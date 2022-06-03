This resonates so strongly. Just wanted to thank you for articulating my feelings so well!



And thank you for your reply to it.I knew I wasn't alone in thinking that way. I've seen a fair number of people who you would have called dyed-in-the-wool Reds and football fans generally already call it a day and walk away. We all have our individual limit. Some never reach it. Others reached it years ago and have left it behind now.The horror of Paris last weekend is another step towards my own point of no return. I'm sure there are others who feel the same as well.The recent FA Cup Final really brought it home for me. The way we all used to lap up the entire day. The weeks of anticipation before the final. Reading all the stories in the press beforehand. Everyone would watch the build-up on the day. The team coaches leaving their hotels. The cheering fans along the bus route to the stadium. Even if your club wasn't in the final, the whole day was compulsive viewing.Win or lose, you'd watch the trophy lift. You'd still watch as the game was talked about in the studio, and you'd buy all the special edition tributes if your team won and take all the pull-outs on the final in the press in the days afterwards.Contrast that with this season. I felt compelled to ignore the press and TV build-up. No tuning in until kick-off then turning off again after the trophy lift. Avoiding as much punditry and social comment as possible in order to preserve my good memories of our win.In the past it used to be about how much of it all I could take in. Now, it's about how much about the game and the circus around it I can block out.That's pretty sad, isn't it?