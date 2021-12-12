« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 671 672 673 674 675 [676]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1714279 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,662
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
The blue shite are likely gonna lose Sterling and are open to sell Mahrez. There is nothing stopping these shite from offering 400k to Salah and getting him on free and I don't think my heart can take that.

IF Salah does go there on a free, then fuck him, he can take the 30 pieces of silver and will destroy his legacy with one signature. He'd better be prepared for the outright hostile reception he will get at Anfield.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  4, 2022, 06:07:14 pm
And thank you for your reply to it.   :)

I knew I wasn't alone in thinking that way. I've seen a fair number of people who you would have called dyed-in-the-wool Reds and football fans generally already call it a day and walk away. We all have our individual limit. Some never reach it. Others reached it years ago and have left it behind now.

The horror of Paris last weekend is another step towards my own point of no return. I'm sure there are others who feel the same as well.

The recent FA Cup Final really brought it home for me. The way we all used to lap up the entire day. The weeks of anticipation before the final. Reading all the stories in the press beforehand. Everyone would watch the build-up on the day. The team coaches leaving their hotels. The cheering fans along the bus route to the stadium. Even if your club wasn't in the final, the whole day was compulsive viewing.

Win or lose, you'd watch the trophy lift. You'd still watch as the game was talked about in the studio, and you'd buy all the special edition tributes if your team won and take all the pull-outs on the final in the press in the days afterwards.

Contrast that with this season. I felt compelled to ignore the press and TV build-up. No tuning in until kick-off then turning off again after the trophy lift. Avoiding as much punditry and social comment as possible in order to preserve my good memories of our win.

In the past it used to be about how much of it all I could take in. Now, it's about how much about the game and the circus around it I can block out.

That's pretty sad, isn't it?

An absolutely superb pair of posts and I can do nothing but agree with every single word. It's a sad truth, but that's the realty of where we are. Think I'm genuinely through with giving a shit. Paris pushed me over the edge.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
The blue shite are likely gonna lose Sterling and are open to sell Mahrez. There is nothing stopping these shite from offering 400k to Salah and getting him on free and I don't think my heart can take that.

Whatever Man City offer Salah, Newcastle will offer double. You can sleep calmly, Salah is not going to Man City ...
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27003 on: Today at 07:24:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm
IF Salah does go there on a free, then fuck him, he can take the 30 pieces of silver and will destroy his legacy with one signature. He'd better be prepared for the outright hostile reception he will get at Anfield.
Yeah, any player who signs for the sportswashers is condoning the atrocious human rights abuses in them countries, and anyone who does that is a disgrace. I dont think Salah will go there but if he did then he would destroy any credibility he has.,
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,663
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27004 on: Today at 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Whatever Man City offer Salah, Newcastle will offer double. You can sleep calmly, Salah is not going to Man City ...

City will likely offer Salah £500k or thereabouts. Newcastle won't be offering £1m a week.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27005 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:52:39 am
City will likely offer Salah £500k or thereabouts. Newcastle won't be offering £1m a week.

Newcastle will offer Salah whatever they like. Maybe even £1.5 million per week, to beat Mbappe's £1.37 million per week. And they won't even blink ...
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27006 on: Today at 01:04:32 pm »
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.
Logged

Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27007 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.

It is scary aint it? When the whole world is worrying about food/gas inflation and people like Mbappe are being paid more than 1 million a week. Haaland going about human rights and then joining Abu Dhabi. Where does it stop?

Fifa and Uefa clearly do not give a shit. The only reason we are competing is due to Klopp. Let's enjoy the next 2 years. We may never get this opportunity ever again.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:40 pm by MdArshad »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,985
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27008 on: Today at 01:34:16 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.
Mbappe's salary is obscene yes. I don't believe Newcastle would offer the salary Mac has suggested though ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,333
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27009 on: Today at 01:48:52 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.
I've always been in two minds over footballers pay. Yes, compared to people in far more important jobs, footballer's pay is abhorrent and utterly obscene. But then I also took into consideration that football brings in so much money, and the stars of it on the pitch should get the rewards for that, not the fat cats in the boardroom. So, I think that it's the workers who should get most rewards. Football brings in billions, so footballers should be rewarded accordingly.

I think that argument stands up quite well ... until you bring in the sportswashers. With them, you have players being paid with blood money, the sovereign wealth fund of oil states, and not money earned by the club or the sport itself. That skews everything. It leaves genuine football clubs with a dilemma. Do they fall by the wayside or do they reluctantly join the madness in order to stay in the race?

It's a bizarre and crazy bubble. Probably every player in the PL is a millionaire. Underachieving journeymen are millionaires. Everton players who have won nothing this century are millionaires. It's absolutely mad.  :rollseyes
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:29 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,663
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27010 on: Today at 01:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:48:52 pm
I've always been in two minds over footballers pay. Yes, compared to people in far more important jobs, footballer's pay is abhorrent and utterly obscene. But then I also took into consideration that football brings in so much money, and the stars of it on the pitch should get the rewards for that, not the fat cats in the boardroom. So, I agree that it's the workers who should get most rewards. So, football brings in billions, so footballers should be rewarded accordingly.

I think that argument stands up quite well ... until you bring in the sportswashers. With them, you have players being paid with blood money, the sovereign wealth fund of oil states, and not money earned by the club or the sport itself. That skews everything. It leaves genuine football clubs with a dilemma. Do they fall by the wayside or do they reluctantly join the madness in order to stay in the race?

It's a bizarre and crazy bubble. Probably every player in the PL is a millionaire. Underachieving journeymen are millionaires. Everton players who have won nothing this century are millionaires. It's absolutely mad.  :rollseyes

I totally agree with this, however it's the fans that are paying for it. Match tickets, TV subscriptions, replica shirts etc are all ridiculously overpriced. We're being fleeced to pay for it all.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,333
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27011 on: Today at 01:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:52:31 pm
I totally agree with this, however it's the fans that are paying for it. Match tickets, TV subscriptions, replica shirts etc are all ridiculously overpriced. We're being fleeced to pay for it all.
That's also true.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27012 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:34:16 pm
Mbappe's salary is obscene yes. I don't believe Newcastle would offer the salary Mac has suggested though ;D
What makes you think they wouldnt?
I think they would if they that was what was needed to get a player of Salahs ability and standing in the game. They could always disguise the payments like Abu Dhabi do.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27013 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.

agree they shouldn't, but ultimately it's not the footballers' fault and they live in their own world - totally fair that they expect to be paid their 'worth' in footballing terms even if it's astronomical figures. they can setup their families and multiple generations for life and make lasting changes in their communities. none of us would reject that.

and unfortunately the bubble won't burst - it'll get worse.
Logged
YNWA.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27014 on: Today at 02:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:52:31 pm
I totally agree with this, however it's the fans that are paying for it. Match tickets, TV subscriptions, replica shirts etc are all ridiculously overpriced. We're being fleeced to pay for it all.
same is true when ppl pay crazy money to attend and kind of entertainment event.  there's not so much teeth-grinding over what top singers (eg) get paid.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27015 on: Today at 02:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:23:56 pm
What makes you think they wouldnt?
I think they would if they that was what was needed to get a player of Salahs ability and standing in the game. They could always disguise the payments like Abu Dhabi do.

Think they can afford anything they want to be honest,the question is will they.

Say they inject a billion or two for their pet sportswashing project in the next 5 years or so,that's like 4 days to a weeks worth of just Aramco's net profit.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,529
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27016 on: Today at 02:38:15 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:29:10 pm
agree they shouldn't, but ultimately it's not the footballers' fault and they live in their own world - totally fair that they expect to be paid their 'worth' in footballing terms even if it's astronomical figures. they can setup their families and multiple generations for life and make lasting changes in their communities. none of us would reject that.

and unfortunately the bubble won't burst - it'll get worse.

I dont think you can really excuse the players completely from it. Its all very well blaming agents and whoever else, but they work on behalf of footballers. Its not even necessarily players getting paid £200k or whatever, its this idea that 'I'm worth this much'. And yeah, I am talking about Mo. Can you imagine Robert De Niro going 'I'll only do the movie for $110 million because Will Smith got $100 million for Men in Black'?

And sorry but when you say 'none of us would reject that' you're more than welcome to talk about yourself there :)

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27017 on: Today at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:03:05 pm
Newcastle will offer Salah whatever they like. Maybe even £1.5 million per week, to beat Mbappe's £1.37 million per week. And they won't even blink ...

Nah, they'd have to pay lipservice to FFP first and line up some fake sponsorships. Saudi Arabia don't have their ducks in a row yet.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 671 672 673 674 675 [676]   Go Up
« previous next »
 