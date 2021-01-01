« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 685 686 687 688 689 [690]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1765060 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,152
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27560 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:53:54 pm
Correct about Sir Bob in his 9 years as LFC boss. Staggering that his 3 European Cup wins came in the space of 4 years.

He was a bit (lot?) of a twat, but Cloughie won as many as Fergie in 2 years as well.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,335
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27561 on: Today at 07:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:48:18 pm
Agree on Jesus, but they are essentially shipping out two wingers for Haaland and an unproven striker. They have no willing runners on the wings, outside of Foden.

I rate Cucurella (and Phillips fwiw), but they don't really move the needle. Cucurella isn't the playmaker that Cancelo is and surely they are not moving Cancelo to the right to replace Walker? Both of those signings just seem like depth who get maybe 10-15 starts each in the league.

Im persuming Haaland replaces Jesus, and as good as Jesus can be, Haaland should be one heck of an upgrade.

And Cucurella replaces Zinchenko no? Hence me thinking hes a considerable upgrade!

I barely watch them play mind, so no idea who would go where. Just that so far I am not really getting the idea they are weakening. But if Silva, Gundogan and Sterling all go as well, then Id be expecting them to make a couple more big signings.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27562 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:42:45 pm
For the whole footballing history of the city of Manchester (City and Utd), approx 150 years, and with some of THE best managers ever in the PL (Busby, Ferguson and Pep) they have won the same amount of CLs as Bob Paisley achieved in 9 years alone.  :lmao

Ferguson and Pep have managed the footballing city of Manchester for 32 years non-overlapping and spent many billions. Geniuses.  :butt
Ferguson was crap in Europe & not just on the hard shoulder.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27563 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:26:05 pm
Im persuming Haaland replaces Jesus, and as good as Jesus can be, Haaland should be one heck of an upgrade.

And Cucurella replaces Zinchenko no? Hence me thinking hes a considerable upgrade!

I barely watch them play mind, so no idea who would go where. Just that so far I am not really getting the idea they are weakening. But if Silva, Gundogan and Sterling all go as well, then Id be expecting them to make a couple more big signings.

How many more big signings can they get in one transfer season, though?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27564 on: Today at 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:32:25 pm
How many more big signings can they get in one transfer season, though?
As many as they want?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27565 on: Today at 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:41:32 pm
As many as they want?

There is meant to still be some limit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,335
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27566 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:42:51 pm
There is meant to still be some limit.

They have signed Alvarez and Haaland, Phillips on his way, maybe Cucurela.

If they sell Gundogan, Silva and Sterling then Id expect 2 to come in. That wouldnt be that out of the ordinary in terms of numbers. Not all of them would be walking into that first 11 at the start of the season (or ever!), in fact, maybe only 1 or 2 would be. 

But I doubt Silva goes anyway.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27567 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:42:51 pm
There is meant to still be some limit.
Abu Dhabi dont have limits. If they need more money they just increase the sponsorships.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27568 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
I assume they're alright letting rid of Sterling and Jesus considering they have the River Plate forward coming in in January.

Hoping they get rid of Gundogan to be honest he's a fine player. Also, hoping he plays Grealish as a starter now. He takes them down a level IMO and is completely anonymous in big games, nowhere near as good as Silva or Foden and obviously De Bruyne. Heard someone say recently that Guardiola is going to 'unleash' Grealish this season now he's had a year under his belt. Are we meant to be scared by that? I fucking hope he does.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27569 on: Today at 08:00:45 pm »
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 685 686 687 688 689 [690]   Go Up
« previous next »
 