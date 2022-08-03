« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28120 on: Yesterday at 07:05:32 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on August  1, 2022, 11:19:35 pm
What's the story with Pip's reluctance in signing a new contract? Would be great for us if he fucked off after this season.

They were rumours after Klopp signed that he would too, but before that the rumours were that this would be his last contract. Personally I think he wants to win the CL and then leave, so he won't sign a contract until they get knocked out. But then I also think the owners have a hold over him and won't let him leave until it's on their terms (which probably also links to him winning them the CL since that was pretty much his only remit when he got the job).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28121 on: Yesterday at 08:50:42 am
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 11:28:44 pm
They've not really lost much in terms of numbers.
But do those new players fill gap in terms of the quality of player they've lost? Sterling and Jesus might not have been world class but they were very good in that Man City system.

There are rumours that Barca want Silva, if he goes and De Bruyne misses a significant part of the season, their midfield doesn't look that special anymore.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28122 on: Yesterday at 08:53:46 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:50:42 am
But do those new players fill gap in terms of the quality of player they've lost? Sterling and Jesus might not have been world class but they were very good in that Man City system.

There are rumours that Barca want Silva, if he goes and De Bruyne misses a significant part of the season, their midfield doesn't look that special anymore.

Well that's the main question that has been brought up a few times. They were already reliant on De Bruyne, now with new players to the system they will be even more reliant.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28123 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

Has there been any chat about who they'd even replace him with if he left?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28124 on: Yesterday at 10:22:16 am
Quote from: Red Berry on August  1, 2022, 07:00:37 pm
Is it fair to say City have lost more "key" players than us this transfer window?  I feel like our new players seem to be bedding in better than City's? 

We seem to have adopted a more gradual, one in-one out overhaul; I think City has made more wholesale changes that, combined with a truncated pre-season, might - just might - hamper them early doors.

(nobody say "transition period".)

It is yeah. Certain posters seem oddly keen to make out like they're getting rid of reserve players who never played. In Mane, Origi and Minamino we've lost players who played 93 games last season. Man City have lost players who played 149. Clearly Mane was a key player, but so were Sterling and Jesus.  Sterling and Jesus were their two most used 'attackers' in the league, Sterling was their highest scoring attacker. If you're classing Sterling, Jesus, Silva, Grealish and Mahrez as their attackers then they're as key as Mane was to us. They're the third and fourth highest scorers under Pep Guardiola.

And in Fernandinho and Zinchenko they had players who still played a lot of PL football last season. Fernandinho and Zinchenko played 2000 minutes in the league last season, Taki and Div played 300. That's pretty much 19 full ninety minute games.

You dont like transition period....but it clearly is. And if Bernardo Silva goes then it really, really is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28125 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

I think the fact that he's a massive prick makes it semi possible. He's definitely the type of person who will kick up a fuss in order to get a move.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28126 on: Yesterday at 10:30:24 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

Has there been any chat about who they'd even replace him with if he left?
I think I read Frankie de Jong
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28127 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

Has there been any chat about who they'd even replace him with if he left?
Lucas Paqueta (Lyon) is being linked with Man City by the French press.  They have spent most of the summer touting him for a move to Arsenal or Newcastle though so not sure how reliable it is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28128 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:58:01 am
From the first team Jesus, Fernandinho, Zinchenko and Sterling have left, Steffan has gone on loan. So far theyve have bought in Haaland, Philipps, Alvarez and Ortega (goalie) and they are after a full-back. So it looks like they will have the exact same size squad as last season. Guardiola chooses to have it like that.   Its amazing really, as even despite it, he still gives as few chances to their young players as he possibly can  :P

As Lobo say's they've lost a big chunk of first team appearances there and my original point about the bench being short still stands. You probably know more about those last 3 names on the bench but I've never heard of them. Of our kids, Elliott is proper 1st team and Carvalho already has a full season under his belt. There seems to have been a gradual dilution of squad depth over the last 2 years and to me, it's really stark this season. Guardiola needs to buy not sell. Haaland is really good...he's gonna need to be; Alvarez could be anything and Philips is bang average. Never understood the fuss about him. Bajcetic is better than that carthorse now...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28129 on: Yesterday at 12:06:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:31:35 am
Lucas Paqueta (Lyon) is being linked with Man City by the French press.  They have spent most of the summer touting him for a move to Arsenal or Newcastle though so not sure how reliable it is.

No idea about these links but it wouldn't be a massive surprise if they added another attacker who can play off the right or an attacking 8/10 type from that side this window
They look an attacking player light - Alvarez seems very Carvalho to me in terms of level, ie he could make an impression this season but you're not certain he's in a first XI rotation
Mahrez typically plays under 2000 minutes a season. Obv Silva can play there (dont buy for a second hes leaving this window) but they're thinner than usual in the front 3 as it stands
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28130 on: Yesterday at 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:22:16 am
It is yeah. Certain posters seem oddly keen to make out like they're getting rid of reserve players who never played. In Mane, Origi and Minamino we've lost players who played 93 games last season. Man City have lost players who played 149. Clearly Mane was a key player, but so were Sterling and Jesus.  Sterling and Jesus were their two most used 'attackers' in the league, Sterling was their highest scoring attacker. If you're classing Sterling, Jesus, Silva, Grealish and Mahrez as their attackers then they're as key as Mane was to us. They're the third and fourth highest scorers under Pep Guardiola.

And in Fernandinho and Zinchenko they had players who still played a lot of PL football last season. Fernandinho and Zinchenko played 2000 minutes in the league last season, Taki and Div played 300. That's pretty much 19 full ninety minute games.

You dont like transition period....but it clearly is. And if Bernardo Silva goes then it really, really is.

No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference  ;D

Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.

I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad.  Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28131 on: Yesterday at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:51:19 pm
No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference  ;D

Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.

I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad. Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players.

Sure, simply based on the fact that he's got unlimited funds so he can set up how he likes essentially so he's hardly going to be forced into having a small squad.

But he's never actually set himself up deliberately with a small squad before, its not like there's any sort of evidence that he regularly goes into a season with 18/19 first teamers as has been suggested. He didnt at Barca, he didnt at Bayern, he hasn't regularly before at Man City. His 'sweet spot' seems to be 21/22 players and then maybe another 3/4 youngsters who he's happy to give a few games. At the moment he's got 18 including his back-up keeper. And thats in a season where a lot of them are going to be going off to the WC in the middle of it.

I suspect his plan is again aimed at winning the CL and not being fussed about the domestic cups, but it seems almightily risky considering how gruelling the season is going to be (and how injury prone a few of his new players are). Not that I'm complaining, but its hardly crazy that people are saying the squad seems smaller than usual....because it is, clearly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28132 on: Yesterday at 05:27:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:51:19 pm
No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference  ;D

Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.

I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad.  Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players.

I think it's more to do with quality rather than numbers. They may have the numbers, they're nowhere near the depth in those numbers, the advent of 9 subs exposes that I think.
2Gomez
5Konaté
7Milner
8Keïta
17Jones
19Elliott
27Núñez
28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
95Davies

Add Kelleher for Davies, Ox, Kostas and Diogo when all fit and we bat much deeper. City are short in quality from about 17, for me there is no doubt. 2 or 3 short for this coming season with the world cup, internationals and Cl group stages all before Christmas
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28133 on: Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm
Bernardo Silva would be a massive loss to them if it happened. I reckon without him they're not winning the league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28134 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm
Bernardo Silva would be a massive loss to them if it happened. I reckon without him they're not winning the league.


Theyre not winnin the fuckin league anyway lad  :D :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28135 on: Today at 07:16:12 am
Speaking of confidential, the league is involved in another ongoing investigation: the small matter of whether the countrys best team, Manchester City, lied to it about their P&S submissions for several years.

There is an investigation, and its still ongoing, said Masters, saying nothing new.

It will end, but I cant go into it, he added.

https://theathletic.com/3470185/2022/08/03/richard-masters-premier-league/

Thanks, very fucking useful
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28136 on: Today at 08:34:14 am
aah. another investigation.

i guess masters masters booking a trip to abu dhabi soon to meet his masters.

obvious all man city accounts will be in order and rainbows when he is back. hopefully not in a box :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28137 on: Today at 08:36:57 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:16:12 am
Speaking of confidential, the league is involved in another ongoing investigation: the small matter of whether the countrys best team, Manchester City, lied to it about their P&S submissions for several years.

There is an investigation, and its still ongoing, said Masters, saying nothing new.

It will end, but I cant go into it, he added.

https://theathletic.com/3470185/2022/08/03/richard-masters-premier-league/

Thanks, very fucking useful

Nothing will ever happen with them, people need to stop putting energy and hope into it. Theyve shown time and time again they will just throw money at the problem until it goes away in the form of lawyers and paperwork to delay any sort of resolution

We all know they cooked their books, its obvious as fuck when you see the numbers they put out but then see attraction. It will get buried and forgotten about as it always does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28138 on: Today at 08:40:13 am
Yeah, it's like thinking that Trump will go to jail or something. Absolutely nothing will happen.  Again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28139 on: Today at 10:49:29 am
For those of us not in the know , what is a P&S submission and what is being investigated here?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28140 on: Today at 11:40:21 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm
Bernardo Silva would be a massive loss to them if it happened. I reckon without him they're not winning the league.

It would be incredibly strange to let him go now so I can't see it happening. He'd be a huge, huge loss for them though. Outside of KDB and Rodri I'd say he's one of their most important players.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28141 on: Today at 11:45:58 am
Quote from: 12C on July 31, 2022, 02:11:43 pm
Dark times. Add in Dean Saunders who had the first touch of a dodgem car, and we watched some shite under Souness.

It was a weird (and horrifying) mix with Souness, he clearly had a plan for the side including overhauling an aging squad, putting him ahead of most of the post-ferguson united managers, but then had utterly abysmal success with judging talent or implementing his own plans.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28142 on: Today at 11:46:35 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:40:21 am
It would be incredibly strange to let him go now so I can't see it happening. He'd be a huge, huge loss for them though. Outside of KDB and Rodri I'd say he's one of their most important players.

I have him down as their most important player so would absolutely love to see it happen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28143 on: Today at 11:53:44 am
Quote from: mc_red22 on July 31, 2022, 09:46:38 am
I was told yesterday "you won't find a better 4th choice defender anywhere in the world."

He can't even jump.

Did your reply include one of the many popular phrases that include the word 'off' as that isn't even remotely true, whoever ends up as our 4th choice is significantly better than at least their 3rd and 4th choices.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28144 on: Today at 12:07:21 pm
Quote from: Bullan on Today at 10:49:29 am
For those of us not in the know , what is a P&S submission and what is being investigated here?
Purchase & Sale
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28145 on: Today at 12:16:24 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:07:21 pm
Purchase & Sale

I assumed it was profit and sustainability.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28146 on: Today at 12:20:32 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:16:24 pm
I assumed it was profit and sustainability.
Not familiar with the investigation per se but wasnt there something about feeder/sister clubs and some accounting irregularities concerning ins/outs?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28147 on: Today at 12:23:04 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:34:14 am
aah. another investigation.

i guess masters masters booking a trip to abu dhabi soon to meet his masters.

obvious all man city accounts will be in order and rainbows when he is back. hopefully not in a box :P

I would imagine anyone putting them in rainbows would be stoned to death
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28148 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:20:32 pm
Not familiar with the investigation per se but wasnt there something about feeder/sister clubs and some accounting irregularities concerning ins/outs?

Not sure that was confirmed as being City. Some in here were speculating it could be someone like Watford or Chelsea who also have feeder clubs. If it's something dodgy though I'll happily believe it's City until proven otherwise.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28149 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm
Took this off the TLW

Great stuff from Souness...Micah Richards really is a clueless bellend


"Its like Man City," he told Sky Bet. "Man City are going nowhere as long as the owners retain their interest. Theyre going to be one of the top teams in the world as long as the people own that football club still want to promote Man City.

"Then youve got the new owners at Newcastle where their owners dont play second to anyone. So if they want to dominate, you can expect big things at Newcastle."

 

Richards jumped in, asking: "What about Financial Fair Play?"
Souness hit back: "Are you the correct person who should be asking that? Excuse me, are you really the right person to be asking that question.

 

"I think I remember one of your board members saying well just be in the courts for 40 years with UEFA. Im not sure thats the right question you should be asking me."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28150 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:04:16 pm
Took this off the TLW

Great stuff from Souness...Micah Richards really is a clueless bellend


"Its like Man City," he told Sky Bet. "Man City are going nowhere as long as the owners retain their interest. Theyre going to be one of the top teams in the world as long as the people own that football club still want to promote Man City.

"Then youve got the new owners at Newcastle where their owners dont play second to anyone. So if they want to dominate, you can expect big things at Newcastle."

 

Richards jumped in, asking: "What about Financial Fair Play?"
Souness hit back: "Are you the correct person who should be asking that? Excuse me, are you really the right person to be asking that question.

 

"I think I remember one of your board members saying well just be in the courts for 40 years with UEFA. Im not sure thats the right question you should be asking me."



The sad thing is nobody will bother with this. Man City is such a useless club, so Man United are happy that they are winning instead of Liverpool. We were also happy when they won during the Agueroooooooooo moment. The fans/staff from other clubs needs to work together for the betterment of football so such pesticide like City/Newcastle & PSG will leave once and for all.
