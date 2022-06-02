At what point does it finish the game tho? How many countries owning clubs is enough? For me and any other proper football fan, one is already too many, but when do the authorities start to believe it is killing the game? We have that prick Ceferin changing his mind being paid off to advocate for state ownership so these are very dangerous times for the game. All it takes is for us to fall back into the pack and the competitiveness of this league is finished for good. The only way for clubs to have any hope will be to also sell out to a horrific regime.

Its horrible to say but I truly believe once it gets to the stage where only state owned clubs can succeed( its very nearly there anyway) then I will be done with the game of football.



I think that in some form or another the game itself will always survive, so I suppose it comes down to where each individual fan draws the line.Personally, I feel that the game, as I knew it, has already gone. I'm only hanging in there because in the phoney, shit show world of professional football, Klopp is a beacon of authenticity and, as such, deserves the utmost support.Apart from him and what he's doing here, I'd have left football behind a while ago. These days I don't watch games unless we are in them. I don't watch build-ups to games, even finals. I tune in on kick-off then turn off on the final whistle in order to avoid the shockingly inane punditry. The game is pretty much dead to me apart from when I watch Liverpool.There are many reasons why it's dead to me now. Oil states, murderers and homophobes being allowed to buy the names and locations of historic but failing football clubs for PR purposes is one reason. The constant messing around with format too, such as in the CL. The horrific incompetence of the vast majority of officials. Outrageous VAR decisions. The forensic examination of offsides that are called after microscopic analysis.Then you have the hatefest that is modern fandom. The revelling in death, disaster, poverty etc. There is the obscene cost involved with watching a game that's long since been hijacked, taken away from us, repackaged then sold back to us at insanely inflated prices.In that sea of putrid shite we have the diamond that is Jurgen Klopp. Only he and the Liver Bird on our chests keep me involved at all. Other than that, the game, for me, is already dead.