Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27560 on: June 28, 2022, 07:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 28, 2022, 01:53:54 pm
Correct about Sir Bob in his 9 years as LFC boss. Staggering that his 3 European Cup wins came in the space of 4 years.

He was a bit (lot?) of a twat, but Cloughie won as many as Fergie in 2 years as well.
Scouse not English

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27561 on: June 28, 2022, 06:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on June 28, 2022, 06:48:18 pm
Agree on Jesus, but they are essentially shipping out two wingers for Haaland and an unproven striker. They have no willing runners on the wings, outside of Foden.

I rate Cucurella (and Phillips fwiw), but they don't really move the needle. Cucurella isn't the playmaker that Cancelo is and surely they are not moving Cancelo to the right to replace Walker? Both of those signings just seem like depth who get maybe 10-15 starts each in the league.

Im persuming Haaland replaces Jesus, and as good as Jesus can be, Haaland should be one heck of an upgrade.

And Cucurella replaces Zinchenko no? Hence me thinking hes a considerable upgrade!

I barely watch them play mind, so no idea who would go where. Just that so far I am not really getting the idea they are weakening. But if Silva, Gundogan and Sterling all go as well, then Id be expecting them to make a couple more big signings.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27562 on: June 28, 2022, 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on June 28, 2022, 12:42:45 pm
For the whole footballing history of the city of Manchester (City and Utd), approx 150 years, and with some of THE best managers ever in the PL (Busby, Ferguson and Pep) they have won the same amount of CLs as Bob Paisley achieved in 9 years alone.  :lmao

Ferguson and Pep have managed the footballing city of Manchester for 32 years non-overlapping and spent many billions. Geniuses.  :butt
Ferguson was crap in Europe & not just on the hard shoulder.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27563 on: June 28, 2022, 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 28, 2022, 07:26:05 pm
Im persuming Haaland replaces Jesus, and as good as Jesus can be, Haaland should be one heck of an upgrade.

And Cucurella replaces Zinchenko no? Hence me thinking hes a considerable upgrade!

I barely watch them play mind, so no idea who would go where. Just that so far I am not really getting the idea they are weakening. But if Silva, Gundogan and Sterling all go as well, then Id be expecting them to make a couple more big signings.

How many more big signings can they get in one transfer season, though?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27564 on: June 28, 2022, 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 28, 2022, 07:32:25 pm
How many more big signings can they get in one transfer season, though?
As many as they want?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27565 on: June 28, 2022, 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 28, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
As many as they want?

There is meant to still be some limit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27566 on: June 28, 2022, 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 28, 2022, 07:42:51 pm
There is meant to still be some limit.

They have signed Alvarez and Haaland, Phillips on his way, maybe Cucurela.

If they sell Gundogan, Silva and Sterling then Id expect 2 to come in. That wouldnt be that out of the ordinary in terms of numbers. Not all of them would be walking into that first 11 at the start of the season (or ever!), in fact, maybe only 1 or 2 would be. 

But I doubt Silva goes anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27567 on: June 28, 2022, 07:51:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 28, 2022, 07:42:51 pm
There is meant to still be some limit.
Abu Dhabi dont have limits. If they need more money they just increase the sponsorships.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27568 on: June 28, 2022, 07:56:58 pm »
I assume they're alright letting rid of Sterling and Jesus considering they have the River Plate forward coming in in January.

Hoping they get rid of Gundogan to be honest he's a fine player. Also, hoping he plays Grealish as a starter now. He takes them down a level IMO and is completely anonymous in big games, nowhere near as good as Silva or Foden and obviously De Bruyne. Heard someone say recently that Guardiola is going to 'unleash' Grealish this season now he's had a year under his belt. Are we meant to be scared by that? I fucking hope he does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27569 on: June 28, 2022, 08:00:45 pm »
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27570 on: June 28, 2022, 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 28, 2022, 08:00:45 pm
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
;D Get in!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27571 on: June 28, 2022, 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 28, 2022, 07:46:37 pm
They have signed Alvarez and Haaland, Phillips on his way, maybe Cucurela.

If they sell Gundogan, Silva and Sterling then Id expect 2 to come in. That wouldnt be that out of the ordinary in terms of numbers. Not all of them would be walking into that first 11 at the start of the season (or ever!), in fact, maybe only 1 or 2 would be. 

But I doubt Silva goes anyway.
The Fraud once again getting by on a pittance, truly a genius.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27572 on: June 28, 2022, 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 28, 2022, 08:00:45 pm
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
I keep getting Abu Dhabi videos in my "recommended" on YouTube, I've never watched any of their videos, and I've also selected "don't recommend videos from this channel" on the drop down menu, but I still get them recommended, I'm sure it's nothing untoward like Abu Dhabi bunging Google loads of money to write an algorithm favouring their output.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27573 on: June 30, 2022, 10:51:10 am »
So Abu Dhabi FC 'celebrates' Pride here while back at home they trample all over gay rights. Sportswashing at its more shameless.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jun/30/amazon-bows-to-uae-pressure-to-restrict-lgbt-search-results
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27574 on: June 30, 2022, 10:08:10 pm »

Official, confirmed. Brazilian talented winger Savinho [born in 2004] joins City Group team Troyes for 6.5m plus 6m add-ons from Atletico Mineiro. 🇧🇷🤝 #MCFC

Next step: PSV Eindhoven, on loan from Troyes. Van Nistelrooy, waiting for him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27575 on: June 30, 2022, 10:35:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on June 30, 2022, 10:51:10 am
So Abu Dhabi FC 'celebrates' Pride here while back at home they trample all over gay rights. Sportswashing at its more shameless.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jun/30/amazon-bows-to-uae-pressure-to-restrict-lgbt-search-results
Why the fuck don't these wankers fucking grow up?
Backwards thinking medieval gobshites  :no
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27576 on: June 30, 2022, 11:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June 30, 2022, 10:35:37 pm
Why the fuck don't these wankers fucking grow up?
Backwards thinking medieval gobshites  :no

Amazon couldve taken a stand here but nahhh, profits over people. Fair play to Disney refusing to edit their movies. WB let the Chinese censors have their way with the latest fantastic beasts movie.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27577 on: June 30, 2022, 11:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June 30, 2022, 11:42:08 pm
Believe it or not the UAE and Saudi are full of Gay and Lesbian people and as long it's not public or big parties or trying to promote homosexuality etc nobody will say anything and it should stay this way to be honest. Its easy to say governments should grow up but it will cause more harm than good. You are talking about a Muslim community who will never accept it so trying to grow up will be disaster for gay people. I can't even imagine the harm and bullying they will be against. Personally I am a Muslim and I don't care if you are gay or straight or whatever you do , you treat me with respect I treat you with more respect but a whole community is a different matter.

Get away to fuck with that shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27578 on: Yesterday at 12:23:43 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June 30, 2022, 11:42:08 pm
Believe it or not the UAE and Saudi are full of Gay and Lesbian people and as long it's not public or big parties or trying to promote homosexuality etc nobody will say anything and it should stay this way to be honest. Its easy to say governments should grow up but it will cause more harm than good. You are talking about a Muslim community who will never accept it so trying to grow up will be disaster for gay people. I can't even imagine the harm and bullying they will be against. Personally I am a Muslim and I don't care if you are gay or straight or whatever you do , you treat me with respect I treat you with more respect but a whole community is a different matter.

Yeah,sorry but fuck off with that shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27579 on: Yesterday at 02:58:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June 30, 2022, 11:26:01 pm
Amazon couldve taken a stand here but nahhh, profits over people. Fair play to Disney refusing to edit their movies. WB let the Chinese censors have their way with the latest fantastic beasts movie.

What makes it even worse is they still have the audacity to say they promote diversity.  :butt
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27580 on: Yesterday at 07:35:55 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 01:19:28 am
I get it but try telling this to millions of people in a closed society who think otherwise and it goes aginst all their beliefs. And yes I will definitely hide my religion if I am in a community most of them violent aginst people with my religion and the government of this country shouldn't allow a mosque to be built because its not safe.

I kinda understand your point. People labeling you a bigot dont understand some of the cruel reality in different cultures. I fully believe that there should be acceptance to the lgbt communities everywhere and they should be able to express themselves but the reality in many countries, most of asia (dont forget thats more than half the worlds population) these things are just terribly persecuted under cultural norms. I do not say it is right or should be accepted, but change from this extreme to acceptance cannot happen overnight. A government trying to do so will be lynched because it is too big a change for how milions of their countrymen interpret this in their culture and religion. Any change needs to be in small steps, starting with decriminalising and protecting these communities before they can get anywhere near celebrating them like in Europe and Americas. The objective is to educate and inform billions of people, not just a handful, and it just cannot happen overnight.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27581 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 am »
The point is that the UEA is happily having their sport washing project endorse Pride over here, while clamping down at home. The argument that gay people need to keep their heads down, which two of you are making here, is immaterial. If the UEA government were happy 'turning a blind eye' to its gay population, why is it censoring google? That is active suppression. Meanwhile, they virtue signal in the UK and thereby to the Western world. It's time someone called them out on it, it's time the sports authorities and press here pointed out the cynical hypocrisy at work here. No 'fit and proper' owner of a PL club should be party to the suppression of gay rights, anywhere in the world, full stop.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27582 on: Yesterday at 08:36:57 am »
Simple solution - allow homosexuality and ban religion.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27583 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 am »
Another of these City sponsorships operating out of London with no staff....

https://twitter.com/james_corbett/status/1542764526692704257?s=20&t=nBzCuhOCUy_syLKYBOvZQg
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27584 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Another of these City sponsorships operating out of London with no staff....

https://twitter.com/james_corbett/status/1542764526692704257?s=20&t=nBzCuhOCUy_syLKYBOvZQg
according to the officially released accounts they have 987417391749479749749274 customers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27585 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Another of these City sponsorships operating out of London with no staff....

https://twitter.com/james_corbett/status/1542764526692704257?s=20&t=nBzCuhOCUy_syLKYBOvZQg
The phrase dirty cheating bastards springs to mind.

Im so glad CAS exonerated them, otherwise things like this might make me believe they were guilty of lying and cheating.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27586 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Another of these City sponsorships operating out of London with no staff....

https://twitter.com/james_corbett/status/1542764526692704257?s=20&t=nBzCuhOCUy_syLKYBOvZQg

I think I can see where they went wrong in trying to capitalise on Abu Dhabi's HUGE fanbase

Quote
Truxtuns idea was to utilise its partnership with City as a testing ground for the technology, selling prepaid Wega cards with the club crest on,

Quote
There were only 300 cards in total, says Barriol. But 50 of those were giveaways, and of the remaining 250 cards  just 145 were activated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27587 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:29:42 am
I think I can see where they went wrong in trying to capitalise on Abu Dhabi's HUGE fanbase
They have sponsored Abu Dhabi to the tune of over £4m since 2015 and the sponsorship is still active. All to sell 145 pre paid cards. Although to be fair, that is a large proportion of Citys fanbase so from that point of view it has been a roaring success.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27588 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:35:55 am
I kinda understand your point. People labeling you a bigot dont understand some of the cruel reality in different cultures. I fully believe that there should be acceptance to the lgbt communities everywhere and they should be able to express themselves but the reality in many countries, most of asia (dont forget thats more than half the worlds population) these things are just terribly persecuted under cultural norms. I do not say it is right or should be accepted, but change from this extreme to acceptance cannot happen overnight. A government trying to do so will be lynched because it is too big a change for how milions of their countrymen interpret this in their culture and religion. Any change needs to be in small steps, starting with decriminalising and protecting these communities before they can get anywhere near celebrating them like in Europe and Americas. The objective is to educate and inform billions of people, not just a handful, and it just cannot happen overnight.

No one is asking for parades, just stop torturing gay people seems like a pretty mild and reasonable request for any humane society?
Re: Man City - the
« Reply #27589 on: Yesterday at 11:40:55 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:39:51 am
No one is asking for parades, just stop torturing gay people seems like a pretty mild and reasonable request for any humane society?
You would think so. Seems reasonable to me.
Oh, and stop confiscating children's toys that have rainbow patterns.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27590 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:26:26 am
The phrase dirty cheating bastards springs to mind.

Im so glad CAS exonerated them, otherwise things like this might make me believe they were guilty of lying and cheating.
That's propaganda - they weren't exonerated, their punishment was found to be excessive so was downgraded from a two year ban to a £30m fine. They were still guilty of everything they were accused of.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27591 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:53:11 am
That's propaganda - they weren't exonerated, their punishment was found to be excessive so was downgraded from a two year ban to a £30m fine. They were still guilty of everything they were accused of.
Yeah I know, I wasnt being entirely serious
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27592 on: Yesterday at 07:27:34 pm »
Shame to see Stefan Ortega sign for this lot today.

Hes a very talented goalie, certainly better than lot of number 1 goalies both in PL and Buli, but has decided to take the dirty oil money getting splinters in his arse.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27593 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Another of these City sponsorships operating out of London with no staff....

https://twitter.com/james_corbett/status/1542764526692704257?s=20&t=nBzCuhOCUy_syLKYBOvZQg

But they aren't cheats are they?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27594 on: Today at 12:12:03 am »
Theyre selling a 25 year old Japanese footballer, who signed in 2019, has never set foot at their training ground - he went out on loan immediately- to Monchengladbach for £5m. I wonder how many of these players do City Group own to fudge FFP? Its not like hes an academy player, or he was signed at 18. He was 22 when they signed him and they had no intention of sending him to the club. 

Maybe Im being cynical and its all down to a work permit issue. But I cant find anything that says that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27595 on: Today at 03:43:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:27:34 pm
Shame to see Stefan Ortega sign for this lot today.

Hes a very talented goalie, certainly better than lot of number 1 goalies both in PL and Buli, but has decided to take the dirty oil money getting splinters in his arse.

I guess he might feel he can fight with Ederson for the number 1 spot. Ederson is a poor keeper, not sure why he is untouchable.
