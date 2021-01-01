« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 08:34:29 am »
No,no,no,no it's just genius business replacing Gabriel Jesus with Haaland at near identical fees.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28281 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm
Why are city fans going on about the Haaland fee being great business , an astute signing and comparing it to other transfer fees?
The release fee was conspired by his agent and father and the transfer to city was likely arranged even before Haaland signed for Dortmund. Just another shady, underhand deal.

There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28282 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:49:51 am
There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
Exactly, yet the Cityzens just believe it was a great deal :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28283 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28284 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:07 am
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.

I think a lot of it has to do with their style of play. Both Haaland and Nunez seem incredibly scruffy footballers in terms of their touch of the ball and general play. I think more aesthetically pleasing footballers like Mbappe would have had most fans hailing them as incredible even if they had iffy pre-season players.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28285 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Yeah they are more of an old school forward

Think Nunez will add another dimension to our attack without taking away from others, Haaland will add another for city but it just depends on whether others are effected by him taking goals off them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28286 on: Today at 09:56:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:07 am
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28287 on: Today at 10:13:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:50 am
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
exactly

and it is tiresome
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28288 on: Today at 10:49:11 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:29:04 am
Exactly, yet the Cityzens just believe it was a great deal :lmao

Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28289 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:49:11 am
Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.
Yeah, theyre too far gone. Sportswashing complete.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28290 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:49:11 am
Loads on social media at the moment going on about the Haaland fee and their net spend this summer saying "and people accuse us of buying the league LOLZ" - there's just no point trying to engage with them.
Yet when we sell someone then buy someone "ah yeah net spend fc"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28291 on: Today at 11:07:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on August  8, 2022, 10:06:06 pm
Peps style is your fave?
Dear me.
Like saying Lance Armstrongs cycling style is your fav.

Ignoring the financial doping, city's tactics don't seem very interesting to watch, it is clearly effective with just the merest application of ludicrous amounts of money, but quite a sterile and almost robotic style. You saw something similar when he was at Bayern, he made them more effective in the league, but took a lot of the excitement out of that Heynckes side that won the treble the year before he arrived.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28292 on: Today at 11:12:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:50 am
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.

Idiocracy is becoming true
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28293 on: Today at 11:14:58 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:12:52 am
Idiocracy is becoming true

Sadly not if you are referring to the movie, that was actually more optimistic than where we are now because the stupid people could at least recognise that there were smarter people than them, unlike now where we are in an age of ignoring experts in favour of some twat on facebook.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28294 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:12:52 am
Idiocracy is becoming true

It is not a satire.. Its a documentary..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28295 on: Today at 11:48:18 am »
Has someone put the numbers in writing of the cost of the two strikers Haaland and Nunez as actual costs?. We need it in writing like this, because the general message of Nunez as the most expensive of the two is constantly propagated nonsense.
The Echo mentioned that the Swiss ramble showed the actual cost of Haaland at £52million for the signing on fee and £44million to his dad as his agent. The wages then at £375k per week for 5 years is £97.5 million, so he will cost the cheats £193million for the three main cost factors. Nunez by contrast is £77.1Million with the easy bonuses, £15.4 Million to his agent at the Mendez standard 20%, and £44 million in wages for his first 5 years as per his current contract (I know his contract is a year longer, I'm making them comparable). Which is £136.5m for the same period Haaland is costing them £193M, as things stand, employing the same metrics for both. Plus of course, City cheated his former club out of a big chunk of his selling fee by having the private arrangement with the Dad, with those 84% fees.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:39 am by markedasred »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28296 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Who cares? Even the numbers we know about are as likely to be correct as what they say they pay Guardiola. Just give it a nice eyeroll and move on
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28297 on: Today at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:26:05 am
doesnt surprise me

had a city fan tell me them buying dias and ake was no different to us buying Davies and Kabak

when i pointed out their pair cost 100m, ours cost 2m and one was a loan was told

"lol what are you talking about it is the same thing"

clueless

not only clueless - but a fucking loser really.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28298 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:57:06 am
Who cares? Even the numbers we know about are as likely to be correct as what they say they pay Guardiola. Just give it a nice eyeroll and move on
Of course thats all we can do. It just gets more and more annoying seeing their paid for media peddling all the nonsense about City being a legitimate, well run club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28299 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:42 pm
not only clueless - but a fucking loser really.
Plenty backing him too

then again you throw enough clowns into a circus they will eventually all start hugging
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28300 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:42 pm
not only clueless - but a fucking loser really.

Hellrazors ok.
