Reckon well see a massive signing from these before the window is out. So far theyve lost Fernandinho with Jesus, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Zinchenko & Ake rumoured to be following.
Haaland is a huge signing but with the outgoings their squad looks slimmer:
Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
That only leaves John Stones and Alvarez as senior squad players. Either they wont lose all of those players, or theres a massive reshuffle on the cards.
Then again they could spend £800m on a brand new starting XI and everyone would still heap the praise on them for stopping the naughty scousers winning the league.