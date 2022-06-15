« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27640 on: Yesterday at 10:14:48 am
Barneylfc∗:
Getting £12m from Southampton for Ireland's back up keeper. Nothing dodgy about that at all.

And another £14m from Southampton for an 18 year old with a total of 0 minutes of first team football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27641 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 am
JRed:
And another £14m from Southampton for an 18 year old with a total of 0 minutes of first team football.
Its truly amazing how they manage to get such transfer fees for young players that no one has ever heard of. Its almost as if they are making it up.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27642 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 am
-Willo-:
Its truly amazing how they manage to get such transfer fees for young players that no one has ever heard of. Its almost as if they are making it up.

You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27643 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 am
Barneylfc∗:
You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.

For £5m
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27644 on: Yesterday at 11:16:40 am
El Lobo:
You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.

Dyou think David Luiz was legitimately worth £50 million when PSG signed him from Chelsea....?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27645 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 am
-Willo-:
Dyou think David Luiz was legitimately worth £50 million when PSG signed him from Chelsea....?

Prices aren't tangible to anything though, its just all dependant on how badly a team wants a player, how badly a team wants to keep a player, how rich the club is, etc..

Was Andy Carroll worth £35 million when Liverpool signed him from Newcastle?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27646 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 am
JRed:
Prices aren't tangible to anything though, its just all dependant on how badly a team wants a player, how badly a team wants to keep a player, how rich the club is, etc..

Was Andy Carroll worth £35 million when Liverpool signed him from Newcastle?
Was the Emptyhad naming rights deal worth £400m?

You cannot trust a single thing that club says or does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27647 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 am
-Willo-:
Was the Emptyhad naming rights deal worth £400m?

You cannot trust a single thing that club says or does.

No, I believe they are completely made up, I am just on about players moving to other Premier League clubs, really can't see them prices being inflated

 
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:11:45 am
You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27648 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 am
El Lobo:
Prices aren't tangible to anything though, its just all dependant on how badly a team wants a player, how badly a team wants to keep a player, how rich the club is, etc..

Was Andy Carroll worth £35 million when Liverpool signed him from Newcastle?

These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27649 on: Yesterday at 11:52:05 am
Southampton's new head of recruitment has just finished as head of acadmey recruitment for City to either fuel a conspiracy or explain their recruitment
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27650 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 am
-Willo-:
These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?

No I don't, what do PSG get out of pretending to have paid more money for Luiz.

It is really obvious their sponsorship deals are fake but I can't see clubs doing it between players, it is too messy to do that, and I can't see any benefit for the buying club.

Teams just sometimes spend a lot of money on shit, we've benefitted from idiot clubs lots in the past few years who do just that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27651 on: Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
I dont really see much wrong with these Southampton signings from Sportswash FC. In fact, signing talented young players seems to be a wise choice for them. The initial fee for Lavia is 10 mill.  Abu Dhabi have a 40 mill buy back in the clause too apparently.

The goalie they signed is legitimately meant to be very good too, so again, signing a talented young goalie, when they did in fact need a new goalie - probably a good idea  ;D  Good goalies cost money! (Even average to poor goalies cost money).

I love a good dig at Abu Dhabi, but the only dig here for me is why yet again Guardiola has zero interest in helping develop young talents in his first team (bar Foden).  Rhetorical question by the way! We all know why, his only concern is winning trophies and for that you need players ready to step in, he has no interest in building or helping players grow.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27652 on: Yesterday at 12:10:58 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:
No I don't, what do PSG get out of pretending to have paid more money for Luiz.
.

Given that they ended up selling him back to Chelsea, also for an inflated fee, I imagine it was all very helpful on both sides for book balancing. Similar to the Arthur/Pjanic deal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27653 on: Yesterday at 12:18:37 pm
Barneylfc∗:
These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?

I remember reading in the past that the Torres fee was linked to the Carroll fee. FSG wanted whatever Newcastle wanted + £15m for Torres.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27654 on: Yesterday at 12:32:26 pm
a little break:
I remember reading in the past that the Torres fee was linked to the Carroll fee. FSG wanted whatever Newcastle wanted + £15m for Torres.

Even more depressing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27655 on: Yesterday at 01:22:20 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Even more depressing.

I mean, given what we ended up selling Carroll for, it was probably a better signing for us than Torres was for them!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27656 on: Today at 09:56:23 am
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27657 on: Today at 10:25:26 am
Crosby Nick:
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.

You havent been buying plastic cups on Amazon or anything like that?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27658 on: Today at 10:29:52 am
Drinks Sangria:
You havent been buying plastic cups on Amazon or anything like that?
No, I'm not stupid.

I've been investing in brand new Crypto's with untraceable ownership and empty offices.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27659 on: Today at 11:39:40 am
WhereAngelsPlay:
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.

It's because you spend so much time in here  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27660 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm
Drinks Sangria:
It's because you spend so much time in here  ;D
Way too much time. I moan about my pay at work but in reality I'm probably on RAWK 30% of the time  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27661 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm
rafathegaffa83:
And another £14m from Southampton for an 18 year old with a total of 0 minutes of first team football.

New head of recruitment at Southampton was Man City's head of Academy Recruitment and Talent Management
