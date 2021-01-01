I dont think City bribing him had anything to do with it at all, that would be tin foil hat stuff. Players have personal opinions on which clubs they prefer more, they are football fans and human as well as players, I just think a plausible reason was that he let it known before the game that he wasnt keen on doing us a favour and that got through to the manager. Could have been a simple na f that I dont want to see the scousers win the league. You would like to think players are professional enough but they do have their own opinions.