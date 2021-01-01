Gaurdiola has again said that he will sign a new contract if they offer him one.



Is this game playing and hes trying to get a better deal? Are they going to try someone else to win the CL? Is it a formality and will be done?



If its the last its all a bit weird?



What could possibly be better than the deal he has now?, massive salary (and all the extras) unlimited money to realise his vision as the creator of football, the only similarly sized challenge would be with Qatar FC in Paris.EDIT or Saudi FC in the North East of England.