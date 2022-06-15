I dont really see much wrong with these Southampton signings from Sportswash FC. In fact, signing talented young players seems to be a wise choice for them. The initial fee for Lavia is 10 mill. Abu Dhabi have a 40 mill buy back in the clause too apparently.The goalie they signed is legitimately meant to be very good too, so again, signing a talented young goalie, when they did in fact need a new goalie - probably a good ideaGood goalies cost money! (Even average to poor goalies cost money).I love a good dig at Abu Dhabi, but the only dig here for me is why yet again Guardiola has zero interest in helping develop young talents in his first team (bar Foden). Rhetorical question by the way! We all know why, his only concern is winning trophies and for that you need players ready to step in, he has no interest in building or helping players grow.