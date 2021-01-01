Im pretty close now mate to be honest.



It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.



But Im at the end of my love now.



This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.



Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.



It makes me wonder where their fanbase has gone. I know it was a long time ago, but the old Man City have the highest attendance of any English club at a club ground. That was 84,569.



Financial reasons stopped me going in 2010, but this season I have taken the lads to 3 games between them and also did Sunday and I'd forgotten how much I missed going the match. Kids are on at me all the time to go, so ended up with a share of a seasie for next season, they'll be going to 4 games plus extras I pick up.Without the kids I think I'd never have gone again, but they love the experience, so I'll take them. The game isn't what I fell in love with though, I've been going since 1975 and we've never had such blatant cheats as Abu Dhabi and the attitude of fans from other clubs has made it so I despise them all and would happily see their clubs go to the wall, never ever felt like that before.They were the days of going to the game no matter who you supported though, so half or more of them would have been Utd fans. There could have also been Liverpool and Everton fans there, my neighbour used to watch both clubs when City were away in the 1950s