Damn Nick, are you thirsty? Thought the heat wave only starts next week
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its far too hot already.
They'll have to hop to it, failing to do so would be beyond the pale...
We sold Sterling so cheap to our main rival that they are still able to sell him for a profit after using him at his best years.Hope we learned our lesson.
Wild scenes. https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1546123105264959491
Why do they even feel the need to do this..
Hope their new singings can help filling up the stadium. You know I just can't imagine what would Haaland think when he see those empty seats.
I see you're in London so kind of makes sense It's like two different planets between Scouseland and down there in summer.
I got a red chest lying in the garden this morning for an hour from half 10 and then sunburnt my head and legs outside the pub this afternoon, only sat out for a couple of hours, it was 28c in the shade and 37c in the sun.Was chatting to a City fans this afternoon and he was cringing about this. He also said there were people there in Utd and LFC shirts, so they probably stopped off there on the way to the Womens game over the road.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Was gonna say there was a womens game on, did they just tag onto that and pretend everyone was there for that!?!?
...and the crowd went mild
Why do they insist on these weird embarrassing unveiling events? Bet they've piped in crowd noise as well.
Stomped their feet a little,whispered hooray and went home.
Had a glass of water...
