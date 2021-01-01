I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?



This country is a disgrace.



It's down to jealousy. Sadly, we live in a country that is steeped in jealousy and envy. A country that relishes and lauds failure as somehow glorious, whilst sniping at winners. It's the English way.They see us as outsiders because we don't embrace their archaic, toxic ways. We work hard to win and, when we do, we celebrate it the way it should be celebrated. With fun and humour. Those outside of it hate seeing it. They wish it was them but, because it isn't, they pour scorn instead.Personally, I'm happy to be disliked by those people. I don't want their approval or their respect, because I don't respect them or their negative, insular outlook.If we win, they hurt. That's good enough for me. Not because I like other people hurting as such, but because I believe people should reap what they sow.Abu Dhabi? Well they have no identity, they don't know how to celebrate and enjoy anything. They get about a thousand miserable faces at their parades and their trophies and parades are forgotten about the next day. No one really notices them or cares. In contrast, we are not only noticed, but actively obsessed over by most of the country. We live in the heads of most of English football. We are hot topic all year round. Our success hurts the bitter, the small-minded, the envious, the jealous and those who hate real winners in life. Sadly, this country is choc-full of such sour people. It's ingrained into the English psyche. Therefore, a club like ours, with a fanbase like ours, will attract the ire of that kind of person.I learned years ago that in life it's better to be disliked for what you are, than be liked for something you're not. So, I say fuck the rest, and their self-harming fetish for seeing sportswashers killing the game they say they love. We are who and what we are. We celebrate what we win, and when we win we win legitimately. Abu Dhabi can say none of those things. The bitter, the sour, the envious and the jealous can just get on being consumed by their own bile and negativity.