"Unusual places you've met City fans"
On Bluemoon there's a thread"Unusual places you've met City fans"Manchester
In fairness, theyve very little previous experience of painting murals in Belfast. Must have been an early attempt.
I dont think players are allowed to leave in their prime.
quite literally can't work out who it is
What the hell is "Manchester Murals"? A company set up by Man City?
He got off lightly I think. Not so for barrack obama or charlotte worthington 😂😂😂https://m.facebook.com/Manchester-Murals-100698732286359/?ref=page_internal
I caught a bit of the England game yesterday. It's amazing that Grealish was coveted by Guardiola and surprising too how little seems to have learnt in the last 12 months. I can see him being sold to Manchester United before the season starts.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]