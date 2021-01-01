« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 05:29:44 pm
Buying players with (blood) money put into the club outwith the rules of the game then selling them on is just money laundering, something else to add to the list of broken rules.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm
Surely they need more players this year? Their first team squad is about 17 players, so a few injuries and they will quickly be down to using youngsters.

Bit of a risk that hopefully goes very wrong
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:53:29 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm
Surely they need more players this year? Their first team squad is about 17 players, so a few injuries and they will quickly be down to using youngsters.

Bit of a risk that hopefully goes very wrong

19 players inc 2 goalis, when theyve signed the new full-back. So not as tiny a squad as is suggested. And that isnt counting a number of very talented younsters they have too.

Of course, it takes for a few injuries for Guardiola to the consider younger players, but they are there in reserve.

But Guardiola doesnt want really big squads, same at Bayern too - uses a core of about 17/18 players, and just runs them game in game out in every competition.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm
19 players inc 2 goalis, when theyve signed the new full-back. So not as tiny a squad as is suggested. And that isnt counting a number of very talented younsters they have too.

Of course, it takes for a few injuries for Guardiola to the consider younger players, but they are there in reserve.

But Guardiola doesnt want really big squads, same at Bayern too - uses a core of about 17/18 players, and just runs them game in game out in every competition.
Maybe he doesnt need a big squad as his magic juice gets the players through the season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:04:01 am
I really fucking hate this gobshite of a club and their paid for shills  :no
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:03:58 am
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says club has sustainable model
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62353494

Do you fuck you sportswashing c*nts. Blood on your hands.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 05:39:20 am
This is the endgame for them. Plan is to flood the field with stories of sustainability, clever business and hope like hell they win the Champions League. If they do you better believe they will push the narrative of finally rewarded for their years of good work in the transfer market and play the part of a plucky underdog who fought against the odds to topple big bad establishment clubs. After that its plain sailing. They are the establishment and the project is successfully completed.
