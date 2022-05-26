« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:07:04 am
Fucking hell. £1.35 a page. What a rip off

If it's been published by city, it will still sell a million copies.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:42:35 am
Have PSG reported 700  million losses? Is that real?. Just wondering do PSG have loads of Qatar based sponsorships that cover that then? Like City?. Or are UEFA as per that Cerafin article nor arsed??

PSG Chairman/CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is on UEFA's Executive Committee as European Club Association representative.......
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?

The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

Outstanding listen that Roy. Imagine being that eloquent in your second language (you do a decent job to be fair).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:37:16 am
Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?

The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.
When they were languishing in the lower divisions I bet they never realised that success would taste this sour.

I suppose stealing it is never going to be as satisfying as actually earning it. No wonder they don't appear to enjoy it.

They all look like a bulldog licking piss off a nettle.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:48:20 am
Outstanding listen that Roy. Imagine being that eloquent in your second language (you do a decent job to be fair).
+1
It's always nice to get evidence that it's not just us that see City for what they are. We just need more people to see beyond the tribal stuff and start speaking out about the threat to the game that the likes of City PSG Newcastle represent.

Rather than fucking up football for everyone else, if it's impossible to rewind state ownership, then they should all fuck off and play each other in a super league and leave football for the rest of us.

Maybe if they have their own league for the financially doped, Everton get the invite they've been craving.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:37:16 am
Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?

The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.

Loads of them know the truth, but the trophies mean they turn a blind eye.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

Im not sure I want to open a link called Arsecast. Im worried what Ill find.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
Im not sure I want to open a link called Arsecast. Im worried what Ill find.
Yeah dont blame you. Try Pen Island. Com instead. Theyll have it on there. All one word
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
Im not sure I want to open a link called Arsecast. Im worried what Ill find.

;D

It lasts about 20 minutes as well - he gets torn into them and the fact that the entire thing is meaningless and leaves the neutral cold. They make the point that if it wasn't for this Liverpool side, the entirety of the domestic game would be feeling very differently about them - in a way we're distracting people from the reality of it all by making it a contest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Brilliant listen that, didn't hold no punches and said it for what it s, the PL would be shite if it wasn't for Klopp and our team and questions would be asked how the PL has allowed the so called biggest League to be a procession for a state owned funded team.

Khaldoon and Mansour should be thanking Henry and Klopp.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 26, 2022, 09:57:44 pm


Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???

 ;D
I actually saw that and thought - whats Alisson got to do with this!

But then I realise they are talking about a famous former manager from the days Man City where actually a football club  :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:57:27 pm
;D
I actually saw that and thought - whats Alisson got to do with this!

But then I realise they are talking about a famous former manager from the days Man City where actually a football club  :P

Ahh, was wondering  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???

It's referring to Malcolm Allison. Manager in the 70s. Won their only European trophy to date..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yPVMi9MxabM&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yPVMi9MxabM&amp;feature=share</a>

Calfs a Man City fan an all funnily enough
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 04:08:57 am
I think Sam might want you to read it for him an all.
don't be daft.  just the big words.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???

Malcolm Allison, one time City manager



He'd have loved the money

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Jason posted this in the pictures thread, i think it's very apt to post here. ;D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:07:04 am
Fucking hell. £1.35 a page with 5 page intro, 2 pages of contents and 3 pages of index. What a rip off


Not to mention we already know how it ends.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 26, 2022, 09:57:44 pm

When you get to the end of a book and think Well, what was the fucking point of that?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:19:10 pm
Jason posted this in the pictures thread, i think it's very apt to post here. ;D



Well admittedly the Eiffel Tower probably isn't up for sale, but maybe Abu Dhabi would like to sponsor it and hang some City flags from it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:39:48 pm
When you get to the end of a book and think Well, what was the fucking point of that?
yeah but think about how being on RAWK prepares you for that feeling ..... :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:22:39 pm
yeah but think about how being on RAWK prepares you for that feeling ..... :)
You have been in the transfer thread havent you?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm
You have been in the transfer thread havent you?
exactly what I was thinking about.  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:39:48 pm
When you get to the end of a book and think Well, what was the fucking point of that?

Seems a bit daft buying a book anyway when you know the ending's a bit shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Has Ped signed an expensive full back yet?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:33:40 pm
Seems a bit daft buying a book anyway when you know the ending's a bit shit.

I took the VOID CLUB book out the library but the pages were all written in invisible ink then it vanished before my very eyes

Library fine: £210m
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

great listen, philipe auclair has been posted in here before, nail on head with regard to the state of football
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2022, 02:07:05 pm
I wish thats what it was with him, but it isnt imo.  He simply doent care. Hes been taking money from the Emirate states for years - he was an ambassador for Qatars world cup bid long before he came to Manchester. He just loves the money, he knows what these people are. He has no morals.


He has always taken the easy road when he's had a choice, Barcelona, Bayern and City, on each occasion he's done well but on each occasion he's taken a club on that is almost certainly guaranteed success domestically, Barcelona admittedly had some challenges when he took them on (3rd) but not a bad 1st job really, bit like taking on Celtic or Rangers in Scotland.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm

He has always taken the easy road when he's had a choice, Barcelona, Bayern and City, on each occasion he's done well but on each occasion he's taken a club on that is almost certainly guaranteed success domestically, Barcelona admittedly had some challenges when he took them on (3rd) but not a bad 1st job really, bit like taking on Celtic or Rangers in Scotland.

He's an absolute fraud. And he's a multi-time convicted cheat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

That was a great listen and I agree with every word. I also agree with him that Liverpool has blurred the lines with a generational team. Had Liverpool not got its act together you would have a Manchester City side winning 5 out of 5 titles under Pep and winning those titles by record numbers. If that happened there would be far more scrutiny on a uncompetitive league but the league has gone to the last game twice in the last 5 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

Excellent that. The French fella hits the nail firmly on the head.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm
great listen, philipe auclair has been posted in here before, nail on head with regard to the state of football

He should be on national media saying this, not some obscure fan blog. Obviously the Salford BBC and Manchester Guardian won't want him dropping truth bombs about their darlings.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
It is true that if it wasnt for Liverpool, city would be exposed so much more. They have now created a sporting rivalry story line that take the attention away from their sportswashing. Pep always going on about how hes never been pushed by anyone like Liverpool, and how the titles mean a lot more now because of the rivalry, the press and sky lap it up.
 Klopp has somehow overcome the financial fraudsters advantage to give them a run for their ill gained money, and sometimes giving them a good kicking too, but hes the only reason the league isnt a one horse race walkover every year.
I wish he makes more of it but thats clearly not his style, would love him to come out and say "we wouldve won 5 titles  out of 5 too if we werent up against the wealth of an oil country" throw that one in and see how the rats Gary and Carra respond.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:37:45 am
It is true that if it wasnt for Liverpool, city would be exposed so much more. They have now created a sporting rivalry story line that take the attention away from their sportswashing. Pep always going on about how hes never been pushed by anyone like Liverpool, and how the titles mean a lot more now because of the rivalry, the press and sky lap it up.
 Klopp has somehow overcome the financial fraudsters advantage to give them a run for their ill gained money, and sometimes giving them a good kicking too, but hes the only reason the league isnt a one horse race walkover every year.
I wish he makes more of it but thats clearly not his style, would love him to come out and say "we wouldve won 5 titles  out of 5 too if we werent up against the wealth of an oil country" throw that one in and see how the rats Gary and Carra respond.

The counterargument is Liverpool has spent money and City has spent money but the money that Liverpool has spent was generated via turnover and selling a major star.
The money City has spent comes state with human rights issues rather than being generated via turnover. How can a club with success over a relatively short amount of time generate bigger sponsorship deals than footballing institutions of decades? 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:12:59 am
The counterargument is Liverpool has spent money and City has spent money but the money that Liverpool has spent was generated via turnover and selling a major star.
The money City has spent comes state with human rights issues rather than being generated via turnover. How can a club with success over a relatively short amount of time generate bigger sponsorship deals than footballing institutions of decades?

Thats not an argument, thats at best an ill informed , but more likely a deliberately biased, view, to whitewash the sportwashing. Off the field you cant compare city and Liverpool, only on the field theyre comparable. Everything else is chalk and cheese, which is why Klopp is the best manager in the world no matter what Pep wins (buys).
