Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
July 22, 2022, 01:24:44 pm
What I dont understand is who is actually going to live in these massively overpriced shiny but soulless shitholes in the middle of that rancid city?

Desperate short-term rentals only youd think, and like the Emptyhad, a lot will remain unoccupied. I know domestic units is industry speak, but as a euphemism, it really does sum that club and its ownership up. I wonder how they refer to City fans internally?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
July 22, 2022, 01:30:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 22, 2022, 01:24:44 pm
I wonder how they refer to City fans internally?

"All three of them..."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
July 22, 2022, 04:00:38 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on July 22, 2022, 01:30:08 pm
"All three of them..."

and the guy that refused to give Everton a penalty. So like 4-5 of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
July 22, 2022, 09:41:45 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 22, 2022, 01:24:44 pm
I wonder how they refer to City fans internally?
Noel, Liam and Brenda?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:30:40 am
Didn't take Haaland too long to score on a cutback pass.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:36:03 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:40 am
Didn't take Haaland too long to score on a cutback pass.
Sadio not playing and isn't even on the bench, he carrying a knock?, as he loves a goal against the Sportswashers of Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:19:19 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:40 am
Didn't take Haaland too long to score on a cutback pass.
Cut back by grealish.
The first 200million pound goal in football! How does pep do it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:24:41 am
Quote from: niallers on Today at 01:19:19 am
Cut back by grealish.
The first 200million pound goal in football! How does pep do it?
He invented the game, it's only fair that such an artiste gets the most expensive canvas with which to realise his vision.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:50:44 am
City should've put a No Smile clause into Haalands contract,he's fucking hideous looking.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:53:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:50:44 am
City should've put a No Smile clause into Haalands contract,he's fucking hideous looking.
Don't really think that's on lad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:56:34 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:53:16 am
Don't really think that's on lad.


Probably not legally,they could've at least asked.

I'm not having a go at his looks,it's just that he could play a Cenobite & only need 10 minutes of makeup.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:29:44 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:36:03 am
Sadio not playing and isn't even on the bench, he carrying a knock?, as he loves a goal against the Sportswashers of Abu Dhabi.

Collecting his African player of the year award.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:10:56 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 22, 2022, 01:24:44 pm
What I dont understand is who is actually going to live in these massively overpriced shiny but soulless shitholes in the middle of that rancid city?

Desperate short-term rentals only youd think, and like the Emptyhad, a lot will remain unoccupied. I know domestic units is industry speak, but as a euphemism, it really does sum that club and its ownership up. I wonder how they refer to City fans internally?

They are full though. Manchester has outgrown its housing stock.  Manchester has masses of brownfield sites which could be used to build decent affordable houses. The problem is the developers are sitting on the land exacerbating a shortage. When they do actually develop a site they submit affordable units within the plan, but then drop the required affordable units. The shiny new units are then bought up by speculators who can afford £280k for a 2 bed apartment. Manchesters growth is attracting well paid young professionals and even they cant  afford to buy a house in the suburbs, let alone a flat at those prices, and commuting into the centre is expensive, so living in a flat near work with bars and other nightlife on the doorstep is seen as a good thing.
The Ancoats area is bustling and vibrant, and actually quite accessible to pedestrians because no one needs to drive. We were over there last year for a meal with the kids and the range of restaurants and gastro pubs is amazing. There is one posh Pizza place where the queues are regularly out of the door.
All cheek by jowl with some pretty cruddy brownfield sites.
You only have to look at how the Baltic area of Liverpool is attracting young professional people, prepared to pay high rents because they are within walking distance of work, with good restaurants and bars on their doorsteps. Some of the new build I have seen there, are really shit and will be slums within 5 years but developers and speculators will have made their money back and more in that time
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:31:06 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:10:56 am
You only have to look at how the Baltic area of Liverpool is attracting young professional people, prepared to pay high rents because they are within walking distance of work, with good restaurants and bars on their doorsteps. Some of the new build I have seen there, are really shit and will be slums within 5 years but developers and speculators will have made their money back and more in that time


I work down that way and it is seriously cold when you have winds coming in off the river then getting funneled up through a canyon of tower blocks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:04:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:40 am
Didn't take Haaland too long to score on a cutback pass.
Was crying out for those in the final. (the only one we did create that way, was ultimately mishit). We need to score more of those, tbf.
I know this is the pisstake thread, but I'll grant them- Mancini's City was the absolute masters of that. Never seen a team ever score so many from cutting it back at the byline- on the edge of the box. Simple tap, tap.
Barca yes, but not to the extent Mancini's team did. Won the league with basically nothing back cutbacks from the byline.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:11:58 pm
Kind of feels like the start of a new era in the league with them signing Haaland and us Nuñez. A change of approach for both teams.

Its going to be interesting (hopefully exciting) how it plays out.
