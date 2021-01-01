« previous next »
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27960 on: Yesterday at 08:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm
Donkey Haaland!
my sister is calling him HaHaLand.  :)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27961 on: Yesterday at 08:04:56 pm »
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline mikeb58

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27962 on: Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm »
Miserable bunch of fuckers, looks like the all joy has been drained from the players, and replaced with petulance, frustration and misery. It must all boil down from the manager, who looks like his life depends on every game.


Offline Elzar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27963 on: Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm »
Young lad scores his first goal for the club and cant celebrate, cos Guardiola was telling him he needs to make an angle for a pass from Kyle walker on the half way line or some other shit like that
Offline MJD-L4

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27964 on: Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27965 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm
Young lad scores his first goal for the club and cant celebrate, cos Guardiola was telling him he needs to make an angle for a pass from Kyle walker on the half way line or some other shit like that

I swear Guardiola looked up to make sure the camera was on him before he started that lecture  ;D
Offline lamonti

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27966 on: Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm »
Offline Jshooters

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27967 on: Yesterday at 08:24:56 pm »
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27968 on: Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm »
Offline Nick110581

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27969 on: Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm »
Silva and KDB are so important for them.

Haaland will score loads of goals for them as they create loads of chances.
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27970 on: Yesterday at 08:44:41 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27971 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm »
They look like a team 3 weeks behind in pre season.

Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27972 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm
Silva and KDB are so important for them.

Haaland will score loads of goals for them as they create loads of chances.

He'll definitely score a load. His positioning and movement is excellent. The only thing that could go against him is that every defender in the league will want to make a name for themselves against him.  That and his injury record.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27973 on: Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm »
That, and consistently missing from six yards out
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27974 on: Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm »
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27975 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm
Scandi Carroll.
This should trend in twitter ;D
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27976 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Fuck em
Offline darragh85

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27977 on: Yesterday at 09:16:39 pm »
to be honest i always found the Halaand signing a bit odd as his personality seems simialr to Ibrahimovic's and we all know how well him and Pep got on.  Could actually see them falling out.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27978 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27979 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 16, 2022, 11:30:25 am


That would be an extremely difficult jigsaw.
Offline Hoenheim

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27980 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm »


Life comes at you fast, you twat
Offline Xabisfeet

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27981 on: Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm »
romelu lukaku
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27982 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm »
I find it hilarious that they didn't even get medals :)
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27983 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27984 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm »
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27985 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm »
Online 4pool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27986 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm


Mark Goldbridge said he will label him Timo Haaland after that miss.  :lmao
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27987 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:15:27 pm
Mark Goldbridge said he will label him Timo Haaland after that miss.  :lmao

The wannabe 6 fingered manc c*nt should label him Diego Haaland

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UKs81fxoMZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UKs81fxoMZo</a>

Fucking hate banter boys, utter c*nts the lot of them  :wanker
Offline royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27988 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Said it many times - Alvares is more of a worry than Haaland is.
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27989 on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 11:45:44 am
Heres one of their hacks telling everyone how they havent broken any rules despite their commercial revenue coming from the same region as Sheik Mansour!

Mark Ogden, who waxed lyrical about United when they were winning trophies has suddenly found a new darling.
I wonder why? No prizes for guessing.

He writes; United are expected to reclaim the top spot in English club earnings this time, due to football returning to normality after adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, but City's off-field growth has now made them a force to be reckoned with commercially and they no longer rely on the wealth of Sheikh Mansour to bankroll their ambitions. City do rely heavily on the wealthy backings of sponsors and partners from the United Arab Emirates, but despite the bulk of their commercial revenue coming from the same region as Sheikh Mansour, none of those deals has been identified as breaking the Premier League and UEFA's related party regulations.

 ::)

This sort of stuff will just carry on, as apart from David Conn, nobody has been prepared to call them out.

Conn is the only one at the Guardian who ever says anything that isn't fawning about them. Unfortunately he writes a piece every couple of months om average, whilst the likes of Barney Ronay and Jamie Jackson insert their tongues all the way up Abu Dhabi's rectum on a twice weekly basis.

There are other scattered examples about though - og the mainstream crowd, Miguel Delaney absolutely calls it as it is (he's always a breath of fresh air on Second Captains too), Rob Harris is superb on all things sportswashing and Nicholas McGeehan has written some brilliant long form pieces on the Gulf states and their involvement in sport.

Sadly these are literally the only exceptions to the rule of "being lazy c*nts and questioning nothing" that pervades the remainder of British football j'ournalism'.
Offline Lfckingkenny

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27990 on: Today at 12:33:41 am »
Need a proper journalist willing to call these out whos not backed by other Middle Eastern countries like Delaney etc everyone sees though these and Harris is embarrassing at times with his comments about Abu Dhabi we need someone not taking money from other petrol states like ithese who are credible
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27991 on: Today at 12:41:32 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 12:33:41 am
Need a proper journalist willing to call these out whos not backed by other Middle Eastern countries like Delaney etc everyone sees though these and Harris is embarrassing at times with his comments about Abu Dhabi we need someone not taking money from other petrol states like ithese who are credible

Overwhelming majority of them don't have the balls because they fear they'll end up line Jamal Khashoggi. Understandable really, but I'd rather they just didn't write about them at all rather than lose any shred of credibility they ever had.
Online afc turkish

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27992 on: Today at 12:46:50 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:02:18 pm
my sister is calling him HaHaLand.  :)

Got all the wit in the family, did she?  ;)
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27993 on: Today at 12:48:46 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 12:33:41 am
Need a proper journalist willing to call these out whos not backed by other Middle Eastern countries like Delaney etc everyone sees though these and Harris is embarrassing at times with his comments about Abu Dhabi we need someone not taking money from other petrol states like ithese who are credible

Nothing major was reported (Guardian) with Chelsea until Russia invaded the Ukraine. Unless the UAE, Qatar oor SA doing something newsworthingly bad then they'll get a free pass.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27994 on: Today at 12:55:12 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 12:33:41 am
Need a proper journalist willing to call these out whos not backed by other Middle Eastern countries like Delaney etc everyone sees though these and Harris is embarrassing at times with his comments about Abu Dhabi we need someone not taking money from other petrol states like ithese who are credible

The only chance to do something was have a serious conversation about the ESL and get UEFA out of control, too many people sucked Che Neville off though so that's the end of that, now the c*nts can do what they want with our blessing and nobody can complain about it, well I can cos I can sleep soundly at night knowing I didn't suck manc cock ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27995 on: Today at 12:57:35 am »
The King Power Kowards
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27996 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
Anyone else find Pips spitting really annoying and quite disgusting?
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27997 on: Today at 01:04:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:54:17 pm
Ake is just shit in general.

Well he's not, but it says a lot about Guardiola and City's style that if you put anyone in their team who's not 100% up to a specific level, they can be got at. Ake and Grealish are good examples currently, but thinking back to the likes of Otamendi when he first took over as well as the dozen or so full backs he's burnt through.
Ake is seriously average for what they paid. He is certainly not a Top 4 contender starter; he looks about Man United level.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27998 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 01:02:54 am
Anyone else find Pips spitting really annoying and quite disgusting?

Depends what fruit I'm eating, most grapes these days are seedless so I don't have to spit pips out but apples can be real c*nts, don't like doing it but no way am I swallowing pips
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27999 on: Today at 02:46:12 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:04:58 am
Ake is seriously average for what they paid. He is certainly not a Top 4 contender starter; he looks about Man United level.

They should've snatched the cockney c*nts hands off,paid for the uber & everything.
