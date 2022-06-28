The point is that the UEA is happily having their sport washing project endorse Pride over here, while clamping down at home. The argument that gay people need to keep their heads down, which two of you are making here, is immaterial. If the UEA government were happy 'turning a blind eye' to its gay population, why is it censoring google? That is active suppression. Meanwhile, they virtue signal in the UK and thereby to the Western world. It's time someone called them out on it, it's time the sports authorities and press here pointed out the cynical hypocrisy at work here. No 'fit and proper' owner of a PL club should be party to the suppression of gay rights, anywhere in the world, full stop.