Wait they refused to go get their runners up medal?
Simon Bajkowski@spbajkoGuardiola has just told ITV that City did accept the medals and have them in the dressing roomQuote TweetCity Xtra@City_XtraRunner-up medals were made available to #ManCity following the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, but they did not pick them up, according to @itvfootball. 🥈🚫https://twitter.com/spbajko/status/1553448144595189760?cxt=HHwWgICwuey2-o4rAAAA
Anyone else find Pips spitting really annoying and quite disgusting?
Left-back Cucurella handed in a transfer request on Friday but it is understood it did not change Brightons stance. They want a fee of upwards of £50million (59.5m, $60.8m).The south coast club will not discuss any further incremental bid increases, as happened with Ben White when he moved to Arsenal.This follows City making an offer of £30m for Cucurella after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal. The Athletic has previously reported they are willing to go up to £40m to acquire his services.
Nothing major was reported (Guardian) with Chelsea until Russia invaded the Ukraine. Unless the UAE, Qatar oor SA doing something newsworthingly bad then they'll get a free pass.
Ake is seriously average for what they paid. He is certainly not a Top 4 contender starter; he looks about Man United level.
can see him next season with arteta. minimum 60m of course. from one oil c*nt to another. mates in bed forever
Jay-sus was massively underrated by City.
Young lad scores his first goal for the club and cant celebrate, cos Guardiola was telling him he needs to make an angle for a pass from Kyle walker on the half way line or some other shit like that
The city way of playing is so restrictive, probably why theyre so boring to watch. Sure theyll pass it around and eventually outnumber defenses in the box to beat everyone in the league (bar Liverpool), but I cant remember the last time a city striker used sheer pace or great footwork and creativity to score a goal, its all pass pass pass. Grealish looks a pub player never mind 100m, at Villa he could beat players for fun and had freedom to express himself. Never mind Jesus, even Zinchenko looks a different player at Arsenal, freed from the pep mad tactical shackles.
Cancelo, Silva and De Bruyne are such important players for them and because of that I hope Silva fucks off.
So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday. I only ever watch German league on highlights and hes always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.
Replacing Jesus and Sterling with Haaland, i think they have weakened themselves massively. I said before, Haaland isn't Guardiola's signing, he's sheikh's signing. Sure, he will score here and there, but he won't fit like a glove there
And Alvarez
