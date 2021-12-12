Just seen Guardiola imply Silva is leaving - that's on another level to Jesus or Sterling leaving, will be a big challenge to replace him
Pep Guardiola has admitted Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City, in what would be a blow to the champions.
Guardiola does not like to retain any player who wishes to depart but given how pivotal Silva has been to Citys recent success the manager admitted his preference was to retain the Portuguese, who favours a move to Barcelona.
Guardiola said: What happens will happen, and if he stays it is perfect and in the end if he has to leave it is because football is like this; the player has a desire. I will not be a person to stop a desire for the people. When you are a football player it is so short, you dont realise and it is nearly over. The player will have to talk to the club and I have never ever been involved in that.
Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path. Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I dont know what is going to happen.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/05/pep-guardiola-bernardo-silva-could-leave-manchester-city