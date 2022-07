Since football writers are, by and large, absolute fucking cowards, it takes other journalists to ask questions about who exactly Abu Dhabi are and what they're up to:



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/21/great-english-city-sold-abu-dhabis-elite-manchester



Absolutely disgraceful. The council leader sells off council assets for a pittance to the Abu Dhabi regime, then ends up working for them! The Cityzens have long pointed to Abu Dhabi’s regeneration of Manchester as an excuse to gloss over the despicable human rights record of their owners. Well, now they can’t deny the truth of it.