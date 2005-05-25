« previous next »
Wait they refused to go get their runners up medal?
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:51:35 am
Wait they refused to go get their runners up medal?


Quote
Simon Bajkowski
@spbajko
Guardiola has just told ITV that City did accept the medals and have them in the dressing room

Quote Tweet
City Xtra
@City_Xtra
Runner-up medals were made available to #ManCity following the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, but they did not pick them up, according to @itvfootball. 🥈🚫

https://twitter.com/spbajko/status/1553448144595189760?cxt=HHwWgICwuey2-o4rAAAA
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 01:02:54 am
Anyone else find Pips spitting really annoying and quite disgusting?

Always do. Between that and him continuing to dress like a crackhead, it's always immediately obvious that something is off about the guy. And that's before he even opens his mouth and talks unbelievable amounts of bitter bullshit. Doesn't stop the media continuing to peddle the 'class act' line.
I see Brighton have told them to get fucked

Quote
Left-back Cucurella handed in a transfer request on Friday but it is understood it did not change Brightons stance. They want a fee of upwards of £50million (59.5m, $60.8m).

The south coast club will not discuss any further incremental bid increases, as happened with Ben White when he moved to Arsenal.

This follows City making an offer of £30m for Cucurella after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal. The Athletic has previously reported they are willing to go up to £40m to acquire his services.

https://theathletic.com/3462450/2022/07/30/manchester-city-marc-cucurella-transfer-brighton/
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:48:46 am
Nothing major was reported (Guardian) with Chelsea until Russia invaded the Ukraine. Unless the UAE, Qatar oor SA doing something newsworthingly bad then they'll get a free pass.
Newsworthy bad?, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been literally bombing civilians in Syria and Yeman using British military ordnance for the best part of a decade, doesn't much more abhorrent than that.
Replacing Jesus and Sterling with Haaland, i think they have weakened themselves massively. I said before, Haaland isn't Guardiola's signing, he's sheikh's signing. Sure, he will score here and there, but he won't fit like a glove there
Jay-sus was massively underrated by City.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:04:58 am
Ake is seriously average for what they paid. He is certainly not a Top 4 contender starter; he looks about Man United level.

can see him next season with arteta. minimum 60m of course. from one oil c*nt to another. mates in bed forever ;D
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:27:14 am
can see him next season with arteta. minimum 60m of course. from one oil c*nt to another. mates in bed forever ;D

No we only sign their best players. Feeder club.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:05 am
Jay-sus was massively underrated by City.

The city way of playing is so restrictive, probably why theyre so boring to watch. Sure theyll pass it around and eventually outnumber defenses in the box to beat everyone in the league (bar Liverpool), but I cant remember the last time a city striker used sheer pace or great footwork and creativity to score a goal, its all pass pass pass. Grealish looks a pub player never mind 100m, at Villa he could beat players for fun and had freedom to express himself.

Never mind Jesus, even Zinchenko looks a different player at Arsenal, freed from the pep mad tactical shackles.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm
Young lad scores his first goal for the club and cant celebrate, cos Guardiola was telling him he needs to make an angle for a pass from Kyle walker on the half way line or some other shit like that

I saw that aswell and cringed. What a complete dickhead he is.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:49:23 am
The city way of playing is so restrictive, probably why theyre so boring to watch. Sure theyll pass it around and eventually outnumber defenses in the box to beat everyone in the league (bar Liverpool), but I cant remember the last time a city striker used sheer pace or great footwork and creativity to score a goal, its all pass pass pass. Grealish looks a pub player never mind 100m, at Villa he could beat players for fun and had freedom to express himself.

Never mind Jesus, even Zinchenko looks a different player at Arsenal, freed from the pep mad tactical shackles.

Summed up perfectly to be honest.
Cancelo, Silva and De Bruyne are such important players for them and because of that I hope Silva fucks off.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:20:43 am
Cancelo, Silva and De Bruyne are such important players for them and because of that I hope Silva fucks off.

De Bruyne especially, its like there are 2 city teams, when he gets subbed off they lose their Messi, everyone else in the team is seemingly there to set up plays that allow De Bruyne a free run at goal. Foden might step up to be the new KDB but it wont happen this season. They always seem to lose the initiative when KDB isnt there.
So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday.
I only ever watch German league on highlights and hes always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:31:02 am
So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday.
I only ever watch German league on highlights and hes always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.
Hes very quick but lacking his usual sharpness. Hes always lacked agility, but still surprisingly manoeuvreable for such a big player.

Ive been saying it for a while now; he will do decent numbers in England as a product of how City play. However, he will leave with people thinking hmm, he was alright but he wasnt actually that good was he? Theres no chance he does to the league what Suarez or Aguero did, but he has 3 years of solid overwrought hype behind him. Wasnt the best striker in the Bundesliga and isnt the best striker in the Premier League.
I think he will be an incredible goal scorer. Its unfair to criticise his performance and anyone criticising his general play probably have not actually watched Haaland play much at Dortmund. Lets just say he isnt as easy on the eye as Mbappe.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:05 am
Jay-sus was massively underrated by City.

Always struggled with crosses though.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:10:17 am
Replacing Jesus and Sterling with Haaland, i think they have weakened themselves massively. I said before, Haaland isn't Guardiola's signing, he's sheikh's signing. Sure, he will score here and there, but he won't fit like a glove there
And Alvarez
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:17:33 am
And Alvarez

Yeah, Alvarez looks good. Perfect for pep-ball.
