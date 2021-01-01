Has someone put the numbers in writing of the cost of the two strikers Haaland and Nunez as actual costs?. We need it in writing like this, because the general message of Nunez as the most expensive of the two is constantly propagated nonsense.

The Echo mentioned that the Swiss ramble showed the actual cost of Haaland at £52million for the signing on fee and £44million to his dad as his agent. The wages then at £375k per week for 5 years is £97.5 million, so he will cost the cheats £193million for the three main cost factors. Nunez by contrast is £77.1Million with the easy bonuses, £15.4 Million to his agent at the Mendez standard 20%, and £44 million in wages for his first 5 years as per his current contract (I know his contract is a year longer, I'm making them comparable). Which is £136.5m for the same period Haaland is costing them £193M, as things stand, employing the same metrics for both. Plus of course, City cheated his former club out of a big chunk of his selling fee by having the private arrangement with the Dad, with those 84% fees.