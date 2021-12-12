« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1738948 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27280 on: Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:24:41 pm
The PL won't do anything that they see as damaging the brand. As if they're going to admit City have cheated their way to league titles, or Everton should have had a points deduction.
Time to leave the PL then... create another breakaway like in 1992, with stiffer rules against state ownership and owner linked deals and allow in house streaming rights.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27281 on: Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm
Time to leave the PL then... create another breakaway like in 1992, with stiffer rules against state ownership and owner-linked deals and allow in-house streaming rights.
This.

The oil clubs are ruining the game with their greed. The threat of a breakaway league might be enough to make them toe the line. Why share our TV revenue when oil clubs will stain the integrity of the competition by spending obscene amounts anyway?

If clubs and their supporters come together to stamp them out, they'd have no chance.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27282 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm »
I don't know what drives me to despair more, the oil clubs are people going on about super leagues. Both belong in the same place in the bottom of a dark endless pit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27283 on: Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm
This.

The oil clubs are ruining the game with their greed. The threat of a breakaway league might be enough to make them toe the line. Why share our TV revenue when oil clubs will stain the integrity of the competition by spending obscene amounts anyway?

If clubs and their supporters come together to stamp them out, they'd have no chance.

This line just makes me laugh my head off. The oil clubs are ruining the game, yet a super league will somehow not ruin the game. Can you not see the irony here?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27284 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm
This line just makes me laugh my head off. The oil clubs are ruining the game, yet a super league will somehow not ruin the game. Can you not see the irony here?
The problem is, most of us dont want to have to be in a league with cheating, state owned clubs. If the authorities are not going to stop them, and the other clubs dont create a league without them, then the only other choice is to give up football. Once there are one or two more state clubs in the Pl there wont really be much point to it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27285 on: Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm
This line just makes me laugh my head off. The oil clubs are ruining the game, yet a super league will somehow not ruin the game. Can you not see the irony here?
You can't ruin something that's already been ruined.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27286 on: Yesterday at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:27:38 pm
But they were going to go after the PL for enabling it, same as Real should be going after UEFA.  They can't take PSG to court, can they?
guardian is saying La Liga has filed complaints with UEFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27287 on: Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm »
What we want is a level playing field but the regulatory bodies like UEFA are useless and supporters and clubs don't care enough to make a coordinated effort to get rid of them. Do you want to see Abu Dhabi/Saudi winning the league and CL 10 years in a row?

That's what the sport is becoming. They inflate the market to levels that other teams can't compete with which will lead to some eventually going out of business. I can't wait for the day their illicit means will catch up with them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27288 on: Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm
What we want is a level playing field but the regulatory bodies like UEFA are useless and supporters and clubs don't care enough to make a coordinated effort to get rid of them. Do you want to see Abu Dhabi/Saudi winning the league and CL 10 years in a row?

That's what the sport is becoming. They inflate the market to levels that other teams can't compete with which will lead to some eventually going out of business. I can't wait for the day their illicit means will catch up with them.

The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27289 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm
The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."
Isnt the CL changing to a similar format as the ESL? All teams in the same league? Just wont be playing all the teams but it will be shite. The only issue with the ESL was the qualification for it, however there wouldve been more Pl clubs taking part than currently in the CL and I believe they were also going to have a form of qualification. So the CL is arguably more elitist already as very rarely does any team out of the big 6 qualify. The massive bonus from the ESL was controlling the spending of the State owned clubs. If something isnt done about them soon then the game is dead anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27290 on: Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:25:18 pm
This needs to grow some legs by keeping it in the media, a fucking lighthouse beacon should be shining on these contemptible regimes using football as vehicles for their sportswashing, endorsed by the relevant authorities through ignoring their breach of rules all football clubs should be adhering too.

It brings the game of football into disrepute and threatens the integrity of what sport should all be about, tearing down barriers, race, colour of skin, nation, equality etc.... promoting fair play and celebrating success from an equal playing field.

I want to see these fuckers pinned to a wall - with the message being, you will not absorb an entire sport for your political ends.

Unfortunately the media come out with shite like this from the Guardians Fiver

Quote
La Liga clearly still has the funk on over not signing Kylian Mbappé, filing complaints to Uefa that PSG and Manchester City are in ongoing breach of FFP. La Liga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated within football itself, sniffed big cheese Javier Tebas.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27291 on: Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm »
Getting £12m from Southampton for Ireland's back up keeper. Nothing dodgy about that at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27292 on: Yesterday at 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm
Unfortunately the media come out with shite like this from the Guardians Fiver
Its a shame we dont really have much of an independent media. How any journalist can defend what these horrific regimes are doing is a disgrace.,
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27293 on: Yesterday at 09:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm
Getting £12m from Southampton for Ireland's back up keeper. Nothing dodgy about that at all.
Danny Ward says Hi
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27294 on: Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm
This line just makes me laugh my head off. The oil clubs are ruining the game, yet a super league will somehow not ruin the game. Can you not see the irony here?

The irony being, Newcastle can offer Salah £1.5 million per week next summer, and make him the best paid player in the World. Something like that can't happen in a Super League with a salary cap ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27295 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm »

Speaking to Marca, Tebas said: "[City] must have done something, because Haaland asked the clubs for more apart from the 60 million that have been paid "

"PSG is going to end up with losses of 200 million, it has already been dragging 300... and they go and renew Mbappé with those amounts. They are going to have to cheat, I don't know if paying outside the French environment or fattening up the sponsorships a lot, which they already do."

"LaLiga this week filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which will join another against Manchester City in April, for understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial fair play regulations," the complaint reads.

"LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself "

"LaLiga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out, either through direct injections of money or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense "


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27296 on: Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm »

Football governing bodies in the UK are a joke. cowards
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27297 on: Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm
Speaking to Marca, Tebas said: "[City] must have done something, because Haaland asked the clubs for more apart from the 60 million that have been paid "

"PSG is going to end up with losses of 200 million, it has already been dragging 300... and they go and renew Mbappé with those amounts. They are going to have to cheat, I don't know if paying outside the French environment or fattening up the sponsorships a lot, which they already do."

"LaLiga this week filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which will join another against Manchester City in April, for understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial fair play regulations," the complaint reads.

"LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself "

"LaLiga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out, either through direct injections of money or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense "

It will be difficult to prove this in a court of law, but it will bring the cheating of PSG and Man City under the spotlight, and will put pressure on UEFA. More journalists will be encouraged to  deal with it in the way Der Spiegel did. With the new media platforms seriously threatening the dominance of SkySports and BeinSport, it will be a full scale war ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27298 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm
This line just makes me laugh my head off. The oil clubs are ruining the game, yet a super league will somehow not ruin the game. Can you not see the irony here?

Someone came up with a great idea on here a few weeks or more ago, all the clubs, bar the oil clubs, drop out of the PL and go back to the Football league, this then has the triple bonus of fucking the PL, fucking the oil clubs and us not ending up with a Super League. We could secure a TV deal with Amazon and cut Sky out of it.

RedSince86 seems to only be suggesting nothing worse than a new Premier League, but with 2, maybe 3 (are Chelsea, once sold, no longer classed in the oil cheats?) teams excluded. A new PL, with proper restrictions, FFP rules and tight ownership rules will only improve the game.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
The irony being, Newcastle can offer Salah £1.5 million per week next summer, and make him the best paid player in the World. Something like that can't happen in a Super League with a salary cap ...

They can pay him £300k to look like they aren't taking the piss and £4,700,000 into a Cayman bank account and not even bat an eyelid at the sums.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27299 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:00:42 pm
Danny Ward says Hi

Tell him I said hi back.

He'd played in the Euros for Wales, played in the Premier League, SPL and helped Huddersfield get promoted from the Championship before going to Leicester.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27300 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
It will be difficult to prove this in a court of law, but it will bring the cheating of PSG and Man City under the spotlight, and will put pressure on UEFA. More journalists will be encouraged to  deal with it in the way Der Spiegel did. With the new media platforms seriously threatening the dominance of SkySports and BeinSport, it will be a full scale war ...

Al-Khelaifi owned,one of the reasons he wields such power in UEFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27301 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm
Football governing bodies in the UK are a joke. cowards
UK and French journalists are also cowards. It's very unfair that teams in the Serie A got fined and/or kicked out of European competitions while oil clubs are taking the mickey.

Ultimately, they are in it for soft power. If only the press had more courage, they wouldn't have gotten away with it for so long.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27302 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
Al-Khelaifi owned,one of the reasons he wields such power in UEFA.
He has UEFA in his back pocket.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27303 on: Yesterday at 10:23:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
He has UEFA in his back pocket.

Basically yes,his company pays hundreds of millions to the organisation yearly for TV rights.

Don't know about the other sportswashers but i'd say PSG can do what they want as long as that continues.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27304 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
Tell him I said hi back.

He'd played in the Euros for Wales, played in the Premier League, SPL and helped Huddersfield get promoted from the Championship before going to Leicester.
I know. Still seemed a lot of money at the time tho.
Im not disagreeing with you, I would expect them to sell a few more unknown players for big money to cover more signings this summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27305 on: Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm »
The Haaland transfer fee seems curiously low for his age and talent. I wonder are books being cooked yet again by City.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27306 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm
I wonder are books being cooked yet again by City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27307 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm »
We  should be kicking up more of a fuss ourselves, robbed of two league titles.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27308 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm
The Haaland transfer fee seems curiously low for his age and talent. I wonder are books being cooked yet again by City.

Dont see how the transfer fee is an issue, it was a buy out, thats why he went to Dortmund, because they agreed to put in the clause at that price.  But of cousre they are paying an incredible amount in wages, and may well be hiding much of that.

Abu Dhabi have done a lot of book cooking of course and will continue too.

With Haaland, what needs changing is the amount of fees agents make, there should be strict rules governing this. That his father and his agent (or now his company) can be paid 60 mill between them for essentially brokering a deal, is disgusting.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27309 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm
The Haaland transfer fee seems curiously low for his age and talent. I wonder are books being cooked yet again by City.

Well, it is not exactly low. Dortmund are getting 65 million, Raiola's agency is getting 50 million, and Haaland's dad is getting 30 million. That is 145 million in fees alone. Haaland himself will be earning 40 million per season (plus bonuses), so he is on basic £660,000 per week ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27310 on: Yesterday at 11:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm
Unfortunately the media come out with shite like this from the Guardians Fiver

The guardian is something like 70% owned by Saudis, what do you expect 😂
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27311 on: Today at 12:11:25 am »
I don't even know why we bother pretending this is a "competition" anymore. It's not just PSG that have UEFA in their back pocket, Man City are in a similar entanglement with the Premier League. The number of dodgy decisions that went their way over the last two seasons can't be coincidence. Money is changing hands somewhere. Wouldn't rule out the Tory government's involvement either. Last thing they want is Liverpool winning a league title and the spotlight being on our general anti-monarchy, anti-Tory stance. The establishment media are the same. Every single one of them is singing from the same hymn sheet, all bought off by the oil dollar.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27312 on: Today at 12:21:26 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm
Unfortunately the media come out with shite like this from the Guardians Fiver
Quote
La Liga clearly still has the funk on over not signing Kylian Mbappé, filing complaints to Uefa that PSG and Manchester City are in ongoing breach of FFP. La Liga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated within football itself, sniffed big cheese Javier Tebas.
Revolting. The state of British journalism these days. Makes you want to vomit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27313 on: Today at 01:26:00 am »
Pretty sure Halland's sour face is gonna end up putting City off its feed anyway. Hoping for some kind of 5 year pogba saga, frankly. Odds on for me. He's such a giant man child baby.   
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27314 on: Today at 03:31:21 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
Dont see how the transfer fee is an issue, it was a buy out, thats why he went to Dortmund, because they agreed to put in the clause at that price.  But of cousre they are paying an incredible amount in wages, and may well be hiding much of that.

Abu Dhabi have done a lot of book cooking of course and will continue too.

With Haaland, what needs changing is the amount of fees agents make, there should be strict rules governing this. That his father and his agent (or now his company) can be paid 60 mill between them for essentially brokering a deal, is disgusting.

Yeah the transfer fee is not the issue but the fees his agency and father got and the the player salary which is not less than 400k like what City are reporting and it is not guesswork its based on their demands to other clubs and I bet these clubs have emails proofing this. If City accounts later doesn't show these numbers the Premier Leauge logically should investigate but the people making the decisions are Abu Dhabi bitches and will act like nothing suspicious happened then it will show up 7 or 8 years later like  Mancini hidden payments.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27315 on: Today at 07:28:54 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:26:00 am
Pretty sure Halland's sour face is gonna end up putting City off its feed anyway. Hoping for some kind of 5 year pogba saga, frankly. Odds on for me. He's such a giant man child baby.
No way is Haaland staying there 5 years.
He insisted on a release clause so will be on his way to Madrid in 2 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27316 on: Today at 07:44:29 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
We  should be kicking up more of a fuss ourselves, robbed of two league titles.

Three. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27317 on: Today at 08:23:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:28:54 am
No way is Haaland staying there 5 years.
He insisted on a release clause so will be on his way to Madrid in 2 years.

That is probably his intention at the moment, to get out of there in 2 or 3 years. But City have a unique ability to keep hold of their players, no doubt linked to the amount of off the book payments they make.
