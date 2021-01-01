« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27680 on: Today at 11:18:24 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:06:38 am
Damn Nick, are you thirsty? Thought the heat wave only starts next week :D

Its far too hot already.
Linudden

  Twpsyn gwirion.
  Linudden.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27681 on: Today at 11:28:57 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:18:24 am
Its far too hot already.

I see you're in London so kind of makes sense :D It's like two different planets between Scouseland and down there in summer.
Last Edit: Today at 11:32:40 am by Linudden
Linudden.

RedForeverTT

  Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27682 on: Today at 11:55:11 am
We sold Sterling so cheap to our main rival that they are still able to sell him for a profit after using him at his best years.

Hope we learned our lesson.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27683 on: Today at 12:28:17 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on July  8, 2022, 05:33:07 pm
They'll have to hop to it, failing to do so would be beyond the pale...

are you drunk?
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27684 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:55:11 am
We sold Sterling so cheap to our main rival that they are still able to sell him for a profit after using him at his best years.

Hope we learned our lesson.
You do understand inflation.....yes?
sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27685 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm
ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27686 on: Today at 05:36:53 pm
JRed

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27687 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:36:53 pm
Why do they even feel the need to do this..
Its just part of the constant desperation to get people to believe they are a big club. Its fake and embarrassing.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27688 on: Today at 06:11:52 pm
him_15

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27689 on: Today at 06:40:10 pm
Hope their new singings can help filling up the stadium. You know I just can't imagine what would Haaland think when he see those empty seats.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27690 on: Today at 07:27:10 pm
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 06:40:10 pm
Hope their new singings can help filling up the stadium. You know I just can't imagine what would Haaland think when he see those empty seats.
I'm sure his £350k p/w (LOL) will ease any of his worries.
Saus76

  Boys Pen
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27691 on: Today at 07:39:29 pm
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27692 on: Today at 08:19:16 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:28:57 am
I see you're in London so kind of makes sense :D It's like two different planets between Scouseland and down there in summer.

I got a red chest lying in the garden this morning for an hour from half 10 and then sunburnt my head and legs outside the pub this afternoon, only sat out for a couple of hours, it was 28c in the shade and 37c in the sun.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:55:17 pm
Wild scenes.  :lmao

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1546123105264959491

Was chatting to a City fans this afternoon and he was cringing about this. He also said there were people there in Utd and LFC shirts, so they probably stopped off there on the way to the Womens game over the road.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27693 on: Today at 08:22:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:19:16 pm
I got a red chest lying in the garden this morning for an hour from half 10 and then sunburnt my head and legs outside the pub this afternoon, only sat out for a couple of hours, it was 28c in the shade and 37c in the sun.

Was chatting to a City fans this afternoon and he was cringing about this. He also said there were people there in Utd and LFC shirts, so they probably stopped off there on the way to the Womens game over the road.

Was gonna say there was a womens game on, did they just tag onto that and pretend everyone was there for that!?!?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27694 on: Today at 08:24:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:22:45 pm
Was gonna say there was a womens game on, did they just tag onto that and pretend everyone was there for that!?!?

Hadn't thought of that, wouldn't be at all a surprise, would it?
BigCDump

  Anny Roader
  Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27695 on: Today at 08:45:06 pm
Maybe City were thinking about unveiling Haaland's pronoun?
Ratboy3G

  Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27696 on: Today at 08:51:55 pm
Boston always unofficial

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27697 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:22:45 pm
Was gonna say there was a womens game on, did they just tag onto that and pretend everyone was there for that!?!?

Maybe they couldn't get in the academy, was a sell out 50,000 plus tickets sold.
Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27698 on: Today at 09:04:47 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 08:51:55 pm
...and the crowd went mild

Stomped their feet a little,whispered hooray and went home.
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27699 on: Today at 09:10:29 pm
Why do they insist on these weird embarrassing unveiling events? Bet they've piped in crowd noise as well. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27700 on: Today at 09:13:35 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:10:29 pm
Why do they insist on these weird embarrassing unveiling events? Bet they've piped in crowd noise as well. ;D
"Make some noise for Paulo Wanchope!".
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27701 on: Today at 09:26:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:22:45 pm
Was gonna say there was a womens game on, did they just tag onto that and pretend everyone was there for that!?!?

I reckon they did do it today to do exactly that.
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27702 on: Today at 09:42:09 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:04:47 pm
Stomped their feet a little,whispered hooray and went home.

Had a glass of water...
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27703 on: Today at 09:49:19 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:42:09 pm
Had a glass of water...
C'mon, give him credit, he did show thumbs up...
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27704 on: Today at 10:19:08 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27705 on: Today at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:36:53 pm
Why do they even feel the need to do this..
Rampant insecurity.
