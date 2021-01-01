« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

LovelyCushionedHeader

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,971
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28120 on: Today at 07:05:32 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm
What's the story with Pip's reluctance in signing a new contract? Would be great for us if he fucked off after this season.

They were rumours after Klopp signed that he would too, but before that the rumours were that this would be his last contract. Personally I think he wants to win the CL and then leave, so he won't sign a contract until they get knocked out. But then I also think the owners have a hold over him and won't let him leave until it's on their terms (which probably also links to him winning them the CL since that was pretty much his only remit when he got the job).
Persephone

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,484
  Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28121 on: Today at 08:50:42 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
They've not really lost much in terms of numbers.
But do those new players fill gap in terms of the quality of player they've lost? Sterling and Jesus might not have been world class but they were very good in that Man City system.

There are rumours that Barca want Silva, if he goes and De Bruyne misses a significant part of the season, their midfield doesn't look that special anymore.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,226
  Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28122 on: Today at 08:53:46 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:50:42 am
But do those new players fill gap in terms of the quality of player they've lost? Sterling and Jesus might not have been world class but they were very good in that Man City system.

There are rumours that Barca want Silva, if he goes and De Bruyne misses a significant part of the season, their midfield doesn't look that special anymore.

Well that's the main question that has been brought up a few times. They were already reliant on De Bruyne, now with new players to the system they will be even more reliant.
amir87

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,845
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28123 on: Today at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

Has there been any chat about who they'd even replace him with if he left?
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,621
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28124 on: Today at 10:22:16 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm
Is it fair to say City have lost more "key" players than us this transfer window?  I feel like our new players seem to be bedding in better than City's? 

We seem to have adopted a more gradual, one in-one out overhaul; I think City has made more wholesale changes that, combined with a truncated pre-season, might - just might - hamper them early doors.

(nobody say "transition period".)

It is yeah. Certain posters seem oddly keen to make out like they're getting rid of reserve players who never played. In Mane, Origi and Minamino we've lost players who played 93 games last season. Man City have lost players who played 149. Clearly Mane was a key player, but so were Sterling and Jesus.  Sterling and Jesus were their two most used 'attackers' in the league, Sterling was their highest scoring attacker. If you're classing Sterling, Jesus, Silva, Grealish and Mahrez as their attackers then they're as key as Mane was to us. They're the third and fourth highest scorers under Pep Guardiola.

And in Fernandinho and Zinchenko they had players who still played a lot of PL football last season. Fernandinho and Zinchenko played 2000 minutes in the league last season, Taki and Div played 300. That's pretty much 19 full ninety minute games.

You dont like transition period....but it clearly is. And if Bernardo Silva goes then it really, really is.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,971
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28125 on: Today at 10:30:00 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

I think the fact that he's a massive prick makes it semi possible. He's definitely the type of person who will kick up a fuss in order to get a move.
SouthDerryLaggo

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,843
  Enjoy these times
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28126 on: Today at 10:30:24 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

Has there been any chat about who they'd even replace him with if he left?
I think I read Frankie de Jong
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,341
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28127 on: Today at 10:31:35 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:17:29 am
There's surely no way they let Bernardo go this close to the season starting. Shame really as he's very important to the way they play and also a massive prick.

Has there been any chat about who they'd even replace him with if he left?
Lucas Paqueta (Lyon) is being linked with Man City by the French press.  They have spent most of the summer touting him for a move to Arsenal or Newcastle though so not sure how reliable it is.
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,491
  The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28128 on: Today at 11:37:52 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:58:01 am
From the first team Jesus, Fernandinho, Zinchenko and Sterling have left, Steffan has gone on loan. So far theyve have bought in Haaland, Philipps, Alvarez and Ortega (goalie) and they are after a full-back. So it looks like they will have the exact same size squad as last season. Guardiola chooses to have it like that.   Its amazing really, as even despite it, he still gives as few chances to their young players as he possibly can  :P

As Lobo say's they've lost a big chunk of first team appearances there and my original point about the bench being short still stands. You probably know more about those last 3 names on the bench but I've never heard of them. Of our kids, Elliott is proper 1st team and Carvalho already has a full season under his belt. There seems to have been a gradual dilution of squad depth over the last 2 years and to me, it's really stark this season. Guardiola needs to buy not sell. Haaland is really good...he's gonna need to be; Alvarez could be anything and Philips is bang average. Never understood the fuss about him. Bajcetic is better than that carthorse now...
JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,745
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28129 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:31:35 am
Lucas Paqueta (Lyon) is being linked with Man City by the French press.  They have spent most of the summer touting him for a move to Arsenal or Newcastle though so not sure how reliable it is.

No idea about these links but it wouldn't be a massive surprise if they added another attacker who can play off the right or an attacking 8/10 type from that side this window
They look an attacking player light - Alvarez seems very Carvalho to me in terms of level, ie he could make an impression this season but you're not certain he's in a first XI rotation
Mahrez typically plays under 2000 minutes a season. Obv Silva can play there (dont buy for a second hes leaving this window) but they're thinner than usual in the front 3 as it stands
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,633
  🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28130 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:22:16 am
It is yeah. Certain posters seem oddly keen to make out like they're getting rid of reserve players who never played. In Mane, Origi and Minamino we've lost players who played 93 games last season. Man City have lost players who played 149. Clearly Mane was a key player, but so were Sterling and Jesus.  Sterling and Jesus were their two most used 'attackers' in the league, Sterling was their highest scoring attacker. If you're classing Sterling, Jesus, Silva, Grealish and Mahrez as their attackers then they're as key as Mane was to us. They're the third and fourth highest scorers under Pep Guardiola.

And in Fernandinho and Zinchenko they had players who still played a lot of PL football last season. Fernandinho and Zinchenko played 2000 minutes in the league last season, Taki and Div played 300. That's pretty much 19 full ninety minute games.

You dont like transition period....but it clearly is. And if Bernardo Silva goes then it really, really is.

No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference  ;D

Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.

I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad.  Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players. 
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,621
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28131 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:19 pm
No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference  ;D

Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.

I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad. Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players.

Sure, simply based on the fact that he's got unlimited funds so he can set up how he likes essentially so he's hardly going to be forced into having a small squad.

But he's never actually set himself up deliberately with a small squad before, its not like there's any sort of evidence that he regularly goes into a season with 18/19 first teamers as has been suggested. He didnt at Barca, he didnt at Bayern, he hasn't regularly before at Man City. His 'sweet spot' seems to be 21/22 players and then maybe another 3/4 youngsters who he's happy to give a few games. At the moment he's got 18 including his back-up keeper. And thats in a season where a lot of them are going to be going off to the WC in the middle of it.

I suspect his plan is again aimed at winning the CL and not being fussed about the domestic cups, but it seems almightily risky considering how gruelling the season is going to be (and how injury prone a few of his new players are). Not that I'm complaining, but its hardly crazy that people are saying the squad seems smaller than usual....because it is, clearly.
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,491
  The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28132 on: Today at 05:27:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:19 pm
No lobby, certain posters are pointing out that they are losing some players who didnt start a lot of games. Theres a difference  ;D

Fernandinho as also pointed out - a big loss no doubt for his experience, but he had been eased into that bit part role for a while.

I just find it a bit unusual this sudden thing here about the size of their squad - when its looking like itll be the exact same size squad as last year, and when surely everyone knows that this is how Ped likes to set up his squad.  Sure, players need to get used to the league and their new team, but same for our new players, and any teams new players.

I think it's more to do with quality rather than numbers. They may have the numbers, they're nowhere near the depth in those numbers, the advent of 9 subs exposes that I think.
2Gomez
5Konaté
7Milner
8Keïta
17Jones
19Elliott
27Núñez
28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
95Davies

Add Kelleher for Davies, Ox, Kostas and Diogo when all fit and we bat much deeper. City are short in quality from about 17, for me there is no doubt. 2 or 3 short for this coming season with the world cup, internationals and Cl group stages all before Christmas
Oldmanmick

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 623
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28133 on: Today at 05:48:11 pm
Bernardo Silva would be a massive loss to them if it happened. I reckon without him they're not winning the league.
blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,840
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28134 on: Today at 07:27:17 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:48:11 pm
Bernardo Silva would be a massive loss to them if it happened. I reckon without him they're not winning the league.


Theyre not winnin the fuckin league anyway lad  :D :)
