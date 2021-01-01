« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:10:14 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:17 pm

Old Trafford. In much the way that Everton's traditional fanbase has been rebased across Stanley Park over many years

Being the 2nd club in the city reduces support a lot. One club cities like Leeds and Newcastle (or Villa the main club in Birmingham) can muster a lot more support, also from the wider region.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:28:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:01:23 pm
You dont want to know how he hits the high notes.
:D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:37:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:15:53 am
It makes me wonder where their fanbase has gone. I know it was a long time ago, but the old Man City have the highest attendance of any English club at a club ground. That was 84,569.

Clearly, at one point they must have had good representation in Manchester, whereas now they seem few and far between in comparison. Did later generations swing towards the red side, maybe?

I know times have changed, but you'd still think they could fill their own now considerably smaller stadium as well as their portion of Wembley for really big games. Also, their parade was free, but the attendance for that was absolutely pitiful.

It would appear they have more bots on the internet and water-guzzling 'fans' on bizarre promo videos than they have actual fans. The entire 'club' is a carefully crafted illusion.

Schrödinger's football club. At once the biggest club on the planet financially that's won four titles in five years whilst simultaneously also being plucky underdogs who can't sell out their ticket allocation because their fans have no money.  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:38:05 pm
Work had a chat if we have anybody who supports them

Nope

Then someone asks if we know anyone who doesn't work here, does anyone know anyone who supports them

Nope

Me: I worked in Sale for a few years. Saw some on the tram a few times but basically no.

VOID CLUB
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:44:30 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:38:05 pm
Work had a chat if we have anybody who supports them

Nope

Then someone asks if we know anyone who doesn't work here, does anyone know anyone who supports them

Nope

Me: I worked in Sale for a few years. Saw some on the tram a few times but basically no.

VOID CLUB

Lad in our work is a big United fan from Salford ways. He always says City don't bother him as he's rarely met a City fan. Also when he has met one and he tells them he's cheering them onto win the league (over us) they look at him in astonishment.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:45:31 pm
From the new issue of. The Face ;D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:47:13 pm
You could genuinely just stick #sausages on that and pass it off as your own work
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:56:42 pm
What a fucking joyless experience supporting them seems to be.

I couldn't believe it - less than 72 hours after securing their fourth title in five years they're all moaning Jurgen and his award.

In even less time you had Richards with his BBC article demonstrating their insecurity.

One poignant post on twatter was about how it was great as they took it away from us; utterly bizarre way of viewing a league title win.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:06:24 pm
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on Today at 12:56:42 pm
What a fucking joyless experience supporting them seems to be.

I couldn't believe it - less than 72 hours after securing their fourth title in five years they're all moaning Jurgen and his award.

In even less time you had Richards with his BBC article demonstrating their insecurity.

One poignant post on twatter was about how it was great as they took it away from us; utterly bizarre way of viewing a league title win.

It's true for them, though, and it's the hallmark of a small club mentality.

When we win, it's about our own success, glory and satisfaction, then comes the bragging rights. When they win, it's like Luton Town knocking Arsenal out the cup - it's just about rubbing the oppositions' face in it.

There's no integral satisfaction of winning it for themselves. It's all about making the other lot feel miserable.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:35:11 pm
https://apple.news/AMh0JuonxTJuPPAM428Ej4g

Great article in the Standard - essentially, who cares about City?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: Dr_Evil on Today at 01:35:11 pm
https://apple.news/AMh0JuonxTJuPPAM428Ej4g

Great article in the Standard - essentially, who cares about City?


The pertinent line in that article is:

'But it would be worth Guardiola asking himself some bigger questions about why so few people actually care passionately about City.

This is what is so pathetic about Guardiolas paranoia and the childish sarcastic way he chooses to express himself when obsessing over Liverpool. If he just thought about it, hed actually get why people dont care about his club.

But he is so lacking in self-awareness and hes so arrogant that he genuinely thinks he and his sportswashing club are hard done by.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:01:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:43:55 pm

The pertinent line in that article is:

'But it would be worth Guardiola asking himself some bigger questions about why so few people actually care passionately about City.

This is what is so pathetic about Guardiolas paranoia and the childish sarcastic way he chooses to express himself when obsessing over Liverpool. If he just thought about it, hed actually get why people dont care about his club.

But he is so lacking in self-awareness and hes so arrogant that he genuinely thinks he and his sportswashing club are hard done by.
He's been sports washed himself. He's blind to it all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:07:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:01:43 pm
He's been sports washed himself. He's blind to it all.

I wish thats what it was with him, but it isnt imo.  He simply doent care. Hes been taking money from the Emirate states for years - he was an ambassador for Qatars world cup bid long before he came to Manchester. He just loves the money, he knows what these people are. He has no morals.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:28:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:06:24 pm
It's true for them, though, and it's the hallmark of a small club mentality.

When we win, it's about our own success, glory and satisfaction, then comes the bragging rights. When they win, it's like Luton Town knocking Arsenal out the cup - it's just about rubbing the oppositions' face in it.

There's no integral satisfaction of winning it for themselves. It's all about making the other lot feel miserable.

To be fair, their years of sharing the city with Man Utd who would routinely rub their faces in it, it is probably all they know and think that´s how they´ve got to act now they´re successful. You are right though, its tragic.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:31:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:47:13 pm
You could genuinely just stick #sausages on that and pass it off as your own work

;D ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:39:42 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 07:59:19 am
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend. 

Financial reasons stopped me going in 2010, but this season I have taken the lads to 3 games between them and also did Sunday and I'd forgotten how much I missed going the match. Kids are on at me all the time to go, so ended up with a share of a seasie for next season, they'll be going to 4 games plus extras I pick up.

Without the kids I think I'd never have gone again, but they love the experience, so I'll take them. The game isn't what I fell in love with though, I've been going since 1975 and we've never had such blatant cheats as Abu Dhabi and the attitude of fans from other clubs has made it so I despise them all and would happily see their clubs go to the wall, never ever felt like that before.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:15:53 am
It makes me wonder where their fanbase has gone. I know it was a long time ago, but the old Man City have the highest attendance of any English club at a club ground. That was 84,569.

They were the days of going to the game no matter who you supported though, so half or more of them would have been Utd fans. There could have also been Liverpool and Everton fans there, my neighbour used to watch both clubs when City were away in the 1950s
