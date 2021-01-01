« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27400 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Stevie fuelled the fire by saying it was out of his hands instead of just saying Martinez was injured. Plus he was absolutely fine for Argentina a couple weeks later, couldnt have much of a knee injury really.
I dont think Abu Dhabi bribed him but then again, I wouldnt put anything past them.

I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27401 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
bloody pathetic is what it is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27402 on: Today at 12:41:06 am

Well the good thing is that their fate is connected to one man so sooner or later they will fall.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27403 on: Today at 01:03:45 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:41:06 am
Well the good thing is that their fate is connected to one man so sooner or later they will fall.

Abu Dhabi wont sell when Monsour gets bored. He barely has anything to do with them as it is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27404 on: Today at 04:15:08 am
I dont think City bribing him had anything to do with it at all, that would be tin foil hat stuff. Players have personal opinions on which clubs they prefer  more, they are football fans and human as well as players, I just think a plausible reason was that he let it known before the game that he wasnt keen on doing us a favour and that got through to the manager. Could have been a simple na f that I dont want to see the scousers win the league. You would like to think players are professional enough but they do have their own opinions.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27405 on: Today at 05:41:53 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:41:27 pm
Tin foil hat stuff is smalltime. Yes, they are financially doping and getting away with it, but all the talk of bribes is crackpot.

It possibly is tin foil hat in this case. But I've heard the same being said about referees, despite the fact that every other major league going has had a refereeing scandal at some point in the past 40 years.

I don't think they've paid Martinez off to not play against us, but I think it's naive to think these aren't capable of a lot of dodgy shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27406 on: Today at 06:39:14 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:41:53 am
It possibly is tin foil hat in this case. But I've heard the same being said about referees, despite the fact that every other major league going has had a refereeing scandal at some point in the past 40 years.


In the case of refs, people tend to doubt any conspiracy theory, not so much because this league would be immune to the corruption issues seen elsewhere so much as they pretty much all have firmly established patterns of being inept and incompetent arseholes, so while there is a certain amount of evidence to say we get it worse than others, there is a huge body of evidence that they are just shite.
