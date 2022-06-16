That is probably his intention at the moment, to get out of there in 2 or 3 years. But City have a unique ability to keep hold of their players, no doubt linked to the amount of off the book payments they make.



Yeah , they bought Peps brother a football club, we know Mancini had his other payments ,Pep didnt deny that he also receives them when he was asked after a cup final.They throw so much money at their players, not through official reported wages ofcourse , they are even paying Haalands dad more than most premier league footballers earn, who knows what other payments they make. They have this City Sportswashing Group buying up clubs all over the world and can channel payments through any of them. I wouldnt be surprised if city players are receiving payments from many of these other clubs. Hopefully with La Liga making an official complaint to Uefa it will be the start of the authorities actually taking this state ownership problem seriously ,if they are not stopped they will kill the game, there is absolutely no doubt about that.