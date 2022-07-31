« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703] 704   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1823216 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,807
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28080 on: July 31, 2022, 03:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 31, 2022, 03:27:22 pm
Up for that. Worst and never should have worn an LFC shirt.  ;D

Say it quietly, there is a bit of competition for that.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28081 on: July 31, 2022, 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 31, 2022, 09:02:55 am
I think he will be an incredible goal scorer. Its unfair to criticise his performance and anyone criticising his general play probably have not actually watched Haaland play much at Dortmund. Lets just say he isnt as easy on the eye as Mbappe.

I've not,couldn't be doing with the nightmares.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28082 on: July 31, 2022, 05:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 31, 2022, 09:40:40 am
He's a special player, he needs a special role and special treatment.

And a special mask.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28083 on: July 31, 2022, 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July 31, 2022, 08:31:02 am
So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday.
I only ever watch German league on highlights and hes always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.

He had a poor game, but he wasnt embarassing, he still had 3 or 4 chances, 2 of which he messed up, he still made decent runs. Hell be just fine, alas, hell score a hatful for them.

He isnt an elegant player of cousre, in more ways than one  ;D But once he gets going, hes got the pace and the mobility.

Not getting the shouts about the weakness of Abu Dhabis squad so far. They won the league last season, and this squad is no weaker, in fact, Haaland for Jesus shoul make them stronger. Sterling, a constant source of amusement and put downs here is gone, same for Zinechenko - a player very much not rated here, is gone. So not much weakening there right?

They have brought in two young attackers to replace Sterling and Jesus, one midfielder to replace Fernandinho, and I presume will bring in a full back.

Not seeing them weakening.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28084 on: July 31, 2022, 05:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 31, 2022, 05:51:18 pm
He had a poor game, but he wasnt embarassing, he still had 3 or 4 chances, 2 of which he messed up, he still made decent runs. Hell be just fine, alas, hell score a hatful for them.

Agreed. But imagine the headlines today had we lost and Nunez missed the chances he did?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,169
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28085 on: July 31, 2022, 05:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 31, 2022, 05:51:18 pm
He had a poor game, but he wasnt embarassing, he still had 3 or 4 chances, 2 of which he messed up, he still made decent runs. Hell be just fine, alas, hell score a hatful for them.

He isnt an elegant player of cousre, in more ways than one  ;D But once he gets going, hes got the pace and the mobility.

Not getting the shouts about the weakness of Abu Dhabis squad so far. They won the league last season, and this squad is no weaker, in fact, Haaland for Jesus shoul make them stronger. Sterling, a constant source of amusement and put downs here is gone, same for Zinechenko - a player very much not rated here, is gone. So not much weakening there right?

They have brought in two young attackers to replace Sterling and Jesus, one midfielder to replace Fernandinho, and I presume will bring in a full back.

Not seeing them weakening.

The two strikers for Sterling and Jesus are an upgrade, as is Phillips for a past-it Fernandinho (a season too far last year) and Cucurella for Zinchenko.

Question marks are over whether Haaland affects their style of play and whether Bernardo Silva goes.

They'll still have too much for 90% of PL teams. We'll need to take 4-6 points off them and remain consistent.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28086 on: July 31, 2022, 06:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 31, 2022, 05:51:18 pm
He had a poor game, but he wasnt embarassing, he still had 3 or 4 chances, 2 of which he messed up, he still made decent runs. Hell be just fine, alas, hell score a hatful for them.

He isnt an elegant player of cousre, in more ways than one  ;D But once he gets going, hes got the pace and the mobility.

Not getting the shouts about the weakness of Abu Dhabis squad so far. They won the league last season, and this squad is no weaker, in fact, Haaland for Jesus shoul make them stronger. Sterling, a constant source of amusement and put downs here is gone, same for Zinechenko - a player very much not rated here, is gone. So not much weakening there right?

They have brought in two young attackers to replace Sterling and Jesus, one midfielder to replace Fernandinho, and I presume will bring in a full back.

Not seeing them weakening.

I agree that City are not weaker than last season and wit your arguments for that. (Yet, If Bernardo goes to Barca, I'll retract that statement.) I also agree your assessment on Haaland (but I haven't watched him closely). 

You watch the German league and it would be good to hear your thoughts on this. I think that how City do this season will depend on how they use Haaland. He was sort of effective against us, if you count the couple of chances he had, but this is because we pressed them for long periods of the game. That gave them acres of space and a good pass to him creates a situation. How many teams are going to press City though? How effective would Haaland be when everyone is packed in the box? He is powerful and strong, but so are many CBs in England, and I don't see Haaland as being very maneuverable in tight spaces (I could be wrong).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28087 on: July 31, 2022, 06:16:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July 31, 2022, 06:03:13 pm
I agree that City are not weaker than last season and wit your arguments for that. (Yet, If Bernardo goes to Barca, I'll retract that statement.) I also agree your assessment on Haaland (but I haven't watched him closely). 

You watch the German league and it would be good to hear your thoughts on this. I think that how City do this season will depend on how they use Haaland. He was sort of effective against us, if you count the couple of chances he had, but this is because we pressed them for long periods of the game. That gave them acres of space and a good pass to him creates a situation. How many teams are going to press City though? How effective would Haaland be when everyone is packed in the box? He is powerful and strong, but so are many CBs in England, and I don't see Haaland as being very maneuverable in tight spaces (I could be wrong).

Ive no idea what Guardiolas plan is, but maybe a bit of a change of style for some games? Its not like hes never used a number 9 before but its a bit of a departure to how they played recently, but whichever the way they play, hell get on the end of a lot of the chances they invariable create with their play.   There will be some flat track bullying stat padding to no doubt.

Even with bus parking, theres always chances to get some runs in behind and that is of course a strenght, but yes, that will need adapting, being as making about 50 passes to create the perfect goal is a trait of these. Hence Im wondering if they do change style a bit with him.  But he can dribble too, and has good close control, so despite his size, he has that high skill level that should suit them. He isn't just a big number 9, sometimes maybe the feeling is that because he looks like such an unit he cant possible move within tight spaces, but he can.

I have to say that I didnt actually see him that much last season as I spent most oft he season watching Freiburg and Mainz and then just a few other games thrown in, and BVB wasnt team I focused on.

But I just think the guy is a freak of nature and once he gets up to speed hell do what hes done so far in his career, score a shit ton of goals.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28088 on: July 31, 2022, 07:00:43 pm »
Thanks for that reply Dim Glas. I've just been looking for numbers comparison between Nunez and Haaland and I can't put a ray of light between them if I was trying to stay objective. It may be my bias that tells me Nunez would do better than Haaland because I find him a bit more efficient and more creative in a way a street football players are, he'd just invent a move on the spot. Not saying he's Suarez-level, that's more like Diaz, but Nunez has got a touch or two in common. I just don't see that in Haaland.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28089 on: July 31, 2022, 11:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 31, 2022, 11:38:53 am
How often do City lose a player they don't want to lose?

Sane is the closest they've ever had to that, but even he wasn't an automatic first choice and was coming off a major injury.

Obviously their players just love the 'project' so much that they never want to leave. That (and not the off-shore extra payments) is clearly why peak Aguero and peak DeBruyne have never even had a mention of being linked to another club.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28090 on: Yesterday at 09:02:51 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 31, 2022, 05:51:18 pm
He had a poor game, but he wasnt embarassing, he still had 3 or 4 chances, 2 of which he messed up, he still made decent runs. Hell be just fine, alas, hell score a hatful for them.

He isnt an elegant player of cousre, in more ways than one  ;D But once he gets going, hes got the pace and the mobility.

Not getting the shouts about the weakness of Abu Dhabis squad so far. They won the league last season, and this squad is no weaker, in fact, Haaland for Jesus shoul make them stronger. Sterling, a constant source of amusement and put downs here is gone, same for Zinechenko - a player very much not rated here, is gone. So not much weakening there right?

They have brought in two young attackers to replace Sterling and Jesus, one midfielder to replace Fernandinho, and I presume will bring in a full back.

Not seeing them weakening.
Haaland is a wrecking ball. He was kept largely under control by VVD and Matip, probably the best CB pairing in the league. He will destroy the likes of Maguire and I fear for Evertons Keane Tarkowski partnership. He will be good for them. His only worry will be his fitness with some of the grocks out to nail him. 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28091 on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 am »
He'll definitely do well and be up and around top scorer in the league but they really do lose something with him there as well. Nowhere near as much control and wasn't impressed with his closing down (did he do any?)
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,211
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28092 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:35:59 am
He'll definitely do well and be up and around top scorer in the league but they really do lose something with him there as well. Nowhere near as much control and wasn't impressed with his closing down (did he do any?)

He made so many runs that just weren't picked out. Whether that's because Pep wants his team to play as one approaching the goal, or just a case of De Bruyne not being used to Haaland's runs yet.

At one point, De Bruyne picked it up in space around half way, Haaland made a run straight away and would have been onside if the ball had come, but another 3 or 4 touches were taken and then he turned and shouted at Haaland for being offside. It's not often you see a Man City player running through on goal after a through ball from midfield, they tend to play it out wide and work a cross/pass into the area.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28093 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 am »
I saw enough in that game to believe Haaland will wreck this league. I also saw enough to believe that they will badly miss Sterling and probably Jesus. Grealish is not it.  I don't know enough about Alvarez but he didn't look especially quick to me, who will replace Sterling's direct running? Not gonna predict as I've lost enough money betting on us winning the league but I do think this will be another great race with us as favourites
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:30 am by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,601
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28094 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 am »
I honestly think he'll have similar issues to Ibrahimovic, he just doesn't fit into how they play. And with the size of ego Guardiola has, there's absolutely no chance he's suddenly going to change how he's coached his entire career to get the best out of a young striker. And that young striker has had years of his ego being stroked, being told he's the next global superstar, he can choose where he moves, him and Mbappe are going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade etc. So we'll see. Yesterday felt a lot less controlled to how they usually play us, and that was them at their strongest minus Laporte.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28095 on: Yesterday at 10:31:44 am »
He made a lot of good runs that weren't picked out against us, but he's not going to have that kind of space in behind against every other team in the league.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28096 on: Yesterday at 10:41:52 am »
Haaland discourse right now is the old 'judge a performance on whether they finish or not' ...if you were looking for signals as to how we'll do this season (which probably isn't a great idea in a pre season match but still) you'd come to the conclusion he's probably going to score a shit ton of goals... think he racked up north of 1xg vs the best centre backs in the league in a team not playing at their best...but how the team will do with him in it compared to last season is a different question
He will change how they play (much more than Nunez will us - its under discussed how similarly Nunez profiles to Mane as a 9 and how we haven't really changed our shape at all) and it remains to be seen if its for the better or worse, suspect there's a good chance a notch worse
Letting Jesus and Sterling go isn't nothing, they've definitely left themselves thinner up front and its very possible they'll have less control in games when he plays vs last season
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:39 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,660
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28097 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 31, 2022, 10:13:40 am
Bad yes. Tragic definitely. But do you see the headlines on the front of any of the major papers? No.

When the attacks started, yes, but that was years ago, but its not going to be front page news when its not new.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,601
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28098 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:41:52 am
Haaland discourse right now is the old 'judge a performance on whether they finish or not' ...if you were looking for signals as to how we'll do this season (which probably isn't a great idea in a pre season match but still) you'd come to the conclusion he's probably going to score a shit ton of goals... think he racked up north of 1xg vs the best centre backs in the league in a team not playing at their best...but how the team will do with him in it compared to last season is a different question
He will change how they play (much more than Nunez will us - its under discussed how similarly Nunez profiles to Mane as a 9 and how we haven't really changed our shape at all) and it remains to be seen if its for the better or worse, suspect there's a good chance a notch worse
Letting Jesus and Sterling go isn't nothing, they've definitely left themselves thinner up front and its very possible they'll have less control in games when he plays vs last season

I think what you've actually done is pretty much just parroted what everyone else in this thread has said about Haaland since Saturday (apart from North Bank, but then he thinks Spurs are going to win the league and Arsenal are so up against it that any top half finish would be great success)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28099 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:00:01 am
I think what you've actually done is pretty much just parroted what everyone else in this thread has said about Haaland since Saturday (apart from North Bank, but then he thinks Spurs are going to win the league and Arsenal are so up against it that any top half finish would be great success)

I've posted my opinion.. doesn't require your feedback ta
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,601
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28100 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:01:39 am
I've posted my opinion.. doesn't require your feedback ta

I gave it for free anyway :thumbup
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,660
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28101 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 am »
Its daft judging him from one goalless game and I suspect most of it is wishful thinking.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,033
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28102 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:03:32 am
Its daft judging him from one goalless game and I suspect most of it is wishful thinking.
Haarland will do well in this league. It's just a bit of fun taking the piss out of him after he was upstaged by Nunez, given the outrageous, sycophantic hype afforded him in the build-up. Anyone writing him off after one game is as bad as those who were writing Nunez off after 60 minutes on the pitch in pre-season warm-up games, though.

For now, I'm just enjoying his new Scandi Carroll skit.  8)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28103 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:35:59 am
He'll definitely do well and be up and around top scorer in the league but they really do lose something with him there as well. Nowhere near as much control and wasn't impressed with his closing down (did he do any?)

Yeah certainly against us didn't contribute to their buildup as much as we've come to expect from their players and with his muscular heavy frame can't expect 90 minutes of pressing from the front from him,Alvarez seems very much more their usual type of forward.
But yeah i'm expecting Haaland to be anonymous in some games and then explode against some weaker defences and score 4-5 in a game.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28104 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 am »
They have changed their style so much over the last few years, with Sterling going now do they have any pacey wingers who get in behind? Feel like its more stylish footballers who cut in and rarely take a full back on.

Pep obviously knows what he's doing and they've won the league 4/5 times but I dunno, their attack is levels off Sterling - Aguero - Sane from a few years ago (in my opinion)
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,343
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28105 on: Yesterday at 05:37:41 pm »
I think it's really hard to predict what's going to happen as you have the feeling that ManC are going to be much more static in their positioning than in the past couple of years. By that I mean there would be games where Torres, KdB, Foden and Grealish all played as the 9 and it was pretty dynamic on who would be where from game to game. This made it really difficult to track the midfield runs as well, especially from Gundogan. Now I almost feel that as they get used to playing with Haaland they'll settle into a pretty solid 4-2-3-1 shape and if Haaland's not on form where are the shots coming from? Sterling and Jesus at least got you shots from the wing. Are Grealish and Foden really going to do that? I could certainly see games where they have 80% of the ball with all of 8 or 9 shots and it's a drab 1-0 or 0-0 because nothing is happening.

Now with that said you look at their first 5 games and almost anything seems possible. Haaland could have 10 goals and they're on 13 points with a +15gd already or something crazy or he has 3 goals and they're on 10 points with a +5gd. It just seems such a large variance because it seems different and yet until the games start there's no way to know for sure.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28106 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28107 on: Yesterday at 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:03:32 am
Its daft judging him from one goalless game and I suspect most of it is wishful thinking.

Oh yeah he's going to score a shitload of goals for City, but the question is, how many 'crucial' goals will he score ? It's all well & good racking up the numbers against the dross, but if he's not making the difference in the big games against the big sides - like he failed to do against us - then there's no point to him really. Nunez could score half the amount of goals that Haaland does & still have the greater overall impact.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,672
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28108 on: Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm »
Is it fair to say City have lost more "key" players than us this transfer window?  I feel like our new players seem to be bedding in better than City's? 

We seem to have adopted a more gradual, one in-one out overhaul; I think City has made more wholesale changes that, combined with a truncated pre-season, might - just might - hamper them early doors.

(nobody say "transition period".)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28109 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm
Is it fair to say City have lost more "key" players than us this transfer window? I feel like our new players seem to be bedding in better than City's? 

We seem to have adopted a more gradual, one in-one out overhaul; I think City has made more wholesale changes that, combined with a truncated pre-season, might - just might - hamper them early doors.

(nobody say "transition period".)

Not sure about that. Mane was a massive key for us, one of our best players and a first name on the team sheet player. None of the players theyve sold/have left where considered guaranteed starters by the end of the season. Sterling at a push, but his starts where getting reduced. Fernandinho missed off the pitch as he was their longest serving player I think - but he was a bit part player there last year.

But they have gone for a mini revamp for sure, as even though Zinchenko and Fernandiho where just squad players, them with Jesus and Sterling, are four whod been at the club a while now.

Who knows how they are bedding in, only time will tell, not sure how anyone would know right after pre-season.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,672
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28110 on: Yesterday at 07:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm
Not sure about that. Mane was a massive key for us, one of our best players and a first name on the team sheet player. None of the players theyve sold/have left where considered guaranteed starters by the end of the season. Sterling at a push, but his starts where getting reduced. Fernandinho missed off the pitch as he was their longest serving player I think - but he was a bit part player there last year.

But they have gone for a mini revamp for sure, as even though Zinchenko and Fernandiho where just squad players, them with Jesus and Sterling, are four whod been at the club a while now.

Who knows how they are bedding in, only time will tell, not sure how anyone would know right after pre-season.

Yeah, I was wondering if it balances out, them losing four arguably bit part players to our one key player. But if they're trying to replace bit part players with first teamers, then it got me thinking if we had an advantage if players like Darwin click before theirs?  Plus, we got Diaz in January who should be fully bedded into the team now.

I think knowing we were losing Mane gave the club more time to prepare. It was us sweating over Salah that made things worrisome for us fans, but clearly we didn't know what was going on behind the scenes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,452
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28111 on: Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:31:02 am
They have changed their style so much over the last few years, with Sterling going now do they have any pacey wingers who get in behind?
They'll be relying (I hope to fuck they are) on Graelish. They paid the big bucks, now he has to deliver the big results. Is he up to that? Is he fuck. They've basically bought a professional swimmer for the amount of time he spends on the deck. Arguably up there with Pogba as the worst and most baffling signing in football history. At least Pogba has some evidence of some kind of ability to produce the goods at times. Graelish has fuck all other than a floppy hair do, and equally floppy playing style. If they are looking to him to be the outlet, then this season isn't going the way they hope.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28112 on: Yesterday at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:16:49 pm
Yeah, I was wondering if it balances out, them losing four arguably bit part players to our one key player. But if they're trying to replace bit part players with first teamers, then it got me thinking if we had an advantage if players like Darwin click before theirs?  Plus, we got Diaz in January who should be fully bedded into the team now.

I think knowing we were losing Mane gave the club more time to prepare. It was us sweating over Salah that made things worrisome for us fans, but clearly we didn't know what was going on behind the scenes.

I guess City sort of planned ahead too in a way as they signed Alvarez in January, the players who left - it wasnt a surpirse, already last year there where rumblings of Sterling going, so theyve been planning some changes.  But yeah, for sure having Diaz here a few months before Mane went, wont have done anyone any harm!

I sort of expect them to just carry on where they left off to be honest. To begin with, dont think much will change with their defence and midfield - Phillips will be eased in. Grealish will start playing more I suppose now. Haaland maybe is the only one I would expect to be in from the start.  We know what Guardiola is like, hell roll out the same players week in week, out!  So even with a few changes, it wont upset their plan too much. But the big thing is how the forwards click I suppose.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,570
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28113 on: Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:07:30 pm
Oh yeah he's going to score a shitload of goals for City, but the question is, how many 'crucial' goals will he score ? It's all well & good racking up the numbers against the dross, but if he's not making the difference in the big games against the big sides - like he failed to do against us - then there's no point to him really. Nunez could score half the amount of goals that Haaland does & still have the greater overall impact.

I mentioned at the end of last season that we had three finals plus a lot of extra time and never scored a single goal and that's with our first choices of forwards. We needed a freshen up and somebody who could make that little bit of a difference in these big games and I'm hoping Nunez can provide that. Salah and Mane would obviously need replacing at some point, perhaps it was the right time for Mane.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,575
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28114 on: Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm »
What's the story with Pip's reluctance in signing a new contract? Would be great for us if he fucked off after this season.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28115 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm »
Obviously might bite me in the ass when they win another league title, but to me it feels like depth wise they don't have big of a squad anymore?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,211
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28116 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm
Obviously might bite me in the ass when they win another league title, but to me it feels like depth wise they don't have big of a squad anymore?

They've not really lost much in terms of numbers.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,487
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28117 on: Today at 01:45:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
They've not really lost much in terms of numbers.

I think they were only missing Laporte. That's not a great bench to get through a season. They must have at least two full backs and another midfielder to come in? No way they're letting Silva go.  They're only a De Bruyne inury away from being in deep shit as it stands

Substitutes
4Phillips
5Stones
8Gündogan
18Ortega Moreno
19Álvarez
47Foden
79Mbete
80Palmer
97Wilson-Esbrand
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28118 on: Today at 01:58:01 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:45:16 am
I think they were only missing Laporte. That's not a great bench to get through a season. They must have at least two full backs and another midfielder to come in? No way they're letting Silva go.  They're only a De Bruyne inury away from being in deep shit as it stands

Substitutes
4Phillips
5Stones
8Gündogan
18Ortega Moreno
19Álvarez
47Foden
79Mbete
80Palmer
97Wilson-Esbrand

From the first team Jesus, Fernandinho, Zinchenko and Sterling have left, Steffan has gone on loan. So far theyve have bought in Haaland, Philipps, Alvarez and Ortega (goalie) and they are after a full-back. So it looks like they will have the exact same size squad as last season. Guardiola chooses to have it like that.   Its amazing really, as even despite it, he still gives as few chances to their young players as he possibly can  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28119 on: Today at 07:03:44 am »
The kids an absolute brute.  The way he manhandled Robertson at one stage was comical.  Anyone that is hoping that his failure to score suggests he won't cut it in the Prem is going to be sorely mistaken. 

Haaland's biggest challenge will be staying fit, as he's never played more than 27 (?) games in the Bundesliga IIRC.  If you go look up his dad's record over the years he rarely played more than half a season so it could be genetic or perhaps City's medical staff will sort it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703] 704   Go Up
« previous next »
 