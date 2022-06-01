Red tinted glasses and all, but selling Sterling, Jesus, and potentially Ake, while buying Haaland, Cucurella, and Phillips isn't great business in my opinion.
are they in for any defenders other than cucarella? I thought they were getting a bit thin at the back by the end of last season and its not an area they seemed to have strenghthened. Zinchenko is rumoured to be leaving but I dont really rate him
Mendy is still on their books but is hopefully finished.
Leaves Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte and Dias.
Walker and Stones are a bit injury prone so I am surprised they havent gone for someone, probably something in the pipeline though.
Was Phillips not out for loads of last season injured too? (and yes I know he isnt a defender)