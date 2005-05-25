So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday.

I only ever watch German league on highlights and hes always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.



Hes very quick but lacking his usual sharpness. Hes always lacked agility, but still surprisingly manoeuvreable for such a big player.Ive been saying it for a while now; he will do decent numbers in England as a product of how City play. However, he will leave with people thinking hmm, he was alright but he wasnt actually that good was he? Theres no chance he does to the league what Suarez or Aguero did, but he has 3 years of solid overwrought hype behind him. Wasnt the best striker in the Bundesliga and isnt the best striker in the Premier League.