« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1839613 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28240 on: August 8, 2022, 03:13:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on August  7, 2022, 08:03:08 pm
I would argue that it was about the execution of the build-up play.

West Ham pushed them really hard high up the pitch first 10 mins but eventually City's superior build-up play prevailed.

Personally, I reckon if we had Naby or Harvey starting instead of Hendo we would have prevailed eventually as well. It's not solely about Henderson but the balance of that midfield trio. Saturday was not the first time they struggled that badly against high pressing.

I was there and the whole team never got going properly so why you signal out Hendo is beyond me. Interesting he played the full 90 while Fab got the hook. These things happen, I remember Brentford last season. This clamour to annoint City champions with at least 100 points (?) is risible. West Ham were worse than us yesterday and got punished, rightly. City do that to you. Have a bit of faith, jesus!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,803
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28241 on: August 8, 2022, 03:23:21 pm »
Lets just say SerbianScouser isn't historically Hendos biggest fan....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,369
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28242 on: August 8, 2022, 03:32:01 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on August  7, 2022, 06:12:41 pm
Hard to see them finishing below 100 pts.

Unfortunately.

You're on crack mate.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28243 on: August 8, 2022, 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on August  8, 2022, 12:32:04 pm
Don't mean to sound condescending but I'm sure a majority of us here play footy. When you're the dominant team you run far less than the opponents (forget meaningless km per 90, etc). In my younger 5 a side days I would come away occasionally winning trophies wondering I could play another game if anyone's up for it. I hardly ever got muscle/ligament/tissue injuries.

And yes we would often play 'boring' domination football by just not giving the ball away. I love Klopp but Pep's style (forgetting the oil for now, think Barca) is my all time fave (specially his 2008-2013 team. Obviously you need the right players all of the time and that's where Pep let's himself down by employing cheat codes.
Peps style is your fave?
Dear me.
Like saying Lance Armstrongs cycling style is your fav.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28244 on: Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm »
They finished the last 2 seasons on 86 and 93 points...
I think alot of people still think of them as the same team that got 100,98 points, but definitely not us who also got near 100 points twice  ;D

For the record I don't think either us or them will get 95+ points this season. Low 90s or high 80s.

Does Haaland/Alvarez really add that much to them that they will get back to those near perfect standards we both set a few years back? I don't think so. But hey thats just my opinion..they are in a bit of transition, we are a little with Mane's but not as much.

I always preferred our first 11 to theirs - and lately have been fancying our squad to theirs in certain positions. I'm also quite surprised they don't have more numbers than they currently do, especially in defensive areas.....
We started off the season with injuries - they haven't. As if they need that kind of luck, give them a debilitating season like ours a couple years ago when we lost all our CB's and midfield got battered too. In fact, even last season we had more injuries than them - I saw an article where it was double the amount they had

Lady luck needs to sort herself out - but ignoring that, will be a tight contest im sure. And if one team falls off a cliff please god let it be them
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28245 on: Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm »
Bernardo off to Barcelona according to reports. Another massive loss for them.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,035
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28246 on: Yesterday at 01:03:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm
Bernardo off to Barcelona according to reports. Another massive loss for them.

Who were the other massive losses?

Or are you being sarcastic? Bernardo Silva is a quality player - but City will have no trouble coping with his loss.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,863
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28247 on: Yesterday at 01:04:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm
Bernardo off to Barcelona according to reports. Another massive loss for them.
Is this like when Joey Tribbiani is trying to buy encyclopedias?

"How about nothing down, and nothing for a very long time................oh I do have a 50 in my back pocket"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28248 on: Yesterday at 01:17:54 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
They finished the last 2 seasons on 86 and 93 points...
I think alot of people still think of them as the same team that got 100,98 points, but definitely not us who also got near 100 points twice  ;D

For the record I don't think either us or them will get 95+ points this season. Low 90s or high 80s.

Does Haaland/Alvarez really add that much to them that they will get back to those near perfect standards we both set a few years back? I don't think so. But hey thats just my opinion..they are in a bit of transition, we are a little with Mane's but not as much.

I always preferred our first 11 to theirs - and lately have been fancying our squad to theirs in certain positions. I'm also quite surprised they don't have more numbers than they currently do, especially in defensive areas.....
We started off the season with injuries - they haven't. As if they need that kind of luck, give them a debilitating season like ours a couple years ago when we lost all our CB's and midfield got battered too. In fact, even last season we had more injuries than them - I saw an article where it was double the amount they had

Lady luck needs to sort herself out - but ignoring that, will be a tight contest im sure. And if one team falls off a cliff please god let it be them

Typically with City's seasons they have a long winning run. Last season it was 12 straight wins or 14 in 15, in 20/21 they won 18 out of 19. They only finished with 86 that season but nobody got anywhere near them and they lost three games in the closing weeks of the season with the title as good as won. Otherwise they'd have been over 90 - if they needed to win those games - and despite a bad start that season. On the other hand we forced them to get every one of those 98 and 93 points when they pipped us on the last day and they couldn't take the foot off the pedal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28249 on: Yesterday at 01:26:42 pm »
Please lose Bernardo he's their 2nd best player after KDB.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28250 on: Yesterday at 01:35:57 pm »
Just be glad i won't see seeing his snide little face every time we play them. Absolute rat.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • JFT97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28251 on: Yesterday at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm
Bernardo off to Barcelona according to reports. Another massive loss for them.

Hope so, brilliant player, but an absolute tw*t.

Would be a massive loss for them, just need KDB to pick up an injury to sideline him for the season so that they then finish 3rd  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,090
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28252 on: Yesterday at 01:53:11 pm »
Silva didn't even feature in their win against west ham until 10 minutes or so to go by which time they were 2-0 up and game over. So going with the hyperbole that goes with how the season will now pan out based on one game he won't be missed much.

In all seriousness though they should cope fine, maybe it will tell later in the season if they get a few injuries or loss of form, but the best thing about him going will be, as mentioned, not having to hear about his snide little comments all the time. He was and has been one of the most unsportsmanlike and petulant dickheads that ever played for them. 
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28253 on: Yesterday at 02:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:17:54 pm
Typically with City's seasons they have a long winning run. Last season it was 12 straight wins or 14 in 15, in 20/21 they won 18 out of 19. They only finished with 86 that season but nobody got anywhere near them and they lost three games in the closing weeks of the season with the title as good as won. Otherwise they'd have been over 90 - if they needed to win those games - and despite a bad start that season. On the other hand we forced them to get every one of those 98 and 93 points when they pipped us on the last day and they couldn't take the foot off the pedal.

Take your point on the 86-point season...
And yes they do pull long winning runs together, so do we.
So if you are saying they are more often than not a 95+ point team going by the recent seasons thats fine.

I think this season will be more like last season for them i.e low 90's
Mainly because they have made more than cosmetic changes to their system and especially if they lose that rat Bernardo Silva who is massive for them. Even if he stays, I think they are not going to be able to win enough to get that massive points haul. As i dont believe they as a squad are as good and because the rest of the league has improved from a couple seasons ago also
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28254 on: Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm
Bernardo off to Barcelona according to reports. Another massive loss for them.

Anyone reliable reporting this?
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,863
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28255 on: Yesterday at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm
Anyone reliable reporting this?
none apart from Peps quotes the other day about him possibly leaving (not that he mentioned Barca)

It doesnt make sense with all this barca stuff

from google it claims he is looking at houses over there and is also simultaneously linked with PSG and Liverpool

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28256 on: Yesterday at 03:09:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm
Bernardo off to Barcelona according to reports. Another massive loss for them.
Paquetá is a good player but is he that good?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28257 on: Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28258 on: Yesterday at 03:17:35 pm »
Bernardo Silva would be the first they've sold in his prime against their wishes. Can't remember any others. They usually keep them until they're no longer as useful.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28259 on: Yesterday at 03:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:17:35 pm
Bernardo Silva would be the first they've sold in his prime against their wishes. Can't remember any others. They usually keep them until they're no longer as useful.
They would have sold Sterling but Barcelona rejected him.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28260 on: Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm »
I guess it depends on who they replace Bernardo what impact it has.  For all that they're holding a rigged hand they have also had a lot more hits than misses in the transfer market.  Hopefully they just entrust Grealish - arguably one of their misses given his fee - to take on more responsibility and don't sign anyone.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28261 on: Yesterday at 03:41:59 pm »
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2022/08/07/de-jong-verratti-and-silva-involved-in-three-way-transfer-between-fc-barcelona-psg-and-manchester-city/

Quote
Frenkie de Jong, Marco Verratti and Bernardo Silva could all switch teams in three separate domino effect transfers involving their clubs FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City.

This has been reported by Jijantes FC's Gerard Romero, who has proven himself to be a leading voice in transfer market activity this summer while on the money with regards to moves for Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to Barca.

According to Romero, there is a rumor among the representatives of the first three mentioned players that they could all change employers in the coming weeks.

Put simply, this entails De Jong joining PSG, Verratti heading to Manchester City, and Silva donning Blaugrana at Camp Nou.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28262 on: Yesterday at 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm
I guess it depends on who they replace Bernardo what impact it has.  For all that they're holding a rigged hand they have also had a lot more hits than misses in the transfer market.  Hopefully they just entrust Grealish - arguably one of their misses given his fee - to take on more responsibility and don't sign anyone.
According to L'Equipe, they are looking at Paqueta.

RT @lequipe Lucas Paqueta (OL) dans le viseur de Manchester City
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Lucas-paqueta-ol-dans-le-viseur-de-manchester-city/1345610
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:21:41 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • Igor
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28263 on: Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:44:09 pm
According to L'Equipe, they are looking at Paqueta.

Paqueta has already had his wikipedia page changed to 'Man City player'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28264 on: Yesterday at 04:22:03 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm
Paqueta has already had his wikipedia page changed to 'Man City player'.
Lol
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28265 on: Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:53:11 pm
Silva didn't even feature in their win against west ham until 10 minutes or so to go by which time they were 2-0 up and game over. So going with the hyperbole that goes with how the season will now pan out based on one game he won't be missed much.

In all seriousness though they should cope fine, maybe it will tell later in the season if they get a few injuries or loss of form, but the best thing about him going will be, as mentioned, not having to hear about his snide little comments all the time. He was and has been one of the most unsportsmanlike and petulant dickheads that ever played for them. 

We only drew 2-2 with Fulham with a starting XI that is, or is very close, to our preferred starting XI.  Doesn't mean we'll continue to perform like that.  City are definitely a better side with that horrible weasel playing for them.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28266 on: Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm
Paqueta has already had his wikipedia page changed to 'Man City player'.
Anyone can change Wikipedia so that means nothing.

A mate in work once got banned after editing George Elokobi's page to say that his party trick was to dip his nob in gold paint and shake it side to side, giving him the nickname of 'The Pendulum'.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,904
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28267 on: Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm
Anyone can change Wikipedia so that means nothing.

A mate in work once got banned after editing George Elokobi's page to say that his party trick was to dip his nob in gold paint and shake it side to side, giving him the nickname of 'The Pendulum'.
;D
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • Igor
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28268 on: Today at 07:06:37 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm
Anyone can change Wikipedia so that means nothing.

A mate in work once got banned after editing George Elokobi's page to say that his party trick was to dip his nob in gold paint and shake it side to side, giving him the nickname of 'The Pendulum'.

I know.

Was just saying as it's funny.

No way City sell Silva now anyway.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28269 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
I realized yesterday that I must ignore them this season. They make me miserable. Its not necessarily because they are good, but its the whole package with Pip, dodgy sponsorship deals, unlimited money , journalists not doing their jobs and Haalands face.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28270 on: Today at 10:41:18 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:59:52 am
I realized yesterday that I must ignore them this season. They make me miserable. Its not necessarily because they are good, but its the whole package with Pip, dodgy sponsorship deals, unlimited money , journalists not doing their jobs and Haalands face.
Everything about that shit stain of a club is abhorrent. Which is why I cannot accept any kind of praise for what they win. They only got to where they are by disguising billions of state funds as sponsorships . Theyre just cheats, nothing more.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28271 on: Today at 10:50:11 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:41:18 am
Everything about that shit stain of a club is abhorrent. Which is why I cannot accept any kind of praise for what they win. They only got to where they are by disguising billions of state funds as sponsorships . Theyre just cheats, nothing more.

Yeah but forget all that. All clubs should "look at them as a benchmark" because they've made a profit in the transfer window.
Logged

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28272 on: Today at 12:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:17:35 pm
Bernardo Silva would be the first they've sold in his prime against their wishes. Can't remember any others. They usually keep them until they're no longer as useful.

I think Sane would have been the first..
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,035
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28273 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 12:39:06 pm
I think Sane would have been the first..

was it against his wishes though? I think Sane and Pep didn't get along.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,504
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28274 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:56 pm
was it against his wishes though? I think Sane and Pep didn't get along.
It was against Pep's initial wishes, when he first expressed he wanted to leave. I think it became more palatable after his bad knee injury.

Easy to forget but for his penultimate two seasons at City, he was utterly electric. Unplayable.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28275 on: Today at 12:47:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:56 pm
was it against his wishes though? I think Sane and Pep didn't get along.

Sorry, thought you meant against the wishes of the club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Up
« previous next »
 