« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1751310 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,287
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27400 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Stevie fuelled the fire by saying it was out of his hands instead of just saying Martinez was injured. Plus he was absolutely fine for Argentina a couple weeks later, couldnt have much of a knee injury really.
I dont think Abu Dhabi bribed him but then again, I wouldnt put anything past them.

I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27401 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
bloody pathetic is what it is.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27402 on: Today at 12:41:06 am »

Well the good thing is that their fate is connected to one man so sooner or later they will fall.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,287
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27403 on: Today at 01:03:45 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:41:06 am
Well the good thing is that their fate is connected to one man so sooner or later they will fall.

Abu Dhabi wont sell when Monsour gets bored. He barely has anything to do with them as it is.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27404 on: Today at 04:15:08 am »
I dont think City bribing him had anything to do with it at all, that would be tin foil hat stuff. Players have personal opinions on which clubs they prefer  more, they are football fans and human as well as players, I just think a plausible reason was that he let it known before the game that he wasnt keen on doing us a favour and that got through to the manager. Could have been a simple na f that I dont want to see the scousers win the league. You would like to think players are professional enough but they do have their own opinions.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27405 on: Today at 05:41:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:41:27 pm
Tin foil hat stuff is smalltime. Yes, they are financially doping and getting away with it, but all the talk of bribes is crackpot.

It possibly is tin foil hat in this case. But I've heard the same being said about referees, despite the fact that every other major league going has had a refereeing scandal at some point in the past 40 years.

I don't think they've paid Martinez off to not play against us, but I think it's naive to think these aren't capable of a lot of dodgy shit.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27406 on: Today at 06:39:14 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:41:53 am
It possibly is tin foil hat in this case. But I've heard the same being said about referees, despite the fact that every other major league going has had a refereeing scandal at some point in the past 40 years.


In the case of refs, people tend to doubt any conspiracy theory, not so much because this league would be immune to the corruption issues seen elsewhere so much as they pretty much all have firmly established patterns of being inept and incompetent arseholes, so while there is a certain amount of evidence to say we get it worse than others, there is a huge body of evidence that they are just shite.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27407 on: Today at 07:34:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
All I am saying is we have no idea what Citys owners get up to. Im pretty sure they dont just create false sponsorships and pay players off the books. Hopefully one day , one of the few journalists that speaks out about their cheating will come up with the story that the authorities cannot just ignore. I completely agree they dont need to start bribing players. I do think Martinez wouldve saved Atleast one of them goals tho, so its a shame he didnt feel like playing.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27408 on: Today at 07:52:49 am »
Theres a lot going on in the world. Plenty of mind blowing statistics out there about all manner of things. But for some reason, learning that Phil Foden is on 12 grand a week has completely blown my mind. I cant stop thinking about it.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,767
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27409 on: Today at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:52:49 am
Theres a lot going on in the world. Plenty of mind blowing statistics out there about all manner of things. But for some reason, learning that Phil Foden is on 12 grand a week has completely blown my mind. I cant stop thinking about it.

He'll be getting paid at least 10 times that on the books when he renews.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,907
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27410 on: Today at 10:56:51 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:52:49 am
Theres a lot going on in the world. Plenty of mind blowing statistics out there about all manner of things. But for some reason, learning that Phil Foden is on 12 grand a week has completely blown my mind. I cant stop thinking about it.

Couple of hundred grand being paid weekly to him for something or other, I'm sure it will come out eventually.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27411 on: Today at 11:10:50 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:56:51 am
Couple of hundred grand being paid weekly to him for something or other, I'm sure it will come out eventually.

His personal barber is on 100k per week. Unlimited fades.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27412 on: Today at 11:14:16 am »
To be honest, finding out Jack Grealish is legitimately on 300k a week is even more confusing.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27413 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm »

7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27414 on: Today at 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

Well, English football is one of the most corrupt in the World, but the media will never write about that, so the corruption doesn't exist ...
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27415 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!

Have to say I'll always wonder what might have been if we'd have been ahead at half time, or maybe even just after Villa made it 2-0.

I've never, ever felt as bad watching a game as I did when it was 2-0 villa and we didn't look like scoring v wolves. It was proper 'I'm going to jump of a bridge here' horrible.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,956
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27416 on: Today at 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:28:23 pm
Have to say I'll always wonder what might have been if we'd have been ahead at half time, or maybe even just after Villa made it 2-0.

I've never, ever felt as bad watching a game as I did when it was 2-0 villa and we didn't look like scoring v wolves. It was proper 'I'm going to jump of a bridge here' horrible.

That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,287
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27417 on: Today at 12:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:33:28 pm
That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.

Yep!

I honestly was totally relaxed after it all happened, as it was what I expected, so it didnt bother me, it was just another title Abu Dhabi had bought and until the FA (And UEFA and FIFA) get their shit together (so never), itll continue to be how it is.

But if it had gone down like that itd been utterly awful, I may have given up football :lmao 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27418 on: Today at 12:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:33:28 pm
That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.

Yeah the same result in the end but it was just so so much worse. For what it's worth it doesn't feel like a coincidence that we only scored our goal after city went ahead, I wasn't at anfield that day but I can only imagine how it must have felt in the ground as I felt like I was having some sort of total breakdown watching at home. Which is why I do wonder whether it would have been different if we'd scored just after villa made 2-0 or something. That tension and madness we felt would have been switched to the etihad at that point.

Ah well. Roll on this year for more of the same.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27419 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
this is turning into the PTSD thread.  :)
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27420 on: Today at 02:03:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:51 pm
this is turning into the PTSD thread.  :)

ha ha - I genuinely had some sort of shooting pain in my neck the week after. Think it was just the pure tension.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27421 on: Today at 02:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

There is nothing at all suspicious about a club that is a non-entity internationally and cant even fill its own stadium having such gigantic commercial revenues. There is absolutely nothing to see here so please stop asking questions like our media has.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Up
« previous next »
 