today at 10:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:30:05 pm
Swiss Ramble has it £199m for Haaland vs. £144m for Nunez assuming all add-ons are met in total costs. Not perfectly accurate and we'll probably never get that but it's a reasonable comparison.

The other thing Haaland has is a release clause that kicks in 2 years from now. Meaning him, his dad and the ghost of Mino Raiola are getting paid again in 24 months as either Madrid will pay it and then give them new deals or ManC will buy it out with a new deal and they all get paid as well.
Thats what Haalands career is all about. Just make as much money as possible via whatever means possible.
Just like Abu Dhabi FC really. The Abu Dhabi royal family get as much state funding as possible into the club via whatever underhand methods they can think of.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,757
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28309 on: Today at 10:28:39 pm »
So strange how the new established integrated betting partner that has been around since 2018 only created and started posting on Facebook a short time before the deal was announced

https://www.facebook.com/8xbetofficials/

Almost like it's completely made up !
At least they've got a website that now works.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,066
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28310 on: Today at 10:33:24 pm »
Theres only 3 times a season I pay even the slightest attention to this most superficial shower of scumbags. When we play them and when they perennially self-sabotage or get KOd out of the CL.

No matter what humiliations follow the Mancs or the Ev, I never get such a sweet heady rush of schadenfreude as I do when these get fucked in Europe. Sure, I know it may not last, and like that equally despicable club of c*nts down in west London, they may eventually win the CL by hook or by crook, but long may it continue. Joyous.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 