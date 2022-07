This is the endgame for them. Plan is to flood the field with stories of sustainability, clever business and hope like hell they win the Champions League. If they do you better believe they will push the narrative of ‘finally rewarded for their years of good work in the transfer market’ and play the part of a plucky underdog who fought against the odds to topple big bad establishment clubs. After that it’s plain sailing. They are the establishment and the project is successfully completed.