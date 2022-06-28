I get it but try telling this to millions of people in a closed society who think otherwise and it goes aginst all their beliefs. And yes I will definitely hide my religion if I am in a community most of them violent aginst people with my religion and the government of this country shouldn't allow a mosque to be built because its not safe.



I kinda understand your point. People labeling you a bigot dont understand some of the cruel reality in different cultures. I fully believe that there should be acceptance to the lgbt communities everywhere and they should be able to express themselves but the reality in many countries, most of asia (dont forget thats more than half the worlds population) these things are just terribly persecuted under cultural norms. I do not say it is right or should be accepted, but change from this extreme to acceptance cannot happen overnight. A government trying to do so will be lynched because it is too big a change for how milions of their countrymen interpret this in their culture and religion. Any change needs to be in small steps, starting with decriminalising and protecting these communities before they can get anywhere near celebrating them like in Europe and Americas. The objective is to educate and inform billions of people, not just a handful, and it just cannot happen overnight.