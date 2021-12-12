

Speaking to Marca, Tebas said: "[City] must have done something, because Haaland asked the clubs for more apart from the 60 million that have been paid "



"PSG is going to end up with losses of 200 million, it has already been dragging 300... and they go and renew Mbappé with those amounts. They are going to have to cheat, I don't know if paying outside the French environment or fattening up the sponsorships a lot, which they already do."



"LaLiga this week filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which will join another against Manchester City in April, for understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial fair play regulations," the complaint reads.



"LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself "



"LaLiga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out, either through direct injections of money or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense "





