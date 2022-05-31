Think you're all being a tad harsh on lolowalsh there.



We're entering a transition period, and whilst I don't expect City to run away with it, challenging them has been proven to be down to fine margins. It's not defeatist to show concern about how we're going to adapt and respond to the upcoming challenges.



By 2030, the PL could well be reduced to a pissing contest between the proxies of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, whilst the paid-for pundits wank over "the best league in the world" and "how good it is for the game", the traditional clubs like ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal and United will be left fighting for scraps.



It's little wonder so many on here have openly said they're likely done with football after Jurgen leaves. Our players haven't received the just rewards their efforts have deserved over the past five years, as City canter to title after title with the same pull the ball back trick and rival fans lap up the "anybody but Liverpool" narrative.



Fuck City. Just absolutely fuck 'em. They're everything I despise about the modern game, including their fucking sportswashing cheerleaders in the media enabling it all.