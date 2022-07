So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday.

I only ever watch German league on highlights and he’s always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.



He’s very quick but lacking his usual sharpness. He’s always lacked agility, but still surprisingly manoeuvreable for such a big player.I’ve been saying it for a while now; he will do decent numbers in England as a product of how City play. However, he will leave with people thinking ‘hmm, he was alright but he wasn’t actually that good was he?’ There’s no chance he does to the league what Suarez or Aguero did, but he has 3 years of solid overwrought hype behind him. Wasn’t the best striker in the Bundesliga and isn’t the best striker in the Premier League.