It is true that if it wasnt for Liverpool, city would be exposed so much more. They have now created a sporting rivalry story line that take the attention away from their sportswashing. Pep always going on about how hes never been pushed by anyone like Liverpool, and how the titles mean a lot more now because of the rivalry, the press and sky lap it up.

Klopp has somehow overcome the financial fraudsters advantage to give them a run for their ill gained money, and sometimes giving them a good kicking too, but hes the only reason the league isnt a one horse race walkover every year.

I wish he makes more of it but thats clearly not his style, would love him to come out and say "we wouldve won 5 titles out of 5 too if we werent up against the wealth of an oil country" throw that one in and see how the rats Gary and Carra respond.