The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.



I've always been in two minds over footballers pay. Yes, compared to people in far more important jobs, footballer's pay is abhorrent and utterly obscene. But then I also took into consideration that football brings in so much money, and the stars of it on the pitch should get the rewards for that, not the fat cats in the boardroom. So, I think that it's the workers who should get most rewards. Football brings in billions, so footballers should be rewarded accordingly.I think that argument stands up quite well ... until you bring in the sportswashers. With them, you have players being paid with blood money, the sovereign wealth fund of oil states, and not money earned by the club or the sport itself. That skews everything. It leaves genuine football clubs with a dilemma. Do they fall by the wayside or do they reluctantly join the madness in order to stay in the race?It's a bizarre and crazy bubble. Probably every player in the PL is a millionaire. Underachieving journeymen are millionaires. Everton players who have won nothing this century are millionaires. It's absolutely mad.