I assume they're alright letting rid of Sterling and Jesus considering they have the River Plate forward coming in in January.



Hoping they get rid of Gundogan to be honest he's a fine player. Also, hoping he plays Grealish as a starter now. He takes them down a level IMO and is completely anonymous in big games, nowhere near as good as Silva or Foden and obviously De Bruyne. Heard someone say recently that Guardiola is going to 'unleash' Grealish this season now he's had a year under his belt. Are we meant to be scared by that? I fucking hope he does.