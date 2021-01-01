« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1831202 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28200 on: Today at 02:45:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:58:24 am
Gaurdiola has again said that he will sign a new contract if they offer him one.

Is this game playing and hes trying to get a better deal? Are they going to try someone else to win the CL? Is it a formality and will be done?

If its the last its all a bit weird?
What could possibly be better than the deal he has now?, massive salary (and all the extras) unlimited money to realise his vision as the creator of football, the only similarly sized challenge would be with Qatar FC in Paris.

EDIT or Saudi FC in the North East of England.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Up
« previous next »
 