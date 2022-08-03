No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference



Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.



I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad. Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players.



Sure, simply based on the fact that he's got unlimited funds so he can set up how he likes essentially so he's hardly going to be forced into having a small squad.But he's never actually set himself up deliberately with a small squad before, its not like there's any sort of evidence that he regularly goes into a season with 18/19 first teamers as has been suggested. He didnt at Barca, he didnt at Bayern, he hasn't regularly before at Man City. His 'sweet spot' seems to be 21/22 players and then maybe another 3/4 youngsters who he's happy to give a few games. At the moment he's got 18 including his back-up keeper. And thats in a season where a lot of them are going to be going off to the WC in the middle of it.I suspect his plan is again aimed at winning the CL and not being fussed about the domestic cups, but it seems almightily risky considering how gruelling the season is going to be (and how injury prone a few of his new players are). Not that I'm complaining, but its hardly crazy that people are saying the squad seems smaller than usual....because it is, clearly.