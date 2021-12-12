« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28160 on: Yesterday at 06:28:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August  2, 2022, 07:05:32 am
They were rumours after Klopp signed that he would too, but before that the rumours were that this would be his last contract. Personally I think he wants to win the CL and then leave, so he won't sign a contract until they get knocked out. But then I also think the owners have a hold over him and won't let him leave until it's on their terms (which probably also links to him winning them the CL since that was pretty much his only remit when he got the job).

He might have made out like he was ready to sign a deal for the sake of transfer targets.

He won't want to leave there until they've won at least one CL though, otherwise it always leaves a mark next to his time there, regardless of domestic success. Same as at Bayern.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28161 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on August  3, 2022, 02:56:48 pm


Funny thing is that pic was not taken when out playing golf...... ;D

Ive seen a feller like him in the Half price hooligans thread
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28162 on: Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm
City, who have been champions in four of the past five years, are going for a hat-trick of titles. That's an achievement only Manchester United have managed in the Premier League era, which tells you how difficult it is, but it's in Pep Guardiola's sights now.

The genius of Pep Guardiola. How lucky we are to be blessed with his divine presence in the Premier League.

When Liverpool FC won their 15th League Title and secured 3 titles in a row in season 1983/84, they also wrapped up their 4th European Cup in 7 seasons.

Swallow that you cheating Manc Abu Dhabi c*nts  :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28163 on: Yesterday at 08:12:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:28:55 pm
He might have made out like he was ready to sign a deal for the sake of transfer targets.

He won't want to leave there until they've won at least one CL though, otherwise it always leaves a mark next to his time there, regardless of domestic success. Same as at Bayern.

Even Fergie realised he was never going to win his third and gave up trying ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28164 on: Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
When Liverpool FC won their 15th League Title and secured 3 titles in a row in season 1983/84, they also wrapped up their 4th European Cup in 7 seasons.

Swallow that you cheating Manc Abu Dhabi c*nts  :wave

Pre 1992 so doesnt count, apparently🤯
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28165 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2022, 05:15:41 pm
Of course they do. Alvares and Haaland for Sterling and Jesus.  The only thing thats dropped is the ages.
There is literally no way you can know that until they've been there a length of time for a proper comparison. Haaland is a wonderful striker, doesn't mean he suits the way City play. I've never seen Alvarez before, have you?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28166 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm
Pre 1992 so doesnt count, apparently🤯


Yep,it's a cold war mentality.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28167 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28168 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂
For who?

Have the blues seats been emailing the owners to get more blue seats?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28169 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂

 ;D Traffic's going to be worse than ever
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28170 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm
For who?

Have the blues seats been emailing the owners to get more blue seats?
It might be so they can put some pro Abu Dhabi flags over the seats
I cant think of any other reason. They clearly dont need them for fans.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28171 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂

Obviously realised they can get more in for Ed Sheeran next time
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28172 on: Today at 03:24:24 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂

 :lmao

They can't even fill the ground as it is now.

This simply has to be an ego thing. If anything, they could do with downsizing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28173 on: Today at 07:32:48 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:24:24 am
:lmao

They can't even fill the ground as it is now.

This simply has to be an ego thing. If anything, they could do with downsizing.

They already did when they added that second tier of advertising boardings. Bizarre.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28174 on: Today at 07:40:41 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:24:24 am
:lmao

They can't even fill the ground as it is now.

This simply has to be an ego thing. If anything, they could do with downsizing.


Sounds like they're wanting to fake their attendance figures to a greater extent.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28175 on: Today at 09:42:35 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:40:41 am

Sounds like they're wanting to fake their attendance figures to a greater extent.

Think this is the most likely explanation  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28176 on: Today at 09:54:23 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm
There is literally no way you can know that until they've been there a length of time for a proper comparison. Haaland is a wonderful striker, doesn't mean he suits the way City play. I've never seen Alvarez before, have you?

I've literally watched Alvarez pay twice. He scored 7 goals in those 2 games ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28177 on: Today at 09:57:19 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:23 am
I've literally watched Alvarez pay twice. He scored 7 goals in those 2 games ;D

He looks good to be fair. More suited to citys style.

Aguero has tipped him to be world class.

The media have been banging on about Haaland. Maybe we see Nunez vs Alvares as the top boys.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28178 on: Today at 10:07:13 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:57:19 am
He looks good to be fair. More suited to citys style.

Aguero has tipped him to be world class.

The media have been banging on about Haaland. Maybe we see Nunez vs Alvares as the top boys.

The game I watched a few months back was in the Copa Libertadores. He scored 6, but that was the only game in that competition that he scored.
After that, he played in 7 more games for River, only scoring in 2 of them.
Still a kid really, so remains to be seen how well he fits in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28179 on: Today at 10:19:18 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:40:41 am

Sounds like they're wanting to fake their attendance figures to a greater extent.

The Sheik has already bought all the season tickets for the new seats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28180 on: Today at 10:42:14 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:23 am
I've literally watched Alvarez pay twice. He scored 7 goals in those 2 games ;D

He also looks like hes wearing Burt Reynolds hairpiece.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28181 on: Today at 10:59:54 am
Just seen Guardiola imply Silva is leaving - that's on another level to Jesus or Sterling leaving, will be a big challenge to replace him
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28182 on: Today at 11:09:21 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:54 am
Just seen Guardiola imply Silva is leaving - that's on another level to Jesus or Sterling leaving, will be a big challenge to replace him

Usually with a player you can tell if they are unhappy but with Silva, he always looks like a miserable ****
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28183 on: Today at 11:13:13 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:54 am
Just seen Guardiola imply Silva is leaving - that's on another level to Jesus or Sterling leaving, will be a big challenge to replace him

Great news.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28184 on: Today at 11:26:08 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:54 am
Just seen Guardiola imply Silva is leaving - that's on another level to Jesus or Sterling leaving, will be a big challenge to replace him

Pep Guardiola has admitted Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City, in what would be a blow to the champions.

Guardiola does not like to retain any player who wishes to depart but given how pivotal Silva has been to Citys recent success the manager admitted his preference was to retain the Portuguese, who favours a move to Barcelona.

Guardiola said: What happens will happen, and if he stays it is perfect and in the end if he has to leave it is because football is like this; the player has a desire. I will not be a person to stop a desire for the people. When you are a football player it is so short, you dont realise and it is nearly over. The player will have to talk to the club and I have never ever been involved in that.

Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path. Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I dont know what is going to happen.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/05/pep-guardiola-bernardo-silva-could-leave-manchester-city
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28185 on: Today at 11:35:30 am
Barcelona about to pull the 4th economic lever then.

It's like all these footballers can't see they're shit and part of a slowly sinking ship. Maybe all the signings they've made will delay their demise. If they're allowed to play.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28186 on: Today at 01:03:57 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:09:21 am
Usually with a player you can tell if they are unhappy but with Silva, he always looks like a miserable ****

;D

Hopes he fucks off abroad, cannot stand the racist disrespectful prick.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28187 on: Today at 01:36:26 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:09:21 am
Usually with a player you can tell if they are unhappy but with Silva, he always looks like a miserable ****

I've been analyzing that for a while, and there's a reason he looks like a miserable ****

he's a miserable ****  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28188 on: Today at 02:25:34 pm
What the fuck are Barca gonna sell to pay for him?! Asian TV rights for the next three hundred years?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28189 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:25:34 pm
What the fuck are Barca gonna sell to pay for him?! Asian TV rights for the next three hundred years?
That is even more dodgy than city

well publicised how broke they are and then going for Bernardo Silva among others
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28190 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:27:08 pm
That is even more dodgy than city

well publicised how broke they are and then going for Bernardo Silva among others

Thing is theyve fully publicized how theyre paying for it all  Laporta actually seems proud of borrowing a billion from Goldman Sachs and selling chunks of their future income
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28191 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:36:49 pm
Thing is theyve fully publicized how theyre paying for it all  Laporta actually seems proud of borrowing a billion from Goldman Sachs and selling chunks of their future income


Agree with this.

Barcelona aren't cheating the system here. They are just taking a big risk that they can use future earnings to secure short term success and that short term success will help in the long term compensate for the financial sacrifices they've made on future earnings.

To a lesser degree some PL teams have done this. Spurs are example with the loans they have taken out. They see an opportunity to secure Top 4 for the next few seasons by investing in the squad and keeping Conte and Kane happy. Continued CL participation allows you to earn more and grow revenues, so that any loan payments don't effect to any great degree the future chances of success.

As far as I'm aware none of it's is bending the rules over per se but equally it's not without a fair amount of risk. Unless someone is willing to pay off those loans for the club, the club will need to pay back the loans (with interest) at some point in the future (or live with smaller venues if TV rights have been sold off).. If you are successful in you risk taking then it won't be that painful. If you mess up the next few years then there could be a fair amount of knock-on effects for Barcelona.
