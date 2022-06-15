« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27320 on: Yesterday at 11:14:55 am
Quote from: jillc on June 15, 2022, 06:53:35 pm
The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."

If you think games aren't going to be moved off to the middle east or America eventually you are in complete denial. I guarantee that we will see a champions league final in Dubai or Qatar by the end of this decade with the present format anyway. The red line as far as football selling it's soul was crossed the minute the Russian gangster bought Chelsea and it's never going back unless the proper clubs break away in some form and leave the oil clubs to their own devices.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27321 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:49:48 am
Haaland being paid for use of his image, those rights all about his looks, just sounds, in concept, extremely bizarre

lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27322 on: Yesterday at 11:30:42 am
The middle east is nailed on.
We'll probably see premier league matches there at some point.
I'm done with it the minute Klopp goes if things don't change.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27323 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:23:13 am
That is probably his intention at the moment, to get out of there in 2 or 3 years. But City have a unique ability to keep hold of their players, no doubt linked to the amount of off the book payments they make.
Yeah , they bought Peps brother a football club, we know Mancini had his other payments ,Pep didnt deny that he also receives them when he was asked after a cup final.
They throw so much money at their players, not through official reported wages ofcourse , they are even paying Haalands dad more than most premier league footballers earn, who knows what other payments they make. They have this City Sportswashing Group buying up clubs all over the world and can channel payments through any of them. I wouldnt be surprised if city players are receiving payments from many of these other clubs. Hopefully with La Liga making an official complaint to Uefa it will be the start of the authorities actually taking this state ownership problem seriously ,if they are not stopped they will kill the game, there is absolutely no doubt about that. 
decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27324 on: Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 12:21:26 am
Revolting. The state of British journalism these days. Makes you want to vomit.

Honestly it's unbelievable, but not at all surprising when you read a lot of the Guardian's football coverage. Here's an actual 'state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story, something that actual journalists for a major broadsheet should be all over, and instead it's banter at the expense of the league complaining about blatant cheating. Genuinely pathetic.

As others have written, within 10 years, you'll have high profile PL or CL games being played in Gulf states. When that happens some of these 'journalists' will give it the full, performative outrage bit, all while not looking at themselves and how it's come about because they condoned it every step of the way.
SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27325 on: Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm
Honestly it's unbelievable, but not at all surprising when you read a lot of the Guardian's football coverage. Here's an actual 'state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story, something that actual journalists for a major broadsheet should be all over, and instead it's banter at the expense of the league complaining about blatant cheating. Genuinely pathetic.

As others have written, within 10 years, you'll have high profile PL or CL games being played in Gulf states. When that happens some of these 'journalists' will give it the full, performative outrage bit, all while not looking at themselves and how it's come about because they condoned it every step of the way.

the Fiver is sarcastic bs, which is sometimes overdone, but it's certainly not intended to be a "state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story that's intended to real commentary.  I kinda doubt people take their stuff as factual / serious at all.  they're not as smart or funny as they think of course.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27326 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
These c*nts are a bunch of sportswashing arseholes.
a little break

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27327 on: Today at 01:33:35 am
Not enough being made of the Aston Villa keeper downing tools on the last day of the season either to be honest.
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27328 on: Today at 02:44:50 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:30:42 am
The middle east is nailed on.
We'll probably see premier league matches there at some point.
I'm done with it the minute Klopp goes if things don't change.

Same.
