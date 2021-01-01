« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1759839 times)

Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27480 on: Yesterday at 08:02:49 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:01:38 am
Hahaha, Football Twitter hailing City as a really well-run club that everyone should aspire to because they've bought Kalvin Phillips and will continue spending. :lmao What a collection of clueless fucking brainwashed by sportswashingwhoppers.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27481 on: Yesterday at 08:07:40 am »
They're such geniuses,became biggest club in the world by revenue in a short time and signed Haaland at the same price they sold Jesus.

It's like magic really.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27482 on: Yesterday at 08:17:04 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:07:40 am
They're such geniuses,became biggest club in the world by revenue in a short time and signed Haaland at the same price they sold Jesus.

It's like magic really.
Their accountants certainly are magicians.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27483 on: Yesterday at 08:18:07 am »
Sometimes I feel like, as a fanbase, we are Frank Grimes and Man City are Homer Simpson. Everyone else are the general brain-dead football fans of this country.

Thats probably unfair on Homer though.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27484 on: Yesterday at 08:21:52 am »
The rest of the country simply isn't arsed as long as they stop us from winning stuff. Doesn't matter that there is blatant cheating going on. They all know it's going on. It's as simple as that.
Offline oldman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27485 on: Yesterday at 08:38:28 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:07:40 am
They're such geniuses,became biggest club in the world by revenue

on holiday in Rhodes recently you could buy the shirts of all the top teams in Europe from the knock off stalls.
Even Man Utd ( all with Ronaldo on the back )
 even our new wishy washy away shirt


not a City shirt anywhere on the island


Offline Jwils21

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27486 on: Yesterday at 08:55:49 am »
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27487 on: Yesterday at 08:58:17 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:21:52 am
The rest of the country simply isn't arsed as long as they stop us from winning stuff. Doesn't matter that there is blatant cheating going on. They all know it's going on. It's as simple as that.
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?

This country is a disgrace.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27488 on: Yesterday at 09:13:41 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.

Just another miserable c*nt really.

I actually think it's the manager, none of the players ever look happy. When we score or even miss you'll see a smile. When De Brunye scores, Silva, Jesus, sterling etc they just look pissed off.

Maybe it's a Brazilian thing but then I look at our Brazilian lads and they are always smiling. Must just be Jesus and Richarlison are the exception.

Lucio always looked a bit or a nark mind you, maybe they could get him on the coaching staff.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27489 on: Yesterday at 09:18:13 am »
Lucio had Mexican gunslinger vibes.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27490 on: Yesterday at 09:19:50 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:58:17 am
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?


YES
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27491 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:58:17 am
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?

This country is a disgrace.

It's the Man United fans i laugh at the most. I can't imagine Everton winning all those trophies and being happy just because it stopped United winning stuff and yet that's exactly how they feel about City. Bizarre take and a sign of how small time they have become.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27492 on: Yesterday at 04:22:44 pm »
Are we sure Gundogan is coming back next season? Could have sworn he said he was done and wanted to go back to Germany but now I cant find the quotes. Some of the transfer podcasts are talking the same way. If thats true then theyre just one Rodri injury away from being screwed so in that light, plus the HG quota, the Phillips signing makes sense.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27493 on: Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:58:17 am
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?

This country is a disgrace.

It's down to jealousy. Sadly, we live in a country that is steeped in jealousy and envy. A country that relishes and lauds failure as somehow glorious, whilst sniping at winners. It's the English way.

They see us as outsiders because we don't embrace their archaic, toxic ways. We work hard to win and, when we do, we celebrate it the way it should be celebrated. With fun and humour. Those outside of it hate seeing it. They wish it was them but, because it isn't, they pour scorn instead.

Personally, I'm happy to be disliked by those people. I don't want their approval or their respect, because I don't respect them or their negative, insular outlook.

If we win, they hurt. That's good enough for me. Not because I like other people hurting as such, but because I believe people should reap what they sow.

Abu Dhabi? Well they have no identity, they don't know how to celebrate and enjoy anything. They get about a thousand miserable faces at their parades and their trophies and parades are forgotten about the next day. No one really notices them or cares. In contrast, we are not only noticed, but actively obsessed over by most of the country. We live in the heads of most of English football. We are hot topic all year round. Our success hurts the bitter, the small-minded, the envious, the jealous and those who hate real winners in life. Sadly, this country is choc-full of such sour people. It's ingrained into the English psyche. Therefore, a club like ours, with a fanbase like ours, will attract the ire of that kind of person.

I learned years ago that in life it's better to be disliked for what you are, than be liked for something you're not. So, I say fuck the rest, and their self-harming fetish for seeing sportswashers killing the game they say they love. We are who and what we are. We celebrate what we win, and when we win we win legitimately. Abu Dhabi can say none of those things. The bitter, the sour, the envious and the jealous can just get on being consumed by their own bile and negativity.  :wave
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27494 on: Yesterday at 04:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:22:20 am
It's the Man United fans i laugh at the most. I can't imagine Everton winning all those trophies and being happy just because it stopped United winning stuff and yet that's exactly how they feel about City. Bizarre take and a sign of how small time they have become.
Never be kidded by Man United fans. Regardless of how big the perception of their club might be, their fanbase has always been really smalltime.

The Busby and Ferguson eras were wasted on most of them.

For such a supposedly massive club, you'd be hard pushed to find a more smalltime mentality. I'm 59, and I've never known them to be any different in my lifetime. Their club may have grown, but the mentality of most of the fanbase never did.
Offline wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27495 on: Yesterday at 05:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.
He looks like Sweep
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27496 on: Yesterday at 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.

He is a living sad face emoji 😔

Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 05:17:05 pm
He looks like Sweep

That's an insult to Sweep.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27497 on: Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:21:45 pm
That's an insult to Sweep.
It certainly is.

Sweep is ace.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27498 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 pm »
it's the weird and creepy high cheekbones that protude from his face.

they scare the shit out of me - like they will just rip through his skin at some point.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27499 on: Yesterday at 06:45:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:40:58 pm
it's the weird and creepy high cheekbones that protude from his face.

they scare the shit out of me - like they will just rip through his skin at some point.
Always looks like hes about to burst out crying.

Maybe he will change if he signs for a proper club and doesnt have to tussle with the knowledge he is condoning the horrific human rights abuse of Abu Dhabi.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27500 on: Yesterday at 06:54:39 pm »
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27501 on: Yesterday at 08:19:20 pm »
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27502 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:19:20 pm
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?

I honestly don't know how Ped manages to compete. Man's a genius.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27503 on: Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/charles-accepted-1m-cash-in-suitcase-from-sheikh-j2pgnfsgx

Yet people think that English referees are not accepting any "gifts" ;D
Online farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27504 on: Today at 12:59:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:19:20 pm
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?
Their bench will cost more than half the teams in the league. And that's just the official reported figure.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27505 on: Today at 01:10:16 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:18:07 am
Sometimes I feel like, as a fanbase, we are Frank Grimes and Man City are Homer Simpson. Everyone else are the general brain-dead football fans of this country.

Thats probably unfair on Homer though.
Grimey wasnt likeable though.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27506 on: Today at 01:23:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:22:44 pm
Are we sure Gundogan is coming back next season? Could have sworn he said he was done and wanted to go back to Germany but now I cant find the quotes. Some of the transfer podcasts are talking the same way. If thats true then theyre just one Rodri injury away from being screwed so in that light, plus the HG quota, the Phillips signing makes sense.
I think he spoke out once upon a time about some thing called "human rights" or something, can't see that going down well with the Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash hierarchy.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27507 on: Today at 06:42:25 am »
If Sterling is leaving, Wilfried Bony may finally get some time.
