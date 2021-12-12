Thing is theyve fully publicized how theyre paying for it all Laporta actually seems proud of borrowing a billion from Goldman Sachs and selling chunks of their future income





Agree with this.Barcelona aren't cheating the system here. They are just taking a big risk that they can use future earnings to secure short term success and that short term success will help in the long term compensate for the financial sacrifices they've made on future earnings.To a lesser degree some PL teams have done this. Spurs are example with the loans they have taken out. They see an opportunity to secure Top 4 for the next few seasons by investing in the squad and keeping Conte and Kane happy. Continued CL participation allows you to earn more and grow revenues, so that any loan payments don't effect to any great degree the future chances of success.As far as I'm aware none of it's is bending the rules over per se but equally it's not without a fair amount of risk. Unless someone is willing to pay off those loans for the club, the club will need to pay back the loans (with interest) at some point in the future (or live with smaller venues if TV rights have been sold off).. If you are successful in you risk taking then it won't be that painful. If you mess up the next few years then there could be a fair amount of knock-on effects for Barcelona.