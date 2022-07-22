What I dont understand is who is actually going to live in these massively overpriced shiny but soulless shitholes in the middle of that rancid city?



Desperate short-term rentals only youd think, and like the Emptyhad, a lot will remain unoccupied. I know domestic units is industry speak, but as a euphemism, it really does sum that club and its ownership up. I wonder how they refer to City fans internally?



They are full though. Manchester has outgrown its housing stock. Manchester has masses of brownfield sites which could be used to build decent affordable houses. The problem is the developers are sitting on the land exacerbating a shortage. When they do actually develop a site they submit affordable units within the plan, but then drop the required affordable units. The shiny new units are then bought up by speculators who can afford £280k for a 2 bed apartment. Manchesters growth is attracting well paid young professionals and even they cant afford to buy a house in the suburbs, let alone a flat at those prices, and commuting into the centre is expensive, so living in a flat near work with bars and other nightlife on the doorstep is seen as a good thing.The Ancoats area is bustling and vibrant, and actually quite accessible to pedestrians because no one needs to drive. We were over there last year for a meal with the kids and the range of restaurants and gastro pubs is amazing. There is one posh Pizza place where the queues are regularly out of the door.All cheek by jowl with some pretty cruddy brownfield sites.You only have to look at how the Baltic area of Liverpool is attracting young professional people, prepared to pay high rents because they are within walking distance of work, with good restaurants and bars on their doorsteps. Some of the new build I have seen there, are really shit and will be slums within 5 years but developers and speculators will have made their money back and more in that time