That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.



Yeah the same result in the end but it was just so so much worse. For what it's worth it doesn't feel like a coincidence that we only scored our goal after city went ahead, I wasn't at anfield that day but I can only imagine how it must have felt in the ground as I felt like I was having some sort of total breakdown watching at home. Which is why I do wonder whether it would have been different if we'd scored just after villa made 2-0 or something. That tension and madness we felt would have been switched to the etihad at that point.Ah well. Roll on this year for more of the same.