Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27120 on: Yesterday at 05:10:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Why is Ross Barkley mural in Manchester?

Are they copying us now by doing murals, must have been one of those influencers they hired at the club.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27121 on: Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It just needs somebody to write WAT after that road sign.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27122 on: Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
On Bluemoon there's a thread

"Unusual places you've met City fans"


Manchester
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27123 on: Yesterday at 05:51:39 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
"Unusual places you've met City fans"

At a parade.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27124 on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 pm
Or the VIP box
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27125 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
On Bluemoon there's a thread

"Unusual places you've met City fans"


Manchester

Apart from the guy my cousin married, I've never knowingly met another fan of the old Man City or the Abu Dhabi state who replaced them.

I've seen the occasional old City shirt on holiday, but that's about it.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27126 on: Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm


"Unusual places you've met City fans"

The Emptyhad?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27127 on: Yesterday at 05:58:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:06:10 pm
In fairness, theyve very little previous experience of painting murals in Belfast. Must have been an early attempt.

:D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27128 on: Yesterday at 07:02:24 pm
To all the fellow Manchester City fans coming on this forum.

Your club is a joke and nobody likes or appreciates you.

Have a nice weekend  :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27129 on: Yesterday at 07:28:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on June 10, 2022, 05:40:07 pm
I dont think players are allowed to leave in their prime.

All their families would lose their consultancy jobs.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27130 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27131 on: Today at 12:50:59 am
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27132 on: Today at 01:25:47 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
On Bluemoon there's a thread

"Unusual places you've met City fans"


Manchester
Next to sewage treatment plant
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27133 on: Today at 05:47:38 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27134 on: Today at 06:20:26 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:29:56 pm
quite literally can't work out who it is
An unholy amalgamation of Jesus & Foden?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27135 on: Today at 06:48:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Isnt that Andy who used to run the farm on Emmerdale years ago?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27136 on: Today at 06:51:39 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
On Bluemoon there's a thread

"Unusual places you've met City fans"


Manchester


Wembley
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27137 on: Today at 06:55:06 am
Lausanne
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27138 on: Today at 08:05:34 am
What the hell is "Manchester Murals"? A company set up by Man City?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27139 on: Today at 08:10:18 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:05:34 am
What the hell is "Manchester Murals"? A company set up by Man City?


I hope so. Means we get more of these masterpieces in the future.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27140 on: Today at 08:13:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:05:34 am
What the hell is "Manchester Murals"? A company set up by Man City?


Im sure its owned by Man City and theyve just signed a £500M  deal with the Abu Dhabi state to paint murals on the walls in Manchestoh.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27141 on: Today at 08:18:07 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:29:56 pm
quite literally can't work out who it is

The shite Manc haircut is literally the only giveaway. As someone else said, if it wasn´t for that I would 100% think it´s meant to be Ross Barkley.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27142 on: Today at 08:33:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:05:34 am
What the hell is "Manchester Murals"? A company set up by Man City?



Wanksy
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27143 on: Today at 08:56:20 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:29:56 pm
quite literally can't work out who it is
Mason Greenwood.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27144 on: Today at 10:15:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

He got off lightly I think. Not so for barrack obama or charlotte worthington 😂😂😂

https://m.facebook.com/Manchester-Murals-100698732286359/?ref=page_internal
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27145 on: Today at 10:27:48 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:15:16 am
He got off lightly I think. Not so for barrack obama or charlotte worthington 😂😂😂

https://m.facebook.com/Manchester-Murals-100698732286359/?ref=page_internal

Who knew that an abnormal amount of fingers could quite so drastically decrease
the quality of art?!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27146 on: Today at 10:29:45 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:15:16 am
He got off lightly I think. Not so for barrack obama or charlotte worthington 😂😂😂

https://m.facebook.com/Manchester-Murals-100698732286359/?ref=page_internal

Fucking hell, is that the work of a primary school kid?????? :lmao
Scouse not English

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27147 on: Today at 10:46:49 am
I caught a bit of the England game yesterday. It's amazing that Grealish was coveted by Guardiola and surprising too how little seems to have learnt in the last 12 months. I can see him being sold to Manchester United before the season starts.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27148 on: Today at 10:53:01 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:46:49 am
I caught a bit of the England game yesterday. It's amazing that Grealish was coveted by Guardiola and surprising too how little seems to have learnt in the last 12 months. I can see him being sold to Manchester United before the season starts.
Newcastle might take him for £200m
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #27149 on: Today at 11:09:11 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:46:49 am
I caught a bit of the England game yesterday. It's amazing that Grealish was coveted by Guardiola and surprising too how little seems to have learnt in the last 12 months. I can see him being sold to Manchester United before the season starts.

There is no way Guardiola wanted Grealish. City's owners just wanted an English golden boy.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
