Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1746995 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27360 on: Yesterday at 03:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:53:12 pm
How can a professional refuse to play and get away with it?

Has there been any reasonably informed theory onto why he refused to play?

Argentina played Italy two weeks later in the national teams Supercup (had some fancy name, which I forgot), and he didn't want to risk injury. That's as close to a reasonably informed theory as it got. I'd say "he took a bribe" is just as much of a reasonably informed theory.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27361 on: Yesterday at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:07:53 pm
Argentina played Italy two weeks later in the national teams Supercup (had some fancy name, which I forgot), and he didn't want to risk injury. That's as close to a reasonably informed theory as it got. I'd say "he took a bribe" is just as much of a reasonably informed theory.

This.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27362 on: Yesterday at 03:27:23 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 02:46:51 pm
Stevie said before the game that he refused to play and there's no more to say.

Completely forgotten about now.

Did he? Interview i saw he said the club medic had told him not to play him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27363 on: Yesterday at 03:28:10 pm »
I've not heard of this before,unbelievably unprofessional conduct at the very least from a player getting paid millions.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27364 on: Yesterday at 03:29:24 pm »
Or was he bribed not to play so he told the medic he had a problem, who in turn told Stevie that he couldn't play?  :o
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27365 on: Yesterday at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:53:12 pm
How can a professional refuse to play and get away with it?

Has there been any reasonably informed theory onto why he refused to play?

Well have to ask Martinez when he returns from his month long holiday.

In Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27366 on: Yesterday at 04:36:35 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 03:29:24 pm
Or was he bribed not to play so he told the medic he had a problem, who in turn told Stevie that he couldn't play?  :o
Who knows, Im not sure its got to that stage yet. However, with what citys owners have done and gotten away with in regards to the ffp breaches, Mancini payments, etc plus all the human rights abuses in Abu Dhabi with the way some of their citizens are treated, who knows what they are capable of and the lengths they will go to to ensure the sportswashing project is not derailed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27367 on: Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm »
Yeah I'm sure City bribed some average PL keeper to skip a game against them because they were so worried he'd be the difference maker.  This site is so weird sometimes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27368 on: Yesterday at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
Yeah I'm sure City bribed some average PL keeper to skip a game against them because they were so worried he'd be the difference maker.  This site is so weird sometimes.

Anonymity + echo chamber can make fools of the best of us. I just typed out some nonsense conspiracy theory in the transfer forum myself so it can happen to the worst of us too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27369 on: Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
Yeah I'm sure City bribed some average PL keeper to skip a game against them because they were so worried he'd be the difference maker.  This site is so weird sometimes.
Im not saying they bribed him, but I really would not put anything past them. Nothing at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27370 on: Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 02:31:57 pm
No need to watch their game, the point is Villa's first choice goalkeeper didn't play in it. He was officially injured, but Stevie himself cast doubt on that. In other words, he apparently refused to play without a proper reason. We can only speculate what the actual reason was. And we can only speculate if the outcome would have been different with him in goal.

I do agree with the post you quoted, though, more should have been made of it. Stevie should have outright accused him of taking a bribe. ;D

Cheers - fucker should be sacked for gross misconduct.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27371 on: Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm
Cheers - fucker should be sacked for gross misconduct.

Always wondered, is there such a thing as attractive misconduct?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27372 on: Yesterday at 05:48:33 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm
Always wondered, is there such a thing as attractive misconduct?

Shagging a stunner at work?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27373 on: Yesterday at 05:49:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:48:33 pm
Shagging a stunner at work?

Would shagging a gross of attractive stunners qualify?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27374 on: Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm »
Reckon well see a massive signing from these before the window is out. So far theyve lost Fernandinho with Jesus, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Zinchenko & Ake rumoured to be following.

Haaland is a huge signing but with the outgoings their squad looks slimmer:

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

That only leaves John Stones and Alvarez as senior squad players. Either they wont lose all of those players, or theres a massive reshuffle on the cards.

Then again they could spend £800m on a brand new starting XI and everyone would still heap the praise on them for stopping the naughty scousers winning the league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27375 on: Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm »
Yeah, there's more to come in from them for sure.  I have a sneaky suspicion it'll be Saka.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27376 on: Yesterday at 06:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm
Reckon well see a massive signing from these before the window is out. So far theyve lost Fernandinho with Jesus, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Zinchenko & Ake rumoured to be following.

Haaland is a huge signing but with the outgoings their squad looks slimmer:

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

That only leaves John Stones and Alvarez as senior squad players. Either they wont lose all of those players, or theres a massive reshuffle on the cards.

Then again they could spend £800m on a brand new starting XI and everyone would still heap the praise on them for stopping the naughty scousers winning the league.
They havent actually sold anyone yet tho , so remains to be seen if anyone will be allowed to leave.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27377 on: Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm
Yeah, there's more to come in from them for sure.  I have a sneaky suspicion it'll be Saka.

That would be 100m - plus 300k a week right? I guess that's why they want to offload some players to help "comply" with FFP.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27378 on: Yesterday at 06:16:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm
Yeah, there's more to come in from them for sure.  I have a sneaky suspicion it'll be Saka.

There is quite a few rumours about Saka for City. I think he is City bound for sure.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27379 on: Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:58:23 pm
Nothing like a nice piece of generalisation.  ::)

Are you confusing written for and read by? Its a rag and I despise it. The fawning over City is merely the clearest demonstration of its values.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27380 on: Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:53:12 pm
How can a professional refuse to play and get away with it?

Has there been any reasonably informed theory onto why he refused to play?
very weird.  seems to happen with goalies - like that Kepa knobhead guy for Chelsea.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27381 on: Yesterday at 06:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm
Reckon well see a massive signing from these before the window is out. So far theyve lost Fernandinho with Jesus, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Zinchenko & Ake rumoured to be following.

Haaland is a huge signing but with the outgoings their squad looks slimmer:

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

That only leaves John Stones and Alvarez as senior squad players. Either they wont lose all of those players, or theres a massive reshuffle on the cards.

Then again they could spend £800m on a brand new starting XI and everyone would still heap the praise on them for stopping the naughty scousers winning the league.


If Zinchenko was half the man people make him out to be then he would've handed in a transfer request months ago.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27382 on: Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:00:50 pm
They havent actually sold anyone yet tho , so remains to be seen if anyone will be allowed to leave.

They'll only sell a couple. Looks like Sterling will go.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27383 on: Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm »
Ins:
Haaland, Alvarez, Cucarella, Phillips,

Outs:
Fernandinho, Jesus, Sterling, Bazunu,

I reckon that will be their business for the summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27384 on: Today at 06:41:04 am »
Had a quick check on transfermarkt comparing our incoming transfers with theres since 2015/16.

Full backs - 45m v 282m
Centre backs - 139m v 238m

Total transfer difference over that period is just over 500m (all in Euros)

And that is incoming transfers only

Absoulte Roy of the Rovers stuff from them, the magic of football
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27385 on: Today at 07:15:12 am »
Plenty of magic in the accounting department, tbf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27386 on: Today at 07:20:03 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm
Ins:
Haaland, Alvarez, Cucarella, Phillips,

Outs:
Fernandinho, Jesus, Sterling, Bazunu,

I reckon that will be their business for the summer.

If they lose Silva as well they'll be weaker than last year. As it stands now I'd say they're at the same level if Jesus and Sterling both leave
