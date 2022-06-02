« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 12:17:28 pm
Think this settles any kind of supporter debate, not that they have literally any grounds for it
How can the shite offer half season tickets every year if they've got a wait list of 22k?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:41:57 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  2, 2022, 06:02:18 pm
And I agree. But I can understand where lolowalsh is coming from and I get why they said it. I think it's a mistake to just pile on to that viewpoint, even if we consider it to be overly pessimistic.

City are inexorably choking the life out of a competitive Premier League. We all know it, and we all know in the long term it will be impossible to compete against without cast-iron regulation. Right now that is about as far away as the moon.

I get the frustration fully, it's irritating as fuck and perhaps its fanciful for me to say but this club literally embodies overcoming seemingly impossible odds. How many times have we been expected not to succeed only to pull it off? Perhaps it will be different with the ways things are going and the odds we're facing but to give up before things have even started just doesn't seem Liverpool
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:41:57 pm
I get the frustration fully, it's irritating as fuck and perhaps its fanciful for me to say but this club literally embodies overcoming seemingly impossible odds. How many times have we been expected not to succeed only to pull it off? Perhaps it will be different with the ways things are going and the odds we're facing but to give up before things have even started just doesn't seem Liverpool

But does rolling in money and buying your way to 4/5 titles seem like man city? Not this version of man city - the man city of nicky weaver and richard dunne? The man city that lost home and away to stockport county whilst united did the treble? The man city that held onto it in the corner flag when they needed a goal?

This man city and the ACTUAL man city before the money are two totally different things.

And the same is coming - maybe not next year, but soon - with Newcastle. They won't be the Newcastle that fucked up a massive lead after christmas, or the newcastle that had a couple of relegations. They won't even be the exciting newcastle team of shearer, asprilla and more. They'll be something completely removed but located in the same stadium. The 'saudi mags'.

I'd said this before but if a season comes when those two teams are at the top of the league, I'm 100% done with premier league footy till there's change. You're not competing with clubs, you're competing with STATES. I don't even want to overcome those odds, I just want to walk away.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:31:19 pm
Villa's is bullshit too. I was in Birmingham yesterday and they are advertising 22/23 season tickets at bus stops.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:37:02 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm
But does rolling in money and buying your way to 4/5 titles seem like man city? Not this version of man city - the man city of nicky weaver and richard dunne? The man city that lost home and away to stockport county whilst united did the treble? The man city that held onto it in the corner flag when they needed a goal?

This man city and the ACTUAL man city before the money are two totally different things.

And the same is coming - maybe not next year, but soon - with Newcastle. They won't be the Newcastle that fucked up a massive lead after christmas, or the newcastle that had a couple of relegations. They won't even be the exciting newcastle team of shearer, asprilla and more. They'll be something completely removed but located in the same stadium. The 'saudi mags'.

I'd said this before but if a season comes when those two teams are at the top of the league, I'm 100% done with premier league footy till there's change. You're not competing with clubs, you're competing with STATES. I don't even want to overcome those odds, I just want to walk away.

Agreed.

Outside of our matches i don't watch football much anymore and the coming blood covered World Cup which i used to be a huge fan of for decades depresses me,UEFA and FIFA currently really seem more than ever like mafia outfits out to squeeze the maximum amount of money for their directors mob family bosses and don't even pretend to give a damn about football.

Think it's past the point of no return already for the PL,Bahrain/Kuwait/China etc. buying in will just be the icing on the cake,they're in already and not going anywhere soon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm
But does rolling in money and buying your way to 4/5 titles seem like man city? Not this version of man city - the man city of nicky weaver and richard dunne? The man city that lost home and away to stockport county whilst united did the treble? The man city that held onto it in the corner flag when they needed a goal?

This man city and the ACTUAL man city before the money are two totally different things.

And the same is coming - maybe not next year, but soon - with Newcastle. They won't be the Newcastle that fucked up a massive lead after christmas, or the newcastle that had a couple of relegations. They won't even be the exciting newcastle team of shearer, asprilla and more. They'll be something completely removed but located in the same stadium. The 'saudi mags'.

I'd said this before but if a season comes when those two teams are at the top of the league, I'm 100% done with premier league footy till there's change. You're not competing with clubs, you're competing with STATES. I don't even want to overcome those odds, I just want to walk away.

Now it does!!

Maybe not previously and you're spot on about them being different teams but... this is what they've become so it is what they are now. We haven't changed, we're still Liverpool and I can fully understand people feeling they want to walk away soon because the game is SO corrupt and it's nothing like what it was. I personally will keep watching, supporting Liverpool and hoping to see us keep winning things, this doesn't make me a superior fan or anything at all, it's just something i'll more likely than not always do, I love watching us and seeing us succeed is a unique feeling. The games changed hugely and its fucking sad to see but I just cant bring myself to not support this team, we're a special side and I have hope it wont just become City vs Newcastle.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 03:59:23 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm
But does rolling in money and buying your way to 4/5 titles seem like man city? Not this version of man city - the man city of nicky weaver and richard dunne? The man city that lost home and away to stockport county whilst united did the treble? The man city that held onto it in the corner flag when they needed a goal?

This man city and the ACTUAL man city before the money are two totally different things.

And the same is coming - maybe not next year, but soon - with Newcastle. They won't be the Newcastle that fucked up a massive lead after christmas, or the newcastle that had a couple of relegations. They won't even be the exciting newcastle team of shearer, asprilla and more. They'll be something completely removed but located in the same stadium. The 'saudi mags'.

I'd said this before but if a season comes when those two teams are at the top of the league, I'm 100% done with premier league footy till there's change. You're not competing with clubs, you're competing with STATES. I don't even want to overcome those odds, I just want to walk away.
As we all know, Manchester City do not exist anymore.

The Abu Dhabi oil state bought the name and their location. The hideously expensive team now playing in east Manchester City is an Abu Dhabian parasite leeching off the English league. They are a middle eastern cuckoo in the English football nest.

Just like the bird, they leech off the host, gorge themselves silly, then outgrow the other birds in the nest then force them out to die on the ground.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:03:26 pm
There is no denying that Abu Dhabi have changed the game in this country. They have shown how easy it is to get away with breaking every financial rule there is. They have so much money they simply dont care about the rules of the game, or what is good for the game. Their only concern is sportswashing their image. My hope is that they have started the game on the road to implosion , where the PL totally collapses. Forcing all clubs to be run properly, without state ownership. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:09:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:59:23 pm
As we all know, Manchester City do not exist anymore.

Unfortunately, this is true. The football clubs that we knew as Manchester City and Newcastle are no more. Their name and location have been sold to sportswashing projects, but the clubs we knew no longer exist ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:09:26 pm
Unfortunately, this is true. The football clubs that we knew as Manchester City and Newcastle are no more. Their name and location have been sold to sportswashing projects, but the clubs we knew no longer exist ...
This is why I always call them by their real name: Abu Dhabi.

A country can buy my name and home off me for a billion quid if they like, but they'll never be me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:24:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm
This is why I always call them by their real name: Abu Dhabi.

A country can buy my name and home off me for a billion quid if they like, but they'll never be me.
Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC, is the proper moniker I think you'll find.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:26:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:24:48 pm
Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC, is the proper moniker I think you'll find.
Of course. That's their full title.  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:29:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm
This is why I always call them by their real name: Abu Dhabi.

A country can buy my name and home off me for a billion quid if they like, but they'll never be me.
At what point does it finish the game tho? How many countries owning clubs is enough? For me and any other proper football fan, one is already too many, but when do the authorities start to believe it is killing the game? We have that prick Ceferin changing his mind being paid off to advocate for state ownership so these are very dangerous times for the game. All it takes is for us to fall back into the pack and the competitiveness of this league is finished for good. The only way for clubs to have any hope will be to also sell out to a horrific regime.
Its horrible to say but I truly believe once it gets to the stage where only state owned clubs can succeed( its very nearly there anyway) then I will be done with the game of football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:32:40 pm
The position will become untenable, if Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia use their blood soaked wealth to make the PL a procession, then eventually European competition, you'll find Sky/BT etc losing subscribers, people not renewing season tickets, not buying merchandise etc etc, and the European royalty will just form a breakaway football federation, and that'll be that for FIFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm
Mad to think about the average house price around the Etihad Stadium compared to the wages. It's sort of dystopia.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:32:40 pm
The position will become untenable, if Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia use their blood soaked wealth to make the PL a procession, then eventually European competition, you'll find Sky/BT etc losing subscribers, people not renewing season tickets, not buying merchandise etc etc, and the European royalty will just form a breakaway football federation, and that'll be that for FIFA.
That would be nice but Abu Dhabi being invited to the super league makes me think that wont happen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 05:49:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm
That would be nice but Abu Dhabi being invited to the super league makes me think that wont happen.

A major part of the Super League was to bring in clear financial control.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:49:09 pm
A major part of the Super League was to bring in clear financial control.
Yes it was, and that part wouldve been great, I would just prefer it if the state owned clubs were excluded.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:29:00 pm
At what point does it finish the game tho? How many countries owning clubs is enough? For me and any other proper football fan, one is already too many, but when do the authorities start to believe it is killing the game? We have that prick Ceferin changing his mind being paid off to advocate for state ownership so these are very dangerous times for the game. All it takes is for us to fall back into the pack and the competitiveness of this league is finished for good. The only way for clubs to have any hope will be to also sell out to a horrific regime.
Its horrible to say but I truly believe once it gets to the stage where only state owned clubs can succeed( its very nearly there anyway) then I will be done with the game of football.
I think that in some form or another the game itself will always survive, so I suppose it comes down to where each individual fan draws the line.

Personally, I feel that the game, as I knew it, has already gone. I'm only hanging in there because in the phoney, shit show world of professional football, Klopp is a beacon of authenticity and, as such, deserves the utmost support.

Apart from him and what he's doing here, I'd have left football behind a while ago. These days I don't watch games unless we are in them. I don't watch build-ups to games, even finals. I tune in on kick-off then turn off on the final whistle in order to avoid the shockingly inane punditry. The game is pretty much dead to me apart from when I watch Liverpool.

There are many reasons why it's dead to me now. Oil states, murderers and homophobes being allowed to buy the names and locations of historic but failing football clubs for PR purposes is one reason. The constant messing around with format too, such as in the CL. The horrific incompetence of the vast majority of officials. Outrageous VAR decisions. The forensic examination of offsides that are called after microscopic analysis.

Then you have the hatefest that is modern fandom. The revelling in death, disaster, poverty etc. There is the obscene cost involved with watching a game that's long since been hijacked, taken away from us, repackaged then sold back to us at insanely inflated prices.

In that sea of putrid shite we have the diamond that is Jurgen Klopp. Only he and the Liver Bird on our chests keep me involved at all. Other than that, the game, for me, is already dead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm
City partnered (albeit briefly,) with fraudsters? Surely not!?

https://theuglygame.wordpress.com/2022/06/02/ex-man-city-crypto-partner-linked-to-alleged-1-1bn-fraud/

 :D 3Key seems to have had many predecessors with different names under a pyramid scheme run by the same group out of Germany.

Sounded like a match made in heaven with Abu Dhabi.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:25:31 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
:D 3Key seems to have had many predecessors with different names under a pyramid scheme run by the same group out of Germany.

Sounded like a match made in heaven with Abu Dhabi.



More likely, Egypt...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:17:09 am
I think it was less than 10 minutes, but during a jubilee street party I overheard a Bertie bring up Liverpool (without any reason) and the coach incident. Rent free at its finest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:22:18 pm
wtf is a Bertie?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:03:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:22:18 pm
wtf is a Bertie?
It's a homophobic slur, there are several definitions for it in slang terminology, however that one i mentioned is the most widely known, Bertie Woofter - Poofter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:36:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:03:40 pm
It's a homophobic slur, there are several definitions for it in slang terminology, however that one i mentioned is the most widely known, Bertie Woofter - Poofter.

It absolutely isnt in this instance. Pretty certain its a slang term for a City fan. Might stem from United, think one of their fanzines had Bertie McGoo the bitter blue or something like that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:38:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:36:31 pm
It absolutely isnt in this instance. Pretty certain its a slang term for a City fan. Might stem from United, think one of their fanzines had Bertie McGoo the bitter blue or something like that.
Wasn't accusing anybody of anything mate, merely stating that that's the most common usage I've heard for Bertie.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:05:36 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:03:40 pm
It's a homophobic slur, there are several definitions for it in slang terminology, however that one i mentioned is the most widely known, Bertie Woofter - Poofter.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:36:31 pm
It absolutely isnt in this instance. Pretty certain its a slang term for a City fan. Might stem from United, think one of their fanzines had Bertie McGoo the bitter blue or something like that.

Glad we cleared that up :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:42:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:36:31 pm
It absolutely isnt in this instance. Pretty certain its a slang term for a City fan. Might stem from United, think one of their fanzines had Bertie McGoo the bitter blue or something like that.

That is the correct answer.

It's definitely a United term for their own bitter neighbours. Just as ''Rags'' is the term the old Man City fans use for United. Although I don't know what Abu Dhabians now call them.


I can see the confusion though, seeing as there are other slang meanings for the term 'Bertie'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:46:35 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:47:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:22:18 pm
wtf is a Bertie?
It's rhyming slang Sam.
Bertie.
Bertie Basset... Entitled twat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 05:44:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm
I think that in some form or another the game itself will always survive, so I suppose it comes down to where each individual fan draws the line.

Personally, I feel that the game, as I knew it, has already gone. I'm only hanging in there because in the phoney, shit show world of professional football, Klopp is a beacon of authenticity and, as such, deserves the utmost support.

Apart from him and what he's doing here, I'd have left football behind a while ago. These days I don't watch games unless we are in them. I don't watch build-ups to games, even finals. I tune in on kick-off then turn off on the final whistle in order to avoid the shockingly inane punditry. The game is pretty much dead to me apart from when I watch Liverpool.

There are many reasons why it's dead to me now. Oil states, murderers and homophobes being allowed to buy the names and locations of historic but failing football clubs for PR purposes is one reason. The constant messing around with format too, such as in the CL. The horrific incompetence of the vast majority of officials. Outrageous VAR decisions. The forensic examination of offsides that are called after microscopic analysis.

Then you have the hatefest that is modern fandom. The revelling in death, disaster, poverty etc. There is the obscene cost involved with watching a game that's long since been hijacked, taken away from us, repackaged then sold back to us at insanely inflated prices.

In that sea of putrid shite we have the diamond that is Jurgen Klopp. Only he and the Liver Bird on our chests keep me involved at all. Other than that, the game, for me, is already dead.

This resonates so strongly. Just wanted to thank you for articulating my feelings so well!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 06:07:14 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 05:44:43 pm
This resonates so strongly. Just wanted to thank you for articulating my feelings so well!
And thank you for your reply to it.   :)

I knew I wasn't alone in thinking that way. I've seen a fair number of people who you would have called dyed-in-the-wool Reds and football fans generally already call it a day and walk away. We all have our individual limit. Some never reach it. Others reached it years ago and have left it behind now.

The horror of Paris last weekend is another step towards my own point of no return. I'm sure there are others who feel the same as well.

The recent FA Cup Final really brought it home for me. The way we all used to lap up the entire day. The weeks of anticipation before the final. Reading all the stories in the press beforehand. Everyone would watch the build-up on the day. The team coaches leaving their hotels. The cheering fans along the bus route to the stadium. Even if your club wasn't in the final, the whole day was compulsive viewing.

Win or lose, you'd watch the trophy lift. You'd still watch as the game was talked about in the studio, and you'd buy all the special edition tributes if your team won and take all the pull-outs on the final in the press in the days afterwards.

Contrast that with this season. I felt compelled to ignore the press and TV build-up. No tuning in until kick-off then turning off again after the trophy lift. Avoiding as much punditry and social comment as possible in order to preserve my good memories of our win.

In the past it used to be about how much of it all I could take in. Now, it's about how much about the game and the circus around it I can block out.

That's pretty sad, isn't it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 06:35:57 pm
It really is.

What upsets me is that my old man who was a match goer from 1965 - 1976 before moving away is now someone who is influenced by the punditry. When we chat about the game hell parrot the narrative thats come from the pundits. Thing is, when I critically analyse this narrative he cant respond as its not his own opinion.

Really saddens me as hes the reason Im a red but I have to constantly address the shite that the likes of Gary Neville and Jake Humphrey come out with.

I just wish that theyd bring back that option of crowd noise only. Im sure Sky did it for a season or 2. Then wed never have to listen to their shite
