« Reply #27040 on: June 7, 2022, 08:48:32 am »
Quote from: Crimson on June  7, 2022, 06:24:47 am
I'm not the only one that think Son of Spion should write a book...about anything really  :D
No, he certainly has a few words in him alright.
« Reply #27041 on: June 7, 2022, 09:29:27 am »
Quote from: Crimson on June  7, 2022, 06:24:47 am
I'm not the only one that think Son of Spion should write a book...about anything really  :D

You certainly aren't the only one!
« Reply #27042 on: June 7, 2022, 09:47:53 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  6, 2022, 10:43:34 pm
Players like Salah and Mané do a lot of good work in their own countries, so they probably see it as important to earn as much as they can to channel money into projects back home.

But if you take the "City shilling" then you would have to spend a lot of time repeating that back to yourself in a mirror if you plan on sleeping at night.

Sorry but I dont buy that at all. Its bought up more and more. Its great that they both do charitable stuff......so do all of our players. If making as much money as they can is their sole aim, then why not look at moving to Man City years ago? Why look at Bayern now? I'm sure Newcastle would pay him far more if he showed interest in going there.
« Reply #27043 on: June 7, 2022, 10:09:59 am »
« Reply #27044 on: June 7, 2022, 10:12:56 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  7, 2022, 09:47:53 am
Sorry but I dont buy that at all. Its bought up more and more. Its great that they both do charitable stuff......so do all of our players. If making as much money as they can is their sole aim, then why not look at moving to Man City years ago? Why look at Bayern now? I'm sure Newcastle would pay him far more if he showed interest in going there.

Not sure which bit you are objecting to. 😅 I'll try to clarify!

Not all players are gets who will brute force a move no matter the cost. Not every player is a Sterling, Coutinho or Suarez. Whatever else we might think of them, Mane and Salah have honoured their existing contracts.

But if there's going to be some "non selfish" reason for them to have a last, big pay day move once they hit 30, then I would expect the one I suggested would be it. It remains to be seen if they will auction their services to the highest bidder; I was just remarking on the potential of that bidder being an oil club.

Neither player had the reputation that City would be interested in years ago. Their M.O. is to splurge on big names or established players. They don't have the analytical staff to make speculative punts worth their while.
« Reply #27045 on: June 7, 2022, 10:27:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  7, 2022, 10:12:56 am
Not sure which bit you are objecting to. 😅 I'll try to clarify!

Not all players are gets who will brute force a move no matter the cost. Not every player is a Sterling, Coutinho or Suarez. Whatever else we might think of them, Mane and Salah have honoured their existing contracts.

But if there's going to be some "non selfish" reason for them to have a last, big pay day move once they hit 30, then I would expect the one I suggested would be it. It remains to be seen if they will auction their services to the highest bidder; I was just remarking on the potential of that bidder being an oil club.

Neither player had the reputation that City would be interested in years ago. Their M.O. is to splurge on big names or established players. They don't have the analytical staff to make speculative punts worth their while.

I think I object to this idea that they're now able to act like greedy fuckers because they've almost done their time. Like 'they've been great servants, they've earned the right to be greedy fuckers and go and play for a sportswashing, oil toy'.  And THEN start using the 'Oh he just wants to build more hospitals' as an reason. Not really disagreeing with you on anything in particular, just your post mentioned the channelling funds back to their home country and its the latest trick in justifying being a greedy twat.

In terms of City....nah, not having that. At any point over the last 3/4 years if either of them had shown an inclination that they'd be up for moving they'd have been all over it. They'd have absolutely relished the idea of taking Mo or Sadio.
« Reply #27046 on: June 7, 2022, 10:42:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am


Puma make some really cheap and nasty looking kits.

Abu Dhabi kits never look that good with that blah colour and shit badge, but that one is particularly poor, never a fan of badges in the centre, and that one looks even worse as it seems to low down. Just looks like a cheap t-shirt with a stretched neck after a couple washes.
« Reply #27047 on: June 7, 2022, 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  7, 2022, 10:42:34 am
Puma make some really cheap and nasty looking kits.

Abu Dhabi kits never look that good with that blah colour and shit badge, but that one is particularly poor, never a fan of badges in the centre, and that one looks even worse as it seems to low down. Just looks like a cheap t-shirt with a stretched neck after a couple washes.
Yeah, it looks like something you would get from primark.
« Reply #27048 on: June 7, 2022, 10:59:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am


Think you meant to put that in the Half Price Hoolies thread mate.
« Reply #27049 on: June 7, 2022, 10:59:59 am »
Ederson already looking out for a PSG-representative with a contract for him...
« Reply #27050 on: June 7, 2022, 11:18:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am


Looks like a picture from a "wear your club shirt to work" day in some office newsletter.
« Reply #27051 on: June 7, 2022, 12:13:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am


First glance at that and thought de Bruyne had signed for West Ham...


...which would have explained this wistful image of him looking like he was contemplating a move away to a busier, more vibrant and active city a few weeks back...

« Reply #27052 on: June 7, 2022, 04:39:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am

They missed the "Man City" print. How would people recognize the shirt if someone wears it outside the stadium?
« Reply #27053 on: June 7, 2022, 05:18:18 pm »
The only time I want to read about this crowd of cheats, is when FIFA/UEFA/CAS strip them of every trophy they've bought, that has been facilitated through financial cheating.
« Reply #27054 on: June 7, 2022, 05:53:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am


Saw that in JD Sports yesterday, looks just as shite in the flesh. The collars/cuffs looked red under the flourescents in the shop
« Reply #27055 on: June 7, 2022, 06:59:46 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  7, 2022, 11:18:20 am
Looks like a picture from a "wear your club shirt to work" day in some office newsletter.

Was just thinking that, looks like KDB has got primary school short pants on with it.
« Reply #27056 on: June 7, 2022, 07:19:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:09:59 am

They all look really pissed off with it. Cant blame them really.
« Reply #27057 on: June 7, 2022, 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June  7, 2022, 07:19:46 pm
They all look really pissed off with it. Cant blame them really.

It's the new Cityzens f*ck off look.
They'll be all smiles wearing their upcoming kit with the 'Human rights matter' print.
« Reply #27058 on: June 8, 2022, 09:32:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  7, 2022, 11:18:20 am
Looks like a picture from a "wear your club shirt to work" day in some office newsletter.

That has to be De Bruyne's choice of kecks. Fucking weird.
« Reply #27059 on: Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm »
« Reply #27060 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1534824330110156802

Totally stunned that this isn't a national scandal. I'm so shocked I think I have to go and lie down. Oh wait, its just everyone giving Abu Dhabi a free pass again.

Genuinely mad stuff. They really are strange, deplorable people.
« Reply #27061 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1534824330110156802
Disgraceful. Enjoy it whilst it lasts lads is all id say here. No one will do anything about it.
« Reply #27062 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1534824330110156802

Absolute shitheads but not surprising in the slightest when you look at these crooks history.
« Reply #27063 on: Today at 07:08:31 am »
Time for another breakaway like in 1992, it's going to be impossible for clubs to compete against despotic Sportswashing regimes.

I'd like to think with the 4 biggest clubs in the PL owned by Americans now, we have enough clout to change and force a breakaway from the corrupt PL, the other clubs not state owned will have to follow,  ban state ownership from it with the added rule of no ownership linked commercial deals, also be great to isolate TV companies who are complicit in supporting Sportswashing so clubs having their own in house TV rights and streaming so not be dictated by the likes of SKY and BT would be great in this new breakaway

If it carries on like this something drastic has to happen by the clubs if the authorities here don't care, it's either a brand new top tier English league again with stringent rules or jumping ship to a European Super League and leaving English Football altogether.

Could be a blessing in disguise seeing Chelsea owned by Americans now.
« Reply #27064 on: Today at 07:12:16 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:08:31 am
Time for another breakaway like in 1992, it's going to be impossible for clubs to compete against despotic Sportswashing regimes.

I'd like to think with the 4 biggest clubs in the PL owned by Americans now, we have enough clout to change and force a breakaway from the corrupt PL, the other clubs not state owned will have to follow,  ban state ownership from it with the added rule of no ownership linked commercial deals, also be great to isolate TV companies who are complicit in supporting Sportswashing so clubs having their own in house TV rights and streaming so not be dictated by the likes of SKY and BT would be great in this new breakaway

If it carries on like this something drastic has to happen by the clubs if the authorities here don't care, it's either a brand new top tier English league again with stringent rules or jumping ship to a European Super League and leaving English Football altogether.

Could be a blessing in disguise seeing Chelsea owned by Americans now.
They might end up splitting into two leagues.
We could have the American Soccer League, where all the proper clubs play and The murderous, despotic , human rights abusing sportswashers league where all the state owned clubs play. Id be quite happy with that.

I would prefer the authorities to grow a pair and just put a stop to clubs being state owned cheating twats tho.
« Reply #27065 on: Today at 07:23:51 am »
Halaands contract must include a never pictured in a City kit clause.
« Reply #27066 on: Today at 07:24:03 am »
City fans crying over Salah winning the PFA PLayer of the year award and 6 of our players getting into the team of the year. Standard. They never stop.
« Reply #27067 on: Today at 07:28:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:12:16 am
They might end up splitting into two leagues.
We could have the American Soccer League, where all the proper clubs play and The murderous, despotic , human rights abusing sportswashers league where all the state owned clubs play. Id be quite happy with that.

I would prefer the authorities to grow a pair and just put a stop to clubs being state owned cheating twats tho.

I think they should create an Arabian Super League. 3 founding members - City, Newcastle, and PSG. Initially they play each other 15 times each, but this can be reduced as more teams are bought.
« Reply #27068 on: Today at 07:28:49 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:24:03 am
City fans crying over Salah winning the PFA PLayer of the year award and 6 of our players getting into the team of the year. Standard. They never stop.

All a conspiracy from the Liverpool loving media isnt it.

Oh, voted for the players is it? Maybe theyre all Scousers too? Or maybe theyre just all bored if City too where with the exception of De Bruyne and maybe Cancelo everyone is interchangeable and probably dont get the opportunities to stand out as much.
