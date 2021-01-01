Heres one of their hacks telling everyone how they havent broken any rules despite their commercial revenue coming from the same region as Sheik Mansour!



Mark Ogden, who waxed lyrical about United when they were winning trophies has suddenly found a new darling.

I wonder why? No prizes for guessing.



He writes; United are expected to reclaim the top spot in English club earnings this time, due to football returning to normality after adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, but City's off-field growth has now made them a force to be reckoned with commercially and they no longer rely on the wealth of Sheikh Mansour to bankroll their ambitions. City do rely heavily on the wealthy backings of sponsors and partners from the United Arab Emirates, but despite the bulk of their commercial revenue coming from the same region as Sheikh Mansour, none of those deals has been identified as breaking the Premier League and UEFA's related party regulations.







This sort of stuff will just carry on, as apart from David Conn, nobody has been prepared to call them out.



Conn is the only one at the Guardian who ever says anything that isn't fawning about them. Unfortunately he writes a piece every couple of months om average, whilst the likes of Barney Ronay and Jamie Jackson insert their tongues all the way up Abu Dhabi's rectum on a twice weekly basis.There are other scattered examples about though - og the mainstream crowd, Miguel Delaney absolutely calls it as it is (he's always a breath of fresh air on Second Captains too), Rob Harris is superb on all things sportswashing and Nicholas McGeehan has written some brilliant long form pieces on the Gulf states and their involvement in sport.Sadly these are literally the only exceptions to the rule of "being lazy c*nts and questioning nothing" that pervades the remainder of British football j'ournalism'.