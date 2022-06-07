Time for another breakaway like in 1992, it's going to be impossible for clubs to compete against despotic Sportswashing regimes.



I'd like to think with the 4 biggest clubs in the PL owned by Americans now, we have enough clout to change and force a breakaway from the corrupt PL, the other clubs not state owned will have to follow, ban state ownership from it with the added rule of no ownership linked commercial deals, also be great to isolate TV companies who are complicit in supporting Sportswashing so clubs having their own in house TV rights and streaming so not be dictated by the likes of SKY and BT would be great in this new breakaway



If it carries on like this something drastic has to happen by the clubs if the authorities here don't care, it's either a brand new top tier English league again with stringent rules or jumping ship to a European Super League and leaving English Football altogether.



Could be a blessing in disguise seeing Chelsea owned by Americans now.